Highlights and Goals: Millwall 2-1 Blackpool in EFL Championship

90+3'
End of the match.
90+1'
Yellow card for Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool).
89'
Blackpool change
In: Sonny Carey
Out: Charlie Patino
88'
Millwall change
In: Tom Bradshaw
Out: Zian Flemming
82'
Corner for Blackpool.
81'
Blackpool substitution
In: CJ Hamilton
Out: James Husband
78'
Millwall substitution
In: Dan McNamara
Sle: George Honeymoon
75'
Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the goal is wide to the right.
72'
Blackpool changes
In: Ian Poveda and Jordan Lawrence
Out: Jerry Yates and Callum Connolly
70'
Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
67'
Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the goal is just a bit too high.
63'
MILLWALL GOOOOOOOOOOOOL, Benik Afobe's right-footed shot from the center of the box into the left corner of the net gives his team a victory shout.
60'
Yellow card for Charlie Patino (Blackpool).
57'
Foul by Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) on Dominic Thompson (Blackpool).
53'
Corner for Millwall.
51'
Zian Flemming (Millwall) left footed shot from half distance is blocked.
48'
Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses the goalkeeper.
Second half
The second part of The Den begins!
45+3'
End of the first half.
45'
Callum Styles (Millwall) is fouled by Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool).
41'
Zian Flemming (Millwall) left footed shot from medium range on the left is just a bit too high.
38'
Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) is fouled by Callum Styles (Millwall).
35'
Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
33'
BLACKPOOL GOOOOOOOOOOL, Charlie Patino's left-footed shot from the center of the box into the left corner of the net tied the score.
27'
Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool) on Benik Afobe (Millwall).
23'
Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) header from the center of the box is saved by the keeper on the left side of the goal.
20'
Offside of Millwall.
18'
Falta de Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) sobre Murray Wallace (Millwall).
14'
BLACKPOOL'S OWN GOAL! Daniel Grimshaw misses the target and shoots into his own net to give Millwall the lead.
11'
Zian Flemming (Millwall) header from the center of the box misses the goalkeeper's hand.
9'
Jerry Yates (Blackpool) is fouled by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
7'
Yellow card to Jake Cooper (Millwall) for a foul on Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool).
3'
Corner for Blackpool.
1'
Foul by Scott Malone (Millwall) on Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool).
Start of the match
Kick-off at The Den!
Field trip
The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
Next match
Millwall's next game is until October 1 against Blackburn Rovers away.
Blackpool's next game is also until October 1 against Norwich at home.
Arrival at the stadium
Both teams are in the stadium warming up for the match.
Prediction
Considering the unfavorable outlook of both teams, perhaps the final score will be a draw.
Referee
The referee in charge of this engagement is Darren Bond.
Lineup - Blackpool
Daniel Grimshaw; Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Thorniley; Dominic Thompson, Kenneth Dougall, Charlie Patino, Callum Connolly; Theodor Corbeanu, Jerry Yates, Shayne Lavery. D. T.: Michael Appleton.
Lineup - Millwall
George Long; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell; Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone, Callum Styles, Jamie Shackleton; Zian Flemming, George Honeyman, Benik Afobe. D. T.: Gary Rowett.
45 minutes to go!
In 45 minutes the match will start at The Den. Both teams have already confirmed their lineups.
Tune in here Millwall vs Blackpool Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Millwall vs Blackpool match, as well as the latest information from The Den. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Millwall vs Blackpool Online?
<p>If you want to watch it directly by streaming: DAZN </p>.
<p>If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Millwall vs Blackpool?
This is the kickoff time for the Brighton vs Leeds match on August 27, 2022 in various countries:<br />
Argentina: 11:00 AM
<p>Bolivia: 10:00 AM
<p>Brazil: 11:00 AM
<p>Chile: 10:00 AM
<p>Colombia: 9:00 AM
<p>Ecuador: 9:00 AM
<p>USA (ET): 10:00 AM
<p>Mexico: 9:00 AM
<p>Paraguay: 10:00 AM
<p>Peru: 9:00 AM
<p>Uruguay: 11:00 AM
History
Between 2013 and 2022 they have met five times. Blackpool is the big winner, having claimed victory on three occasions.
Key player - Blackpool
The club is getting ahead, goals have been the protagonists in agonizing draws but it has not been enough, however, strikers like Theodor Corbeanu, have been in charge of giving those shouts of joy. The 20-year-old Canadian has already scored three goals in nine games.
Key player - Millwall
The shortage of goals is noticeable in the team. The results speak for themselves but still, the players give their best. Benik Afobe is a 29-year-old striker from Congo who has done his bit for his club by adding a goal and an assist.
Blackpool
Blackpool is three places above Millwall in 16th place. They also have a difficult outlook. They are separated by one point, while Blackpool have 11. They have also won three games, lost four and drawn two.
Millwall
The outlook is not encouraging. Millwall is at the bottom of the table with only 10 points from nine games played, of which they have managed to win only three, lost four and drawn two.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this match is The Den, located in the industrial area of London. This stadium was the first to be built after the Hillsborough tragedy, so in its construction they prioritized crowd management and the creation of quick and easy evacuation routes. It was also the first professional stadium to be built since 1937. It opened on August 4, 1993 and has a capacity of 20,146 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Championship Match: Millwall vs Blackpool live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.