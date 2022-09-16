Summary and highlights of Mallorca 1-0 Almeria in LaLiga
Photo: VAVEL

END OF THE MATCH: MALLORCA LEAVES THE POINTS AT HOME

 

90'

The referee will add five minutes of time for pronunciation;
85'

Almer&iacute;a exhausted the changes with the entry of Embarba by Chumi&nbsp;
81'

The Almer&iacute;a tightens in search of the tie I try&nbsp;Arnau Puigmal with a volley that crashes into the body of&nbsp;Copete.
76'

Arrival of the&nbsp; Mallorca with the left Muriqi that finished off; Jaume Costa from a distant position and the ball went over the goalkeeper&nbsp; a&nbsp; a&nbsp;
68'

Another change by the Mexican Aguirre, Baba enters and Reinier, former Real Madrid and Dortmund player, leaves;
65'

Yellow card to Chumi after grabbing Muriqi, preventing the Kosovo striker from advancing.
62'

Now comes the change in Almer&iacute; a Melero enters to replace Lazaro.
 
58'

First modification in Mallorca, Antonio S&aacute;nchez goes away, applauded by the stadium and enters by Dani Rodr&iacute;guez.
50'

Arnau's shot goes over the goal;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The second 45 minutes start at the stadium&nbsp;
END OF THE FIRST PART

 

39'

Transicci&oacute; n of Mallorca that was about to be the second but Grenier's cross to Muriqi, the Kosovo striker did not finish well&nbsp;
37'

Akieme tried a shot from outside the area, but the ball went wide.
35'

Robertone receives the first card from Almeria
This was Pablo Maffeo's goal

 

GOOOOOAAALLL

Pablo Maffeo scored the first goal for Mallorca after a header following a cross from Copete's cross that Chumi combed in.
10'

Almer&iacute;a arrives with a cross from Ramazani and El Bilial&nbsp;a narrowly misses;
3' Yellow card

Galarreta receives the first card of the match;
THE GAME BEGAN

Nastasic was injured in the warm-up and Copete will finally play.
All set

The players are already in the locker room ready for the start of the match;
Almeria do not know what it means to win away from home

The Andalusian team has taken one point from a possible six away from home with a draw at Elche and a loss at Valladolid.
Mallorca has yet to win at home

Mallorca has played two home games this season, one draw and one defeat&nbsp;
Mallorca data

Aguirre's team has 25 cards so far this season, a total of five per game;
XI Mallorca

Two changes in midfield the only changes in the eleven compared to the Real Madrid defeat
Photo: RCD Mallorca
Photo: RCD Mallorca
XI Almería

Three changes in Rubi's eleven from the last game
Photo: UD Almeria
Photo: UD Almeria
1 hour

In 1 hour you will be able to follow the Mallorca vs Almeria both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Mallorca vs Almeria?

If you want to watch Mallorca vs Almer&iacute;a&nbsp;a live on TV, your option is ESPN.

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

What time is Almeria vs Mallorca in LaLiga?

This is the starting time for the race in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

Player to watch at Almeria

Largie&nbsp;Ramazani, 21 years old left winger, former Manchester&nbsp;United player, arrived at Almer&nbsp;a to become one of the most important players of the team, the Belgian has already scored two goals this season, no less than against Real Madrid and Sevilla and has to take a step forward after the departure of Sadiq.&nbsp;
Player to follow in Mallorca

Vedat&nbsp;Muriqi, a 28-year-old center forward, joined the team from Lazio last season. The Kosovo striker has three goals this season in five games played, the last one at the Santiago Bernab&eacute;u.&nbsp;
How does Mallorca arrive?

The&nbsp;Mallorca&nbsp;does not want to continue living the nightmare of relegation and is in search of giving a better season to achieve salvation, the team is led by Javier Aguirre, a coach who has a lot of experience with teams fighting for not being relegated, the style of the Mexican is becoming more and more noticeable on the field. Right now they have suffered two draws, two defeats, the last one in the previous match against Real Madrid and their only victory came at Rayo Vallecano. Right now in the standings they are in the 13th position with 5 points.
How does Almeria arrive?

Almer&iacute;a&nbsp;is the current champion of the second division, the team spent&oacute; seven seasons relegated from LaLiga and had its great promotion the previous season totaling 81 points, the team has the task of seeking permanence, because they do not want&oacute; The team has the task of seeking permanence, as they do not want to return to where it cost them a lot to climb, this team faced Real Madrid in the first round, a duel that they lost 1-2. In the second day their rival was Elche, in that duel Almeria managed to draw to one, then won at home against Sevilla, but has lost the last two matches against Valladolid and Osasuna both by the minimum (0-1). Right now with four points they are with 14&nbsp;14&ordm;
Background

24 clashes between Mallorca and Almer&iacute;a with a balance of 10 wins for Mallorca, 6 draws and 8 wins for Almer&iacute;a. The last time they met was in 2021 in the Second Division with Mallorca winning 2-0. The &uacute;ltima time they met in the Primera Divisi&oacute; n was in the 2010/11 season in a match won by the Andalusian team by 3-1.
Venue: The match will be played at the Visit Mallorca Estadi, a stadium built in 1999 with a capacity of 23142 spectators.

Photo: RCD Mallorca
Photo: RCD Mallorca
Preview of the match

Mallorca and Almeria will face each other in the match corresponding to the 6th round of LaLiga Santander.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the LaLiga match between Mallorca and Almeria.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
