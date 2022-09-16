Summary and highlights of Norwich City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
END OF THE MATCH: DRAW
90'
The referee has added four minutes of extra time.
82'
Norwich City came close to scoring a second goal, but Kieran Dowel's shot was caught by goalkeeper David Button.
First change for West Bromwich
74'
West Bromwich tried with a double attempt by Erik Pieters, but the rival goalkeeper caught it;
GOOOOAAALLL
Pukki's free kick touches Byram to tie the game.
66'
Thomas-Asante's shot is wide of the target;
64'
Marcelino Nuñez's shot goes well over the opponent's goal;
58'
Aarons tried with a free kick;
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
The protagonists are back for now with no changes in either team
END OF THE FIRST PART
42' To the post
Sara's good individual play ends up hitting the post, Norwich City very close to equalizing.
37'
Another warning from Norwich City again with Nuñez, but this time the volley goes over the goal;
31'
Marcelino Nunez's shot at the near post goes wide for Norwich City.
28'
Action from the corner kick for Norwich City, but N Núñez's cross is cleared by a defender.
Here are some of the images of O'Shea's goal
15'
The visiting team called for a penalty after a counterattack in which Swift ended up on the ground, but for now the referee did not call anything.
10' GOOOOOLL
West Bromwich took the lead in the first dangerous possession of the match when O'Shea's cross was headed in by Swift to give the visitors the lead.
THE MATCH BEGAN
The ball is already rolling at Carrow Road
All set
The players are now ready in the locker room;
West Bomwich as a visitor
They are currently without an away win this season, but have taken three points out of a possible 12;
Norwich City at home
They are currently the best team in the EFL Championship at home, having taken 13 out of a possible 15 points at home;
Summary of the last meeting between Norwich City and West Bromwich.
XI West Bromwich Albion
Brandon Thomas-Asante and Erik Pieters make their first starts
XI Norwich City
One change for Norwich City from last Wednesday's game, with Sara starting for the first time in the league competition.
1 hour
In 1 hour Norwich City vs West Bromwich will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Norwich City vs West Bromwich?
If you want to watch Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion live on television, your option is Sky Bet Championship
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion match in Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
Player to watch at Norwich City
Teemu Pukki, the experienced Finnish player, has been a key player of the team since the Premier League, this season he has scored in the eight matches he has played, he has scored in two consecutive matches, the last one a brace against Bristol City.
Player to watch at West Bromwich Albion
One of the most outstanding players is John Swift, the 27 years old central midfielder born in England, has played nine games in the current edition of the Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and two goals, these against Middlesbrought and Hull City.
¿Cómo llega el West Bromwich Albion?
West Bromwich Albion has been having a quite discreet performance in the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing nine games they are in the 20th position of the standings with nine points, this score was achieved after winning one game, drawing six and losing two. Right now it has the same points as Swansea, which is in the relegation places;
How are Norwich City coming along?
Norwich finished in the last place of the Premier League last season, is doing a good season 2022-23, it is clear that one of the objectives of the team is to return to the highest category and is doing everything possible to maintain that goal, after nine games played the team is in second place with 19 points just one point behind the leader, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday; After nine games played, the team is in second place with 19 points, just one point behind the leader, Sheffield United, with a cumulative record of six wins, one draw and two defeats. The team is going through a good streak getting six consecutive wins in Champoinship, although they were eliminated from the EFL Cup in the second round at the hands of Bournemout on penalties, the team looks strong and comes from beating Bristol City 3-2 at home.
Background
60 times Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion have faced each other with a favorable balance for the latter with 25 wins, while the Norwich team has won 20 times. 15 times the duel has ended in a draw, precisely in the última time that they were measured was in the year ño 2019 in this same competition ón and the encounter ended in a draw to one
Venue: The match will be played at Carrow Road, a stadium built in 1935 with a capacity of 27033 spectators.
Preview of the match
Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion face each other in the match corresponding to the 11th round of the EFL Championship;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.