Goals and Highlights: Monterrey 2-0 Atlas in Liga MX

Highlights
Thanks
END GAME
93'
90'
Four more minutes were added.
GOAL MONTERREY 2-0
¡GALLARDO! 🔥 ¡GALLARDOOOO!
¡CAYÓ EL SEGUNDO DE #RayadosxFOX! 😱@calientesports pic.twitter.com/9b9vsOMYt4 — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) September 18, 2022
GOAL MONTERREY 1-0
🔥 ¡POOOOR FIN GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!
VEGAS, VEGAAAS... ¡#RayadosxFOX abre el marcador! 🥵@calientesports pic.twitter.com/k4gHzhaJjF — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) September 18, 2022
83'
Great play by Rayados, taking advantage of Camilo Vargas' mistake and Gallardo's header to make it 2-0.
82'
79'
A cross from a set piece that Sebastián Vegas rises to head into the net to make it 1-0.
78'
76'
75'
70'
68'
66'
65'
Villarreal enters and Gutiérrez leaves, Rayados substitution.
59'
57'
55'
53'
46'
HALF TIME
43'
40'
36'
33'
31'
27'
19'
12'
9'
2'
1'
0'
To highlight...
Minutes away
Atlas substitutes
28 Christopher Trejo
4 José Abella
10 Edison Flores
9 Julio Furch
23 Jesús Gómez
5 Anderson Santamaría
29 Emanuel Aguilera
32 Lucas Rodríguez
1 José Hernández
Monterrey substitutes
50 Ángel Zapata
21 Alfonso González
15 Héctor Moreno
51 Michell Rodríguez
55 Jaziel Martínez
52 Sergio Villarreal
54 Jacobo Reyes
23 Luis Sánchez
XI Atlas
XI Monterrey
With the white
They have arrived
¡Concentrados y con convicción de sacar los tres puntos llegamos a la Casa Rayada! 🤩👊🏼@MBenzBusesMx— Rayados (@Rayados) September 17, 2022
¡Venga, Ⓜ️uchachos! 🔥 ¡JUNTOS por ese triunfo! 💙 pic.twitter.com/1lUIl82SHj
Nothing to fight about
For the victory
Start
Tune in here Rayados Monterrey vs Atlas Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is Monterrey vs Atlas match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 9:05 PM
Bolivia: 8:05 PM
Brazil: 9:05 PM
Chile: 9:05 PM
Colombia: 7:05 PM
Ecuador: 7:05 PM
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on Fox Deportes
Spain: 2:05 AM
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 9:05 PM
Peru: 7:05 PM
Uruguay: 9:05 PM
Background Monterrey vs Atlas
Rayados Monterrey 0-0 Atlas, Clausura 2022
Atlas 1-1 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2021
Rayados Monterrey 0-0 Atlas, Apertura 2021
Atlas 2-1 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2021
Atlas 0-2 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2021
Key player Atlas
Key player Monterrey
Last lineup Atlas
Last lineup Monterrey
Atlas: to make a splash
The team's performance
"The opponent was going to be difficult, I can say that it is a very complicated match, Juárez played well and there is always the possibility of conceding a goal, which was capitalized by Gallardo's play," he commented.