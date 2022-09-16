Highlights and Goals: Millwall 2-1 Blackpool in EFL Championship
12:02 PM2 days ago

Thank you very much for joining us to watch Millwall vs Blackpool in the EFL Championship.
11:58 AM2 days ago

90+3'

End of the match.
11:53 AM2 days ago

90+1'

Yellow card for Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool).
11:53 AM2 days ago

89'

Blackpool change

In: Sonny Carey

Out: Charlie Patino

11:52 AM2 days ago

88'

Millwall change

In: Tom Bradshaw

Out: Zian Flemming

11:51 AM2 days ago

82'

Corner for Blackpool.
11:50 AM2 days ago

81'

Blackpool substitution

In: CJ Hamilton

Out: James Husband

11:50 AM2 days ago

78'

Millwall substitution

In: Dan McNamara

Sle: George Honeymoon

11:49 AM2 days ago

75'

Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the goal is wide to the right.
11:37 AM2 days ago

72'

Blackpool changes

In: Ian Poveda and Jordan Lawrence

Out: Jerry Yates and Callum Connolly

11:36 AM2 days ago

70'

Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
11:28 AM2 days ago

67'

Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the goal is just a bit too high.
11:27 AM2 days ago

63'

MILLWALL GOOOOOOOOOOOOL, Benik Afobe's right-footed shot from the center of the box into the left corner of the net gives his team a victory shout.
11:20 AM2 days ago

60'

Yellow card for Charlie Patino (Blackpool).
11:19 AM2 days ago

57'

Foul by Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) on Dominic Thompson (Blackpool).
11:18 AM2 days ago

53'

Corner for Millwall.
11:18 AM2 days ago

51'

Zian Flemming (Millwall) left footed shot from half distance is blocked.
11:11 AM2 days ago

48'

Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses the goalkeeper.
11:09 AM2 days ago

Second half

The second part of The Den begins!
10:50 AM2 days ago

45+3'

End of the first half.
10:48 AM2 days ago

45'

Callum Styles (Millwall) is fouled by Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool).
10:47 AM2 days ago

41'

Zian Flemming (Millwall) left footed shot from medium range on the left is just a bit too high.
10:46 AM2 days ago

38'

Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) is fouled by Callum Styles (Millwall).
10:37 AM2 days ago

35'

Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
10:36 AM2 days ago

33'

BLACKPOOL GOOOOOOOOOOL, Charlie Patino's left-footed shot from the center of the box into the left corner of the net tied the score.
10:34 AM2 days ago

27'

Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool) on Benik Afobe (Millwall).
10:26 AM2 days ago

23'

Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) header from the center of the box is saved by the keeper on the left side of the goal.
10:25 AM2 days ago

20'

Offside of Millwall.
10:24 AM2 days ago

18'

Falta de Shayne Lavery (Blackpool) sobre Murray Wallace (Millwall).
10:23 AM2 days ago

14'

BLACKPOOL'S OWN GOAL! Daniel Grimshaw misses the target and shoots into his own net to give Millwall the lead.
10:21 AM2 days ago

11'

Zian Flemming (Millwall) header from the center of the box misses the goalkeeper's hand.
10:20 AM2 days ago

9'

Jerry Yates (Blackpool) is fouled by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
10:19 AM2 days ago

7'

Yellow card to Jake Cooper (Millwall) for a foul on Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool).
10:04 AM2 days ago

3'

Corner for Blackpool.
10:03 AM2 days ago

1'

Foul by Scott Malone (Millwall) on Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool).
10:01 AM2 days ago

Start of the match

Kick-off at The Den!
9:58 AM2 days ago

Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
9:57 AM2 days ago

Next match

Millwall's next game is until October 1 against Blackburn Rovers away.

Blackpool's next game is also until October 1 against Norwich at home.

9:42 AM2 days ago

Arrival at the stadium

Both teams are in the stadium warming up for the match.
9:42 AM2 days ago

Prediction

Considering the unfavorable outlook of both teams, perhaps the final score will be a draw.
9:39 AM2 days ago

Referee

The referee in charge of this engagement is Darren Bond.
9:24 AM2 days ago

Lineup - Blackpool

Daniel Grimshaw; Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Thorniley; Dominic Thompson, Kenneth Dougall, Charlie Patino, Callum Connolly; Theodor Corbeanu, Jerry Yates, Shayne Lavery. D. T.: Michael Appleton.
9:21 AM2 days ago

Lineup - Millwall

George Long; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell; Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone, Callum Styles, Jamie Shackleton; Zian Flemming, George  Honeyman, Benik Afobe. D. T.: Gary Rowett.
9:13 AM2 days ago

45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes the match will start at The Den. Both teams have already confirmed their lineups.
 
11:31 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Millwall vs Blackpool Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Millwall vs Blackpool match, as well as the latest information from The Den. Don't miss a single detail of the match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:26 PM3 days ago

How to watch Millwall vs Blackpool Online?

<p>If you want to watch it directly by streaming:&nbspDAZN&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>.

<p>If you want to&nbsp; watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

11:21 PM3 days ago

What time is Millwall vs Blackpool?

This is the kickoff time for the Brighton vs Leeds match on August 27, 2022 in various countries:<br />
Argentina: 11:00 AM 

<p>Bolivia: 10:00 AM 

<p>Brazil: 11:00 AM 

<p>Chile: 10:00 AM 

<p>Colombia: 9:00 AM 

<p>Ecuador: 9:00 AM 

<p>USA (ET): 10:00 AM 

<p>Mexico: 9:00 AM 

<p>Paraguay: 10:00 AM 

<p>Peru: 9:00 AM 

<p>Uruguay: 11:00 AM 

11:16 PM3 days ago

History

Between 2013 and 2022 they have met five times. Blackpool is the big winner, having claimed victory on three occasions.
11:11 PM3 days ago

Key player - Blackpool

The club is getting ahead, goals have been the protagonists in agonizing draws but it has not been enough, however, strikers like Theodor Corbeanu, have been in charge of giving those shouts of joy. The 20-year-old Canadian has already scored three goals in nine games.
11:06 PM3 days ago

Key player - Millwall

The shortage of goals is noticeable in the team. The results speak for themselves but still, the players give their best. Benik Afobe is a 29-year-old striker from Congo who has done his bit for his club by adding a goal and an assist.
11:01 PM3 days ago

Blackpool

Blackpool is three places above Millwall in 16th place. They also have a difficult outlook. They are separated by one point, while Blackpool have 11. They have also won three games, lost four and drawn two.
10:56 PM3 days ago

Millwall

The outlook is not encouraging. Millwall is at the bottom of the table with only 10 points from nine games played, of which they have managed to win only three, lost four and drawn two.
10:51 PM3 days ago

Stadium

The stadium designated for this match is The Den, located in the industrial area of London. This stadium was the first to be built after the Hillsborough tragedy, so in its construction they prioritized crowd management and the creation of quick and easy evacuation routes. It was also the first professional stadium to be built since 1937. It opened on August 4, 1993 and has a capacity of 20,146 people.

10:46 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Championship Match: Millwall vs Blackpool live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo&nbsp;and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo