Highlights and goal: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Schalke 04 in Bundesliga
Photo: Disclosure / Borussia Dortmund

6:52 AM2 days ago

6:52 AM2 days ago

01/10 - Koln vs Borussia Dortmund

02/10 - Schalke 04 vs Augsburg.

6:50 AM2 days ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the victory, Borussia Dortmund reached 15 points and became momentary leader of the Bundesliga. Schalke 04 continues with six points and is now 14th.
6:47 AM2 days ago

END OF THE GAME

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Schalke 04.
6:44 AM2 days ago

91'

Moukoko received a cross and headed straight out, without danger.
6:43 AM2 days ago

+4

Let's go to 94 minutes.
6:38 AM2 days ago

85' Yellow

Can was fouled hard and received a card.
6:37 AM2 days ago

84' Changes at Borussia Dortmund

Entered: Can and Hazard

Out: Brandt and Reyna.

6:35 AM2 days ago

83' Yellow

Adeyemi was fouled hard and received a yellow card.
6:34 AM2 days ago

80' WHAT A DANGER

Reyna received on the left, faced the mark and hit placed in the left corner. The ball passed taking paint off the goalkeeper's crossbar.
6:32 AM2 days ago

78' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Wolf received on the left, took it to the middle and crossed to Moukoko, who freed from the mark inside the area, went up and headed to score the first goal of the game.
6:28 AM2 days ago

74'

Bellingham got the rebound at the edge of the area and finished, but the ball went too high and went out without danger.
7:24 AM2 days ago

71'

Dortmund play in attack and press for the first goal.
7:20 AM2 days ago

66'

Moukoko finished, but without danger to Schalke's goal.
7:17 AM2 days ago

64' Changes at Borussia Dortmund

Joined: Adeyemi and Moukoko

Out: Malen and Modeste.

7:15 AM2 days ago

61'

Karaman unleashed a rocket and out the area, but it was blocked midway.
7:12 AM2 days ago

58' Schalke changes

Entered: Polter and Karaman

Out: Terodde and Larsson.

7:09 AM2 days ago

55'

Meunier finished in the right corner, but the ball went out without danger.
7:05 AM2 days ago

51'

Dortmund continues to play in the offensive sector.
7:00 AM2 days ago

46' ALMOST A GOAL

Malen received on the left, took the mark off, came out in the goalkeeper's face, but Schwolow made a great save.
6:59 AM2 days ago

STARTED AGAIN

The game remains tied with no goals.
6:42 AM2 days ago

BREAK

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Schalke 04.
6:42 AM2 days ago

47' Yellow

Modeste received a card.
6:41 AM2 days ago

46' WHAT A DANGER

After a cross in the area, Modeste climbed higher than the Schalke defense and headed it. The ball came out taking paint off the left post.
6:40 AM2 days ago

+3

Let's go to 48 minutes.
6:39 AM2 days ago

44' ALMOST

Wolf received inside the area and unleashed a left-footed rocket. Schwolow made a great save.
6:35 AM2 days ago

39' Yellow

Terodde received a card for foul.
6:29 AM2 days ago

32' WHAT A DEFENSE!

Malen crossed the area, Bellingham headed in the opposite corner and goalkeeper Schwolow made a great save to avoid the first goal of the game.
6:25 AM2 days ago

31' Change at Dortmund

Entered: Reyna

Out: Reus.

7:23 AM2 days ago

29'

Marco Reus is lying on the lawn in pain.
7:20 AM2 days ago

25'

Malen attempted the submission, but missed.
7:14 AM2 days ago

19' Yellow

van den Berg fouled Malen and received a card.
7:13 AM2 days ago

18'

Larsson received it with freedom, fell in the area, but the flag marked offside.
7:06 AM2 days ago

11'

Malen received on the left, faced the mark and crossed, but was blocked.
7:02 AM2 days ago

8'

Dortmund plays on the offensive field.
7:00 AM2 days ago

6'

Malen had the ball on the left, faced the mark and finished, the ball went out with danger.
6:54 AM2 days ago

GAME STARTED

It's Bundesliga at VAVEL.
7:04 AM2 days ago

Borussia Dortmund!

7:03 AM2 days ago

Schalke!

8:08 PM3 days ago

8:03 PM3 days ago

Speak, Edin Terzic!

&#39;&#39;We are very excited about this derby! The entire group is &aacute; looking forward to it. I don't think there is a classic with spectators there is; more than two years. Because of the pandemic and then because Schalke was not represented in the Bundesliga last year. And we are extremely looking forward to receiving them.&#39;&#39;

<p>We know what it means for our fans, we know what it means for the region. And we are aware of that responsibility. We know we have to win this game because there is; points at stake in the Bundesliga and we want to go into the international break with 15 points, that would mean that we have established ourselves as a serious contender.&#39;&#39;</p>

7:58 PM3 days ago

Probable Borussia Dortmund!

