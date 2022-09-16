Goals and Highlights: Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth in Premier League 2022
Photo: VAVEL

SUMMARY

IT'S OVER

The duel ends at St James' Park, Newcastle and Bournemouth split points.
86

Offside, Newcastle United. Joe Willock tries a through ball, but Kieran Trippier is caught offside.
76

Attempt missed. Joe Willock (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Miguel Almirón.
70

Attempt missed. Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
67

Goal! Newcastle United 1, Bournemouth 1. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
61

Goal! Newcastle United 0, Bournemouth 1. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
58

Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Willock with a cross.
57

Offside, Newcastle United. Ryan Fraser tries a through ball, but Dan Burn is caught offside.
52

Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Willock.
49

Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Cook
45+3

Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38

Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34

Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31

Joelinton (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
29

Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box.
27

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
26

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21

Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Targett.
18

Attempt saved. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
15

Attempt saved. Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved.
12

Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11

Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Zemura.
9

Newcastle's shot is saved by Neto to prevent the fall of his frame. The home side are bombarding Bournemouth.
GAME ON

The match between Newcastle United and Bournemouth kicks off, St James' Park is dressed up for the return of the Premier League. 
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE START

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Newcastle vs Bournemouth from St James' Park Stadium, matchday 8 of the Premier League. 
BOURNEMOUTH'S STARTING ELEVEN IS READY

This is the starting XI that Bournemouth send to the pitch at St James' Park to get the three points. 
NEWCASTLE'S STARTING ELEVEN READY

This is the starting eleven that Newcastle United sends to the field to take the three points at St James' Park. 
EL MACHIN COULD MAKE IT TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Mexican footballer Edson Álvarez will unleash a bidding war in the Premier League; although Chelsea is the most interested in acquiring the midfielder in the winter market, there are other clubs in England that wish to acquire his services. Manchester United and Arsenal seem to be behind despite having shown an interest; in the case of the Gunners there may be an interest in case they do not complete the transfer of Douglas Luiz.
THE ASSISTANTS OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP

After five rounds of the Premier League, the assists table has not moved that much as Gabriel Jesus continues to lead all 3 assists for the Gunners' side, he shares place with Leeds United's Jack Harrison, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool's Roberto Firminio.
THE PREMIER LEAGUE SCORERS

After 6 matchdays played, Manchester City's star striker, Halaand, dominates the scoring chart with 10 goals in his personal account, having a great advantage over the rest of the strikers. In second place is Aleksandar Mitrovic who has 6 goals scored so far, in third place are Tottenham's Harry Kane and Ivan Toney with 5 goals so far, in fourth place are Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo Moreno and Wilfried Zaha with 4 goals in their personal accounts. 
BOURNEMOUTH'S LAST MATCH

On the other hand, Bournemouth had a flashback to the Championship when they faced one of the teams that only recently earned the right to be in the top flight, Nottingham Forest. The Forest side started the match with all guns blazing, going in 2-0 up at the break. However, Bournemouth never gave up and managed to turn the game around with a thrilling 2-3 finish to take an important three points and move up the table.
NEWCASTLE'S LAST MATCH

In their last Premier League match, Newcastle faced Crystal Palace at St James' Park, both teams proposed a lot in attack, having clear opportunities to open the scoreboard but leaving aside the forcefulness because the strikers could not send the ball to the net. Newcastle United had 52% possession, 23 shots, 6 shots on goal and 359 completed passes. 
THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in the Premier League, the Newcastle United team receives Bournemouth on date 8 of the Premier League, after the previous matchday was suspended due to the unfortunate death of Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom. In the previous date played, i.e. date 6, the Newcastle United team drew in their most recent match 0-0, dividing points with the rival, while Bournemouth faced Nottingham Forest in a great match that ended 3-2 in favor of the visitors. 
Tune in here Newcastle vs Bournemouth Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Newcastle vs Bournemouth match.
What time is Newcastle vs Bournemouth for Premier League match?

This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Bournemouth of 17th September in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Bolivia: 10:00 AM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Chile: 10:00 AM

Colombia: 9:00 AM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

USA (ET): 10:00 AM

Spain: 16:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Paraguay: 10:00 AM

Peru: 10:00 AM

Uruguay: 11:00 AM

Venezuela: 10:00 AM

Watch out for this Bournemouth player:

The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Philip Billing, the current Offensive Midfielder has been an important piece in this start of the season for Bournemouth and he proved it by scoring last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

Watch out for this Newcastle player:

The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Alexander Isak, the current center forward has been an important piece in this start of the season for Newcastle United and he has proved it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.

Bournemouth final lineup:

Neto; J. Zemura, L. Kelly, C. Mepham, A. Smith; J. Lerma, L. Cook; M. Tavernier, P. Billing, R. Christie; D. Solanke.
Newcastle's last line-up:

N. Pope; K. Trippier, F. Schär, S. Botman, M. Targett; J. Willock, S. Longstaff, Joelinton; M. Almiron, A. Isak, R. Fraser.
Background:

Newcastle vs Bournemouth have met on a total of 14 occasions (6 wins for Newcastle, 3 draws and 4 wins for Bournemouth) where the balance is largely in favor of the Newcastle side. In terms of goals, both teams usually score against each other, with 21 goals for Newcastle and 15 for Bournemouth. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 32 of the 19/20 season where Bournemouth lost 1-4 to Newcastle United.
About the Stadium:

St James' Park is a Football Stadium located in the city of Newcastle, England. It is the current home of the soccer team, Newcastle United, a club that plays in the Premier League or First Division of England. It has a capacity for 52,387 spectators and has the distinction of 4 stars by UEFA, that is, it is a stadium of the highest category in Europe.

It was inaugurated in the distant year of 1880, on October 16 and since then it has undergone three remodelings and expansions, the most recent being in 1998 when the club proposed a new expansion to 52,000 spectators. This began in July 1998 and, whenever there was a match, the works were stopped for three days. The works were completed in 2000 and its final capacity stood at 52 143 spectators, at a total cost of 42 million pounds.

Getting the away result

The Bournemouth team has had a rough start to the Premier League season as they are one of the highest scoring teams and for many the number 1 candidate for relegation this season. Last matchday they faced Nottingham Forest in a duel full of goals where Bournemouth won by a final score of 2-3. At the moment they are in 13th place overall with 7 points from 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 defeats. Also, in goals they average 18 goals for and -13 goals against.
Making themselves respected at home

Newcastle will be looking to emerge victorious in this match when they host Bournemouth at St Jame's Park. In their last Premier League match, Newcastle hosted Crystal Palace at the same ground, however, the two sides never did each other any harm and ended up splitting points. Currently, Newcastle has seven points from 6 games played where they have 1 win, 4 draws and 1 defeat, and they average 7 goals for and 6 against, leaving them with only 1 goal difference.
Premier League kicks off

The 2022-23 season kicked off in England, bringing back the best league in the world with it. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the big six of the Premier League, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of England. On this date, Newcastle will host the recently promoted Bournemouth, both clubs are in the mid-table zone, however, the mission is to keep moving up positions to avoid falling into the relegation zone at the end of the season and instead, fight to be in qualifying places for the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Conference League.
Kick-off time

The Newcastle vs Bournemouth match will be played at St James’ Park, in Newcastle, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Premier League: Newcastle vs Bournemouth!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
