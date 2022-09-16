Highlights and goals: Rangers 2-1 Dundee United in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
10/01 - Dundee United vs St. Johnstone.
END OF THE GAME
88' TWICE
88' Change at Dundee United
Out: Watt.
84' Yellow
84' Yellow
83' Yellow
78'
75'
70' Changes at Rangers
Out: Arfield and Jack.
69' Change at Dundee United
Out: Graham.
59' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR DUNDEE UNITED
58' Change at Dundee United
Out: Middleton.
49' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS
46'
STARTED AGAIN
BREAK
42' Yellow
37' Yellow
33'
29'
23'
15'
12' GOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS
9'
6'
3'
GAME STARTED
PRE-GAME
📸
📲 Follow the match live in our Match Hub: https://t.co/qXiKGoVqmL pic.twitter.com/GkIwRl3EBK — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 17, 2022
Rangers!
🆕 Today's #RangersFC team to face Dundee United at Ibrox.
🗒️ Full Team News: https://t.co/l8bhPjBj62 pic.twitter.com/UKKrufszs3 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 17, 2022
Dundee United!
📋 Our 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈 to face @RangersFC on Matchday Eight of the #cinchPremiership
🔙 Middleton back in the XI
⚡️ Watt through the middle
🦁 Four Academy graduates involved
🗞 | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/GloQju9g92 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 17, 2022
Speak up, van Bronckhorst!
<p>"I was very pleased with the performance because we knew we needed to have a lot of intensity in the game, the way we played in relation to à last week against Ajax we showed a much higher level of play. The intensity was also there, the speed of passes and movements, we created good chances to open the score, for us it was a game that we did very well, but in the end we didn't add any points.' '</p>
<p>"We need the exchange because we didn't have any games last week, we played two consecutive games in the Champions League, which normally doesn't happen, but we prepare very well and we have to make sure that we keep our way of playing especially the intensity and character that we showed last wednesday – we need to show this, to have a good result on Ibrox tomorrow.''</p>
<p>"They [Dundee United] have had some positive results and a very difficult start to the season with the change of manager, they will come here and try to bore us with their game. Youê always expect a very difficult game at home with a compact and defensively organized team, but as I said before we have to maintain our standards and we know how to overcome these opponents - we have to show it tomorrow.' '</p>
<p>"Our first intention é break it at the beginning of the game, because that will make it easier; for us and they will have to open up too to find a goal, that's; fundamental to have the same start against Napoli. new injuries after Wednesday's game, so we have all available players that were available in the last game.</p>