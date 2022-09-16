Goals and Highlights: Burnley 2-1 Bristol City in EFL Championship 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
We end the coverage of Burnley's 2-1 victory over Bristol City in the 11th round of the EFL Championship 2022-2023, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sport.
Statistics of the match
Goals: 2 Burnley - Bristol City 1
Possession: 72% Burnley - Bristol City 28%
Total shots: 13 Burnley - Bristol City 9
Shots on goal: 6 Burnley - Bristol City 5
Total passes: 663 Burnley - Bristol City 242
Fouls: 6 Burnley - Bristol City 10
Match ends
Burnley won 2-1 at home over Bristol City, goals were scored by Manuel Benson at minute 4' and Jay Rodríguez at minute 67' for Burnley, Bristol City's goal was scored by Nahki Wells at minute 27'.
Minute 90'
Five additional minutes will be played in the second half.
Minute 87'
Corner kick for Burnley after Daniel Bentley's clearance.
Minute 83'
Bristol City approach after Antoine Semenyo's shot goes wide of the right side of the goal.
Minute 79'
Approach disallowed to Burnley after Anass Zaroury was found to be offside.
Minute 75'
Substitution at Bristol City, Matthew James comes off the field and Han-Noah Massengo enters the field.
Minute 71'
Corner kick for Burnley after Mark Sykes' clearance.
Minute 67' | GOAL
GOAL for Burnley, scored by Jay Rodriguez after a header inside the box, this after an assist from Johann Gudmundsson.
Minute 65'
Corner kick for Burnley after Zak Vyner's clearance.
Minute 61'
Bristol City approach after Joe Williams' long-range shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
Minute 57'
Corner kick for Burnley after Matty James' clearance.
Minute 53'
Substitution at Burnley, Manuel Benson comes off the field and Johann Gudmundsson enters the field.
Minute 49'
Corner kick for Bristol City after goalkeeper Arijanet Muric's clearance.
Second half starts
At the moment, Burnley and Bristol City are tied 1-1.
First half statistics
Goals: 1 Burnley - Bristol City 1
Possession: 72,6% Burnley - Bristol City 27,4%.
Total Shots: 6 Burnley - Bristol City 3
Shots on goal: 2 Burnley - Bristol City 3
Total passes: 352 Burnley - Bristol City 122
Fouls: 2 Burnley - Bristol City 6
First half ends
Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
Minute 44'
Two additional minutes will be played in the first half.
Minute 39'
Another corner kick, this time for Bristol City after goalkeeper Arijanet Muric's clearance.
Minute 35'
Corner kick for Burnley after Tommy Conway's clearance.
Minute 31'
Yellow card for Bristol City's Alex Scott after a foul on Jack Cork.
Minute 27' | GOAL
GOAL for Bristol City, scored by Nahki Wells after a right-footed shot from inside the box.
Minute 24'
Corner kick for Bristol City after Jordan Beyer's clearance.
Minute 20'
Free kick for Bristol City in the half following a foul by Josh Brownhill on Kal Naismith.
Minute 16'
Burnley approach after Jay Rodriguez's shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
Minute 12'
Free kick in own half for Bristol City following a foul by Connor Roberts on Nahki Wells.
Minute 8'
Corner kick for Burnley after Robert Atkinson's clearance.
Minute 4' | GOAL
GOAL for Burnley, scored by Manuel Benson after a left foot shot inside the box, this after Ian Maatsen's assist.
The match starts!
The ball is rolling at Turf Moor Stadium.
Field trip
Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at Turf Moor Stadium.
Pre-competitive movements
Both teams warm up on the Turf Moor Stadium pitch.
Substitutes - Bristol City
Williams, Tanner, Semenyo, O'leary, Massengo, Martin, King.
Bristol City starters
Roster: Bentley; Atkinson, Conway, Dasilva, James, Naismith, Scott, Sykes, Vyner, Weimann, Wells.
Coach: Nigel Pearson.
Substitutes - Burnley
Vitinho, Zarouy, Peacock, Egan, Dervisoglu, Gudmundsson, Bastien.
Burnley starters
Roster: Muric; Beyer, Maatsen, Horwood, Roberts, Cork, Cullen, Tella, Brownhill, Benson, Rodriguez.
Coach: Vincent Kompany.
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Burnley and Bristol City on matchday 11 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
Tune in here Burnley vs Bristol City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Burnley vs Bristol City live, as well as the latest information from Turf Moor Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Burnley vs Bristol City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Burnley vs Bristol City match live on TV and online?
The Burnley vs Bristol City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Burnley vs Bristol City?
This is the kick-off time for the Burnley vs Bristol City match on September 17, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 4:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player in Bristol City
One of the players to keep in mind in Bristol City is Tommy Conway, the 20 year old English born center forward, has played nine games in the current edition of the Championship, in the total of games, he already has one assist and five goals, these against; Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Cardiff City and Luton Town.
Key player at Burnley
One of the most outstanding players in Burnley is Josh Brownhill, the 26-year-old central midfielder born in England, has played nine games so far in the Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has two assists and four goals, this against; Wigan Athletic twice, Blackpool and Luton Town.
History Burnley vs Bristol City
In total, the two sides have met 39 times, Burnley dominate the record with 14 wins, there have been 14 draws and Bristol City have won 11 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Burnley with 64 goals to Bristol City's 53.
Actuality - Bristol City
Bristol City has been developing an acceptable role in the current edition of the Campionship, because after playing a total of nine matches, it is in the seventh position in the standings with 14 points, this after winning four matches, drawing two and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +4 after scoring 18 goals and conceding 14.
Last three matches
Bristol City 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers 2-3 Bristol City
Norwich City 3-2 Bristol City
Actuality - Burnley
Burnley has been having a good performance in the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing nine games they are in the number five position in the standings with 14 points, this score was achieved after winning three games, drawing five and losing one, they have also scored 15 goals and conceded nine, for a goal difference of +6.
Burnley 2-0 Millwall
- Last three matches
Burnley 2-0 Millwall
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Burnley
Preston 1-1 Burnley
The match will be played at the Turf Moor Stadium
The match between Burnley and Bristol City will take place at the Turf Moor Stadium in the city of Burnley (England), this scenario is where Burnley Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1883 and has a capacity for approximately 21,950 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Burnley vs Bristol City match, valid for matchday 11 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.