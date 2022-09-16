Highlights and Best moments Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham United: in EFL Championship
It's over

The match between Middlesbrough vs Rotherham came to an end, in a match full of little rhythm and few actions, even if the locals tried to reach on several occasions where Watmore was the player who reached the visitor's area the most, but the ball did not go in.
90'

4 minutes of compensation are added.
86'

Middlesbrough want to get into the box, but their opponents don't allow it, cutting off every dangerous ball.
81'

Triple change for Rotherham, out come Norton-Cuffy, Barlaser and Bramal, for Kelly, McCart and Bola.
80'

Yellow card for Cohen Bramall.
76'

Rotherham change, Oliver Rathbone off for Jamie Lindsay
74'

Triple substitution for Middlesbrough, Duncan Watmore, Clarke and McGree for Forrs, Bola and Mowatt.
70'

Rotherham try to get down the flanks, but the crosses are too far over and no one comes close to finishing.
65'

The home team did not give up, and Watmore was the player of the match, having another chance to open the scoring.
60'

Rotherham substitution, Conor Washington comes off for Scott High.
55'

Rotherham wanted to create danger, looking to finish off a headed clearance from the defense, but his shot ended up crashing into the defense.
50'

Watmore close to the goal, the player slipped through the center of the box, trying to poke the ball, hitting the post and the ball went close to the goal line. 
45'

the second half of the goalless draw between Middlesbrough and Rotherham United kicks off.
45+2'

The first half of the goalless draw between Middlesbrough and Rotherham United came to an end, in a match with little excitement and little rhythm.
Yellow card for Cameron Humphreys.
45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
44'

The locals fail to create a clear action to open the scoreboard, leaving much to be desired.  Yellow card for Jonny Howson
39'

Rotherham tries to get down the right flank, but the cross ends up in a defender missing that valuable opportunity. 
34'

The home side had the most clear-cut chances, practically pinning their opponents back on one side of the pitch.
29'

Isaiah Jones wasted a clear opportunity, after a cross from Watmore where he slipped in from the left flank, he gave the ball to Jones only to push it in, but it ended up hitting the post and ended up wide.
24'

Rotherham want to wake up, trying to get into the box, but the match remains at a slow pace, with everything taking place in midfield.
19'

Middlesbrough are in control of the game, having more ball control and more shots on goal in these last minutes of the match. 
15'

Watmore came close to scoring, after a bad clearance from the defense, the Middlesbrough player was in front of the goal to shoot, but sent it over the top.
10'

The game hasn't had much action, with everything being played in midfield, but the home side are starting to regain possession of the ball.
5'

The match starts at a slow pace, but both teams try to find space to create danger, with the visitors coming closest to the box. 
The match kicks off

The match between Middlesbrough and Rotherham United, at the Riverside Stadium, where you can see a good entry by the public.
They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this match at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship.
Middlesbrough's next matches

The home side are demotivated after losing 2-3 to Cardiff last time out, but still have a number of games left to play to close out the season.
Sat., Oct. 1, Coventry City vs. Middlesbrough, English Championship    
Wed., Oct. 5 Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City, English Championship    
Sat., Oct. 8 Millwall vs Middlesbrough, English Championship    
Sat., Oct. 15 Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers, English Championship    
Wed., Oct. 19 Wigan Athletic vs Middlesbrough, English Championship    
 
Rotherham's next matches

The visitors are coming off a 3-0 win over Blackpol, but still have several games left to play to close out the tournament.
Sat., Oct. 1, Rotherham United vs. Wigan Athleticz, England Championship    
Wed., Oct. 5: Rotherham United vs Millwall, English Championship    
Saturday, Oct. 8: Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham United, England Championship    
Saturday, Oct. 15 Rotherham United vs Huddersfield Town, English Championship    
October 18, Stoke City vs Rotherham United, English Championship    
Saturday, October 22 Rotherham United vs Hull City, English Championship    
Rotherham XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field, duel corresponding to EFL Championship.
The XI of Middlesbrough

This is the XI with which the local team will take the field, a duel corresponding to the EFL Championship.
Riverside Stadium

Riverside Stadium has been the home stadium of Middlesbrough FC, United Kingdom, since they reached the Premier League in the 1995-96 season, with a capacity of 35,049 spectators, but it will be expanded to accommodate 42,000 spectators, as it is considered by UEFA as a 4-star stadium, allowing to host a UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League final.
How are they doing?

