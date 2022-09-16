Goals and Highlights: LA Galaxy 4-1 Colorado Rapids in MLS 2022
Colorado Rapids

2:02 AM2 days ago

Summary

12:33 AM2 days ago

12:33 AM2 days ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, LA Galaxy win the match.
12:29 AM2 days ago

90+1'

Colorado Rapids goal!
12:28 AM2 days ago

90'

3 minutes of compensation are added.
12:27 AM2 days ago

86'

LA Galaxy play long positions to cool down Colorado who had several dangerous attacks.
12:17 AM2 days ago

79'

Colorado keeps pressure all the field looking for a defensive error.
12:09 AM2 days ago

71'

LA Galaxy with some dangerous attacks, but Colorado is now in control of the game and looking to score their first goal.
12:05 AM2 days ago

61'

Red card for LA Galaxy, Douglas Costa is expelled from the game for violent conduct and leaves his team with 10 players.
11:57 PM2 days ago

Fourth Goal

11:51 PM2 days ago

51'

LA Galaxy goal!
11:48 PM2 days ago

46'

The second time begins.
11:26 PM2 days ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is LA Galaxy 3-0 Colorado Rapids.
11:25 PM2 days ago

45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
11:23 PM2 days ago

41'

LA Galaxy very close to scoring the fourth goal, Colorado has not been able to defend them and the Los Angeles team dominates the match.
11:20 PM2 days ago

Third Goal

11:14 PM2 days ago

Second Goal

11:11 PM2 days ago

31'

LA Galaxy goal!
11:06 PM2 days ago

27'

LA Galaxy goal!
11:05 PM2 days ago

First Goal

11:02 PM2 days ago

22'

LA Galaxy goal!
10:58 PM2 days ago

18'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
10:57 PM2 days ago

10'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
10:45 PM2 days ago

2'

First corner kick of the game for the Colorado Rapids.
10:41 PM2 days ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
10:20 PM2 days ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

LA Galaxy: Jonathan Klinsmann, Kevin Cabral, Chase Gasper, Derrick Williams, Kelvin Leerdam, Victor Vazquez, Dejan Joveljic, Efrain Alvarez and Sacha Kljestan.

 

Colorado Rapids: Max, Darren Yapi, Lucas Esteves, Michael Barrios, Bryan Acosta, Clint Irwin, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Collen Warner and Gustavo Vallecilla.

10:09 PM2 days ago

Colorado Rapids lineup

10:08 PM2 days ago

LA Galaxy lineup

10:04 PM2 days ago

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:

Referee: Joe Dickerson.
Assistant Referee 1: Kathryn Nesbitt.
Attendee. Referee 2: Brooke Mayo.
Fourth referee: Alex Chilowicz.
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero.
VAR Assistant: Robert Schaap.

10:04 PM2 days ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two Western Conference teams. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of both teams in the MLS.
ESPN
ESPN
10:02 PM2 days ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on July 16, 2022 and on that occasion the match ended in a 2-0 victory for the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
9:44 PM2 days ago

History between both teams

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids have met several times, of the last 5 games Colorado Rapids won four times and in another game they ended in a draw.
9:40 PM2 days ago

Arrival Colorado Rapids

The Colorado team is already in the stadium and ready for today's game.
9:37 PM2 days ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour before the LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids game kicks off at Dignity Health Sports Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
8:59 PM3 days ago

Tune in here LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids match for the MLS.
8:54 PM3 days ago

What time is the LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids match for MLS 2022?

This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids of September 17th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:30 AM on DAZN.
Mexico: 9:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.

8:49 PM3 days ago

Colorado Rapids Last Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
William Yarbrough, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Diego Rubio, Felipe Gutierrez, Bryan Acosta, Gyasi Zardes, Jonathan Lewis, and Michael Barrios.
8:44 PM3 days ago

LA Galaxy Last Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Derrick Williams, Martín Cáceres, Gastón Brugman, Chase Gasper, Julián Araujo, Víctor Vázquez, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Javier Hernández and Kevin Cabral.
8:39 PM3 days ago

Colorado Rapids Players to Watch

Forward Diego Rubio (#11) is a key part of Colorado's offense, scoring a goal last game against the San Jose Earthquakes and is the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 14 goals in 27 games played. Another key player for the team is forward Michael Barrios (#12) who is the team's top assister with 6 assists in 31 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Colorado. He also has 2 goals scored so we could also see him score in Saturday's game. Lastly, Jonathan Lewis (#7) plays in the midfield position, he is the third highest scorer on the team, he has scored 5 goals during the tournament and has also had 4 assists making him the third highest assister on the team. All three players are considered key to the Colorado Rapids' offensive attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win.
8:34 PM3 days ago

Colorado Rapids in the tournament

Colorado Rapids had a so-so start to the season in Major League Soccer, sitting in the middle of the table. Until week 32 of the tournament they have a total of 39 points with 10 wins, 9 draws and 12 losses. They are located in the tenth position of the western conference and if they want to steal the eighth place from the LA Galaxy they will have to win the game. In their last MLS game they won 2-1 against the San Jose Earthquakes at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Colorado Rapids
Colorado Rapids
8:29 PM3 days ago

LA Galaxy Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against Colorado Rapids. Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game against Sporting Kansas, in 28 games played he has got 14 goals and three assists, this makes him the highest scorer and the third highest assist of the team. Forward Samuel Grandsir (#11) is another all-important on-court distributor, he is the team's second-highest assister, generating 3 assists in 15 games as a starter and 14 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old forward Dejan Joveljic (#99) is the team's second-highest scorer with 10 goals in 28 games coming off the bench. They leave at his young age he has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who wants to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
8:24 PM3 days ago

LA Galaxy in the tournament

The Los Angeles team has had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 11 wins, 7 draws and 12 losses, they have 40 points in the general table that puts them in eighth position in the Western Conference. They have had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on September 14, 2022 and resulted in a 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place for their twelfth loss. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in the game by playing at home and having their fans root for them.
LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy
8:19 PM3 days ago

The stadium

Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest capacity soccer stadium in the United States. It will be the venue for this game, it has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on June 7, 2003 and it is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
8:14 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2022: LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
