Highlights and goals: Rangers 2-1 Dundee United in Scottish Premiership
Photo: Disclosure / Rangers

7:22 AM2 days ago

END OF TRANSMISSION!

7:22 AM2 days ago

UPCOMING GAMES

10/01 - Hearts x Rangers

10/01 - Dundee United vs St. Johnstone.

7:20 AM2 days ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the victory, Rangers broke the streak of three straight defeats, reached 16 points and remains second in the Scottish Premiership, two less than Celtic, who will still enter the field.
7:16 AM2 days ago

END OF THE GAME

Rangers 2-1 Dundee United.
7:14 AM2 days ago

88' TWICE

Tillman received in the area and submitted. The goalkeeper made the save, on the rebound, Goldson headed the archer Eiksson made one more save.
7:10 AM2 days ago

88' Change at Dundee United

Entered: Cudjoe

Out: Watt.

7:06 AM2 days ago

84' Yellow

Mulgrew received a card, also for complaint.
7:06 AM2 days ago

84' Yellow

Barisic received card for complaint.
7:05 AM2 days ago

83' Yellow

King was fouled and received a card.
7:01 AM2 days ago

78'

Rangers in the heat. Lundstram submitted from the left straight out.
6:57 AM2 days ago

75'

Wright finished with a right in the corner and the goalkeeper made a good save. Almost the third for the Rangers.
6:54 AM2 days ago

70' Changes at Rangers

Joined: Wright and Tillman

Out: Arfield and Jack.

6:53 AM2 days ago

69' Change at Dundee United

Entered: McMann

Out: Graham.

6:42 AM2 days ago

59' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR DUNDEE UNITED

Liam Smith caught McGrath's pass and tapped to lower the score to Dundee United in Glasgow.
6:39 AM2 days ago

58' Change at Dundee United

Entered: Anaku

Out: Middleton.

6:35 AM2 days ago

49' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS

Barisic received on the left and crossed to the area, Colak passed three Dundee United markers and finished to score Rangers' second goal of the match.
6:30 AM2 days ago

46'

Tony Watt fell in the area, called for a penalty, but the referee let the game go.
6:26 AM2 days ago

STARTED AGAIN

Rangers beat Dundee United 1-0.
7:14 AM2 days ago

BREAK

Rangers 1-0 Dundee United.
7:07 AM2 days ago

42' Yellow

Glenn Middleton missed and received a card.
7:03 AM2 days ago

37' Yellow

Tavernier missed and received a card.
7:01 AM2 days ago

33'

Submissions: 8-4.
6:52 AM2 days ago

29'

Glenn Middleton received inside the area and submitted it. McGregor made a great save.
6:48 AM2 days ago

23'

Ryan Jack triggered Scott Arfield, but the midfielder finished and the ball went out.
6:41 AM2 days ago

15'

Submissions: 4-1.
6:34 AM2 days ago

12' GOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR RANGERS

In a fast counterattack, James Tavernier charged down the right and crossed to Colak, who dominated inside the area and scored the first goal of the game.
6:33 AM2 days ago

9'

In a well-crafted play, Scott Arfield received a pass from Kent, but finished over the goal. Rangers pressing at the beginning of the game.
6:30 AM2 days ago

6'

Kent received a pass inside the area, finished and the Dundee United goalkeeper made a good save.
6:27 AM2 days ago

3'

Rangers starts on the offensive field.
7:21 AM2 days ago

GAME STARTED

It's Scottish Premiership at VAVEL.
6:58 AM2 days ago

PRE-GAME

6:56 AM2 days ago

Rangers!

6:55 AM2 days ago

Dundee United!

8:46 PM3 days ago

8:41 PM3 days ago

Speak up, van Bronckhorst!

<strong>&quot;</strong>&Eacute; Of course we are disappointed with the result, but I think we can take a lot of positive points from the game. From the way we started until; the expulsion, I thought we were competing very well with Napoli and I thought the game could have gone our way in the second half. The expulsions and penalties cost us the game against a quality team like Napoli with one less man, they have a lot of quality to make it very difficult for us.

<p>&quot;I was very pleased with the performance because we knew we needed to have a lot of intensity in the game, the way we played in relation to &agrave; last week against Ajax we showed a much higher level of play. The intensity was also there, the speed of passes and movements, we created good chances to open the score, for us it was a game that we did very well, but in the end we didn't add any points.&#39; &#39;</p>

<p>&quot;We need the exchange because we didn't have any games last week, we played two consecutive games in the Champions League, which normally doesn't happen, but we prepare very well and we have to make sure that we keep our way of playing especially the intensity and character that we showed last wednesday &ndash; we need to show this, to have a good result on Ibrox tomorrow.&#39;&#39;</p>

<p>&quot;They [Dundee United] have had some positive results and a very difficult start to the season with the change of manager, they will come here and try to bore us with their game. You&ecirc; always expect a very difficult game at home with a compact and defensively organized team, but as I said before we have to maintain our standards and we know how to overcome these opponents - we have to show it tomorrow.&#39; &#39;</p>

<p>&quot;Our first intention &eacute; break it at the beginning of the game, because that will make it easier; for us and they will have to open up too to find a goal, that's; fundamental to have the same start against Napoli. new injuries after Wednesday's game, so we have all available players that were available in the last game.</p>

8:36 PM3 days ago

Likely Rangers!

McGregor; Lundstram, Goldson, Sands; Taverniner, Arfield, Davis, Jack, Barisic; Kent, Morelos.
8:31 PM3 days ago

How does the Rangers arrive?

The &nbsp;Rangers is going through a bad phase. Already; are three losses in a row. One for Celtic, 4-0, in the biggest classic in Scotland and one of the biggest in the world. Lost to Ajax and Napoli, 4-0 and 3-0, both in the Champions League.
8:26 PM3 days ago

Historic

In the last 20 games between Rangers and Dundee United, the Glasgow team won 12 times. &nbsp;Dundee United won six and there were two draws.
8:21 PM3 days ago

Likely Dundee United!

Eriksson; Smith, Edwards, Mulgrew, Graham, Behich; McGrath, Levitt, Harkes; Fletcher, Watt.
8:16 PM3 days ago

How do Dundee United arrive?

The&nbsp;Dundee United &eacute; bottom of the Scottish Premiership with just two points without six games and a negative balance of 16. In the last game, they drew 0-0 away from home with Motherwell. In the last games, they took a 9-0 away from Celtic and a 7-0 AZ for the Europa League playoffs.
8:11 PM3 days ago

CLASSIFICATION!

Photo: Publicity/Premiership
Photo: Publicity/Premiership
8:06 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at Ibrox Stadium

The Rangers vs Dundee United match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium with a capacity of 50.817 people.
8:01 PM3 days ago

