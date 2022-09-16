Goals and Highlights: Monterrey 2-0 Atlas in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

10:14 PM2 days ago

Highlights

10:07 PM2 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Monterrey-Atlas match.
10:02 PM2 days ago

END GAME

RAYADOS MONTERREY 2-0 ATLAS
9:57 PM2 days ago

93'

Triple play by Atlas and the visitor's goal refuses to fall.
9:52 PM2 days ago

90'

Rodríguez enters and Aguirre leaves, Monterrey changes.

Four more minutes were added.

9:47 PM2 days ago

GOAL MONTERREY 2-0

9:42 PM2 days ago

GOAL MONTERREY 1-0

9:37 PM2 days ago

83'

GOAL RAYADOS

Great play by Rayados, taking advantage of Camilo Vargas' mistake and Gallardo's header to make it 2-0.

9:32 PM2 days ago

82'

A shot from half distance was saved by Vargas.
9:27 PM2 days ago

79'

RAYADOS GOAL

A cross from a set piece that Sebastián Vegas rises to head into the net to make it 1-0.

9:22 PM2 days ago

78'

Meza's shot goes just over the top. Monterrey close.
9:17 PM2 days ago

76'

Aguirre's shot goes high.
9:12 PM2 days ago

75'

Pizarro's shot from half distance goes high over the goal.
9:07 PM2 days ago

70'

Andrada let the ball drift away and Atlas was once again forgiving.
 
9:02 PM2 days ago

68'

Matías Kranevitter has been cautioned.
8:57 PM2 days ago

66'

Andrada made a timely save to deny the danger to his goal.
8:52 PM2 days ago

65'

Trejo enters and Ocejo leaves, change for Atlas.

Villarreal enters and Gutiérrez leaves, Rayados substitution.

8:47 PM2 days ago

59'

Berterame with a mid-range shot that goes wide.
8:42 PM2 days ago

57'

Julián Quiñones of Atlas has been cautioned.
8:37 PM2 days ago

55'

A diagonal into the area that Guirre makes a bad contact and Monterrey misses.
8:32 PM2 days ago

53'

Reyes' cross and Zaldívar's weak shot beat Andrada, but Atlas came within a whisker of opening the scoring.
8:27 PM2 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Rayados and Atlas.
8:22 PM2 days ago

HALF TIME

RAYADOS MONTERREY 0-0 ATLAS
8:17 PM2 days ago

43'

Quiñones' shot from half distance goes over the top of the goal.
8:12 PM2 days ago

40'

Pizarro's shot after a pass from Aguirre was saved by Vargas without major problems.
8:07 PM2 days ago

36'

Ocejo had the first chance after a great run by Quiñones, but the striker missed it after Andrada's save and save.
8:02 PM2 days ago

33'

Quiñones lost the ball and Atlas almost scored first. It will be a corner kick.
7:57 PM2 days ago

31'

Foul by Chalá and direct free kick in favor of Rayados.
7:52 PM2 days ago

27'

Atlas slowed down the pace of the match and the Rayados no longer had any chances in the opponent's area.
7:47 PM2 days ago

19'

Ocejo's long pass was not enough for Esteban Andrada.
7:42 PM2 days ago

12'

Gallado's cross ended up being finished off in an awkward way for the ball to go high.
7:37 PM2 days ago

9'

Diego Barbosa of Atlas has been cautioned.
7:32 PM2 days ago

2'

Gallardo's delayed diagonal shot is blocked by the red-and-black defense.
7:27 PM2 days ago

1'

A bouncing ball that falls without major problems to Camilo Vargas.
7:22 PM2 days ago

0'

The match between Rayados and Monterrey begins after the Mexican national anthem was sung for the independence of the Aztec country on its 212th anniversary.
7:17 PM2 days ago

To highlight...

The Rayados de Monterrey will wear a very atypical uniform because they will have a green jersey and red shorts, in allusion to the Mexican National Team.
7:12 PM2 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between Rayados de Monterrey and Atlas for Matchday 15.
7:07 PM2 days ago

Atlas substitutes

18 Ángel Márquez

28 Christopher Trejo

4 José Abella

10 Edison Flores

9 Julio Furch

23 Jesús Gómez

5 Anderson Santamaría

29 Emanuel Aguilera

32 Lucas Rodríguez

1 José Hernández

7:02 PM2 days ago

Monterrey substitutes

22 Luis Cárdenas

50 Ángel Zapata

21 Alfonso González

15 Héctor Moreno

51 Michell Rodríguez

55 Jaziel Martínez

52 Sergio Villarreal

54 Jacobo Reyes

23 Luis Sánchez

6:57 PM2 days ago

XI Atlas

12 Camilo Vargas, 13 Gaddi Aguirre, 2 Hugo Nervo, 14 Luis Reyes, 15 Diego Zaragoza, 19 Edyairth Ortega, 6 Edgar Zaldivar, 8 Aníbal Chalá, 7 Jonathan Herrera, 33 Julián Quiñones, 20 Jesús Ocejo.
6:52 PM2 days ago

XI Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 3 César Montes, 6 Edson Gutiérrez, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 20 Sebastián Vegas, 5 Matías Kranevitter, 11 Maxi Meza, 16 Celso Ortiz, 30 Rodolfo Pizarro, 9 Germán Berterame, 29 Rodrigo Aguirre.
6:47 PM2 days ago

With the white

With the jersey still sporting the championship patch, Atlas will wear its alternate uniform this afternoon.