Rotherham is in the tenth position of the table with 13 points, having 3 wins, 4 draws and one defeat, on the other hand, Middlesbrough is at the bottom of the table, in the 22nd position out of 24 teams, having 2 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats, totaling 9 units.
Could improve

Chris Wilder insists Middlesbrough's season can be successful, but is under no illusions that they will have to improve things dramatically for it to happen.

"There are a number of factors in the poor start. Player rotation, injuries to some key players and other parts as well. We've been inconsistent and I don't like to be a yo-yo team."

The mood is good

Massimo Luongo insists the mood in the Middlesbrough dressing room remains positive as the fallout from Cardiff City at Rockliffe focuses on correcting mistakes and improving form.

"There's a good group in the dressing room and I've noticed it's not too high after a positive result and not too low after Tuesday's result either. There is a good middle ground about it. There are no cliques or negative energy in the place." Everything feels normal.

Wanted

Several clubs, including Middlesbrough, are checking the possibility of signing former international midfielder Fabian Delph on a free transfer, according to Football League World. The 32-year-old is on the market following his departure from Everton, where he spent three years after his time at Manchester City.
Player wanted

Blackpool's target is Dan Barlaser, but the latter has revealed he never considered leaving Rotherham United, the Seasiders rejected a series of bids for the 25-year-old midfielder, culminating in an offer of more than £1 million.
But the player is out of contract at the end of the season and the Millers do not have the option to activate a further year.
 
Tune in here Middlesbrough Football vs Rotherham United in the EFL Championship

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Middlesbrough Football vs Rotherham United match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Middlesbrough Football vs Rotherham United match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough Football vs Rotherham United of September 11th, in several countries:

México: 13:45 horas CDMX

Argentina: 15:45 horas

Chile: 14:45 horas

Colombia: 13:45 horas

Perú: 13:45 horas

EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET

Ecuador: 13:45 horas

Uruguay: 15:45 horas

Paraguay: 14:45 horas

España: 20:45 horas

Where and how to watch Middlesbrough Football vs Rotherham United and live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Middlesbrough Football vs Rotherham United in streaming you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
 
Antecedents

In their 38 meetings that have disputed these two squads, the balance is for Middlesbrough, they have 20 wins, leaving with 11 wins for their rivals and 7 draws, so they will want to win and put a recent victory.
Last 5 meetings

In their last 5 meetings the balance is very even, with 2 wins for both teams and a draw, so they will want to add to tip the balance.

Rotherham United 1-2 Middlesbrough, 21 de Abr, 2021, Championship 
Middlesbrough 0-3 Rotherham United, 27 de ene de 2021, Championship
Rotherham United 1-2 Middlesbrough, 5 de mayo de 2019, Championship 
Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham United, 23 de oct de 2018, Championship 
Rotherham United 1-0 Middlesbrough, 8 de mar de 2016, Championship 
 

How are Middlesbrough coming?

The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from losing 2-3 against Cardiff, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, so they will want to reverse this streak, as they are far from the top places.
Middlesbrough 2-3 Cardiff City, Sep 13, 2022, English Championship
Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland, 5 Sep, 2022, English Championship
Watford 2-1 Middlesbrough, 30 Aug, 2022, English Championship
Middlesbrough 2-1 Swansea City, 27 Aug, 2022, English Championship
Reading 1-0 Middlesbrough, 20 Aug, 2022 English Championship
How are Rotherham coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches, has had a not very acceptable performance, having their recent win against Blackpool, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draws and two defeats, a not very favorable streak. 
Rotherham United 3-0 Blackpool, 14 Sep, 2022, English Championship
Rotherham United 1-1 Watford, 3 Sep, 2022, Championship of England
Sunderland 3-0 Rotherham United, 31 Aug, 2022, English Championship
Rotherham United 2-0 Birmingham City, 27 Aug, 2022, English Championship
Rotherham United 0-1 Morecambe, 23 Aug, 2022, English League Cup
Watch out for this Rotherham player

Chiedozie Ogbene, 25 year old Irish striker, has played 8 games this season, has not come on as a substitute, scoring 4 goals, so he will be looking to continue scoring and looking for a streak and continue to be a protagonist in his team. 
1:02 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Middlesbrough player.

Striker Duncan Watmore, has performed well, playing on 8 occasions, scoring 2 goals, being the team's top scorer this season, coming on 4 as a starter and 4 as substitutes, looking for a good scoring streak.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Middlesbrough Football vs Rotherham United match, corresponding to the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Riverside Stadium, at 14:45.