Meyer; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck,&nbsp;Guerreiro; Bellingham,&nbsp;Ozcan; Reyna, Reus,&nbsp;Brandt; Modeste.
7:53 PM3 days ago

How do you arrive at Borussia Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund started irregularly in the 2022-23 season. In the nine official games, there were six victories and three defeats, one in the Champions League for Manchester City and another two in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig.
7:48 PM3 days ago

Speak up, Peter Knabel!

Member of the Schalke 04 board, Peter Knäbel spoke about some internal points of the team that has just returned à Bundesliga.

''É really a very nice picture, as the table shows that we are on the right track. This doesn't just apply à district league team, but also the other four teams - the district league players and the under-21, under-17 and under-11 juniors. But another thing é much more important to me than the current ranking of the table: the performance of our teams in the last weeks and months. Our players have repeatedly emphasized how much fun they have.''

''That's right and important. Há Two years ago, we launched again a football offer for women, after having existed from 1975 to 1987. We expect a lot of interest in advance. But our expectations were exceeded many times over, which makes me very happy. I'm also glad that in Boris Liebing we have a very committed department head from day one, for whom the whole thing is also very much involved. a matter of the heart.''

''Our two senior teams, who started in the district league in their first year, finished the table last year as champions and runners-up. A team was promoted à district league, the other continues to participate in the district league game. As directors, we were able to congratulate both teams on an excellent sports season. Furthermore, and I am particularly pleased, all the players were also excellent ambassadors for FC Schalke 04. Through their presentations, they quickly managed to attract more girls and women interested in football.' ;'

We've said from the beginning that we don't want to plan possible successes on the drawing board. That doesn't fit with our philosophy. Of course we won't be able to resist if our women's team is promoted again this year and starts in the national championship next season. But this is not; our main objective.''

''Above all, we want girls and women in and around Gelsenkirchen to be excited about football. In North Rhine-Westphalia, we are the football district with the lowest percentage of women's and women's teams. We want to change that. Girls and women need a sporting perspective and a home, which we want to give them. É That's why cooperation with other clubs in the region is so important. very important for us.''

''To train players and promote talent in the best possible way, é important to have good coaches. É That's why our mission is to promote the qualification of trainers in our region. About our foundation Schalke helps! therefore, we pay for C license training in our football district. Not only are they we, like FC Schalke 04, benefit from this, but all clubs.''

In the beginning of our considerations, we actually dealt with this possible scenario for a short period of time, but we quickly shelved that way. I am in favor of evolution over revolution. Our commitment é long-term and must grow organically - not be bought. É That's why it was clear from the start that we would not hire any professional that would increase the likelihood of any progression to the next higher leagues. The entry into women's football began, therefore, also through popular sport and, therefore, through voluntary work. E é so it should stay for now.''

''This season we have a U-21, a U-17 and a U-11 in dispute. Other teams may follow in the future. We would like to gradually give more and more girls and young people the opportunity to lace up their boots for Royal Blue and develop as a football player here. Over the past few weeks and months, I have attended training sessions several times and am excited about the commitment of our juniors. They are doing this with great zeal. It gives me great pleasure to see our players perform in Schalke jerseys. And it's not just me and my fellow board members who feel that way.''

''We had a very successful time together. Among other things, Martina led the Swiss women's team à World Cup for the first time in history. She has excellent coaching qualities, her successes are no coincidence.

''Still managed to feel like a winner at the end of the tournament. The performances of our team were football advertisements. É That's why I'm convinced that interest in women's football will continueá to grow in the coming months, which will benefit us; at Schalke 04, but also at other clubs in the region and throughout Germany. E é exactly what we want.''

7:43 PM3 days ago

Likely Schalke!

Schwolow; Matriciani, van den Berg, Yoshida, Ouwejan;&nbsp;Flick, Krau&szlig;, Zalazar;&nbsp;Drexler, Terodde (c), B&uuml;lter.
7:38 PM3 days ago

How does Schalke arrive?

Schalke got off to a very bad start in the Bundesliga comeback season. Untill; So far, there have been seven matches and only two victories, one against Bremer in the German Cup and in the last match, against Bochum, in the Bundesliga. The team had not won, in which they lost twice, including a 6-1 to Union Berlin.
7:33 PM3 days ago

CLASSIFICATION!

Photo: Publicity/Bundesliga
Photo: Publicity/Bundesliga
7:28 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at Signal Iduna Park

The Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park with a capacity of 81.365 people.
7:23 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 match live!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