6:42 PM2 days ago

They have arrived

With two wins in a row, the Rayados have arrived at the Steel Giant in search of more points.
6:37 PM2 days ago

Nothing to fight about

After last Sunday's loss to San Luis, Atlas was left out of even a spot in the Liga MX playoffs. They are also in the doldrums after a 2-0 midweek loss to NYC FC in the Campeones Cup.
6:32 PM2 days ago

For the victory

The Rayados will close the tournament with two consecutive home games and will be looking to take advantage of them, while América will play this Saturday against Chivas and could drop points, remembering that the Águilas have one more point than the regios.
6:27 PM2 days ago

Start

The Rayados of Monterrey are looking for a win against the struggling Rojinegros of Atlas. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the Liga MX matchday 15.
6:22 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Rayados Monterrey vs Atlas Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayados Monterrey vs Atlas match for the Apertura Liga MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
6:17 PM2 days ago

What time is Monterrey vs Atlas match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Atlas of Septiember 17th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:05 PM

Bolivia: 8:05 PM

Brazil: 9:05 PM

Chile: 9:05 PM

Colombia: 7:05 PM

Ecuador: 7:05 PM

United States (ET): 8:05 PM on Fox Deportes

Spain: 2:05 AM

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 9:05 PM

Peru: 7:05 PM

Uruguay: 9:05 PM

6:12 PM2 days ago

Background Monterrey vs Atlas

The series has been very close in the last five matches that have taken place in the last year and a half, with one win on each side and three draws.

Rayados Monterrey 0-0 Atlas, Clausura 2022

Atlas 1-1 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2021

Rayados Monterrey 0-0 Atlas, Apertura 2021

Atlas 2-1 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2021

Atlas 0-2 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2021

6:07 PM2 days ago

Key player Atlas

He has had a campaign to forget between injuries, poor play and lack of goals, however and despite this, the future naturalized Mexican Julio Furch will be the player to follow due to the good aerial play that has always characterized him throughout his career, especially in Liga MX.
6:02 PM2 days ago

Key player Monterrey

Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre has been worth every penny paid for him as he has been an important part of the team's offensive generation and has also contributed with goals and has made up for the absence of Rogelio Funes Mori, so he will have to keep the good momentum to help his team to get a positive result.
Foto: Imago 7
Image: Imago 7
5:57 PM2 days ago

Last lineup Atlas

12 Camilo Vargas, 2 Hugo Nervo, 5 Anderson Santamaría, 14 Luis Reyes, 15 Diego Zaragoza, 6 Edgar Zaldívar, 18 Ángel Márquez, 8 Aníbal Chalá, 10 Edison Flores, 33 Julián Quiñones, 9 Julio Furch.
5:52 PM2 days ago

Last lineup Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 15 Héctor Moreno, 3 César Montes, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 33 Stefan Medina, 5 Matías Kranevitter, 27 Luís Romo, 30 Rodolfo Pizarro, 21 Alfonso González, 9 Germán Berterame, 29 Rodrigo Aguirre.
5:47 PM2 days ago

Atlas: to make a splash

From being the two-time champion of Mexican soccer to finishing in the penultimate worst position, added to the fact that they lost in midweek the Champions Cup against the MLS team, New York City FC, so the outlook for this 2022 will be the best that the season is already over; last Sunday they had the advantage, but ended up losing 3-1 against San Luis.
5:42 PM2 days ago

The team's performance

At the end of the game against the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, Víctor Manuel Vucetich stated that he was happy with his team's performance and highlighted the individual play performed by Jesús Gallardo.

"The opponent was going to be difficult, I can say that it is a very complicated match, Juárez played well and there is always the possibility of conceding a goal, which was capitalized by Gallardo's play," he commented.

5:37 PM2 days ago

Rayados de Monterrey: fighting for the top spot

With three wins in the last four matches, Rayados de Monterrey are fighting to finish in first place and are neck and neck with América, which is why they must step up their pace; furthermore, if they win at home, they will be securing their direct ticket to the Quarterfinals, hence the importance of this match.
5:32 PM2 days ago

The Kick-off

The Monterrey vs Atlas match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:05 pm ET.
5:27 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Monterrey vs Atlas!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
