Goals and Highlights: LA Galaxy 4-1 Colorado Rapids in MLS 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for joining us in this game
Game over
90+1'
90'
86'
79'
71'
61'
Fourth Goal
🚨 BRUGMAN BRACE BRUGMAN BRACE BRUGMAN BRACE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/plc0OxBnC8 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 18, 2022
51'
46'
Halftime
45'
41'
Third Goal
CHICHADIOS WITH THE BACK HEEL GOAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/EqU36NaHQc — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 18, 2022
Second Goal
OMG @Rvheem_ OMG OMG OMGOMGOMGOMG pic.twitter.com/mmXiwCTCMl — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 18, 2022
31'
27'
First Goal
HIS FIRST GOAL FOR THE BLUE, WHITE & GOLD @GastonBrugman gives us the lead 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ysUAhtmtKU — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 18, 2022
22'
18'
10'
2'
0'
Substitutes
LA Galaxy: Jonathan Klinsmann, Kevin Cabral, Chase Gasper, Derrick Williams, Kelvin Leerdam, Victor Vazquez, Dejan Joveljic, Efrain Alvarez and Sacha Kljestan.
Colorado Rapids: Max, Darren Yapi, Lucas Esteves, Michael Barrios, Bryan Acosta, Clint Irwin, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Collen Warner and Gustavo Vallecilla.
Colorado Rapids lineup
𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐗𝐈
🆚: LA Galaxy
🏟: Dignity Health Sports Park
⏰: 8:30 PM MT
📻: @AltitudeSR, @AltitudeTV
#️⃣: #LAvCOL
📝: https://t.co/dIFAFVt84x@MyKingSoopers pic.twitter.com/wqHqItYAJl — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) September 18, 2022
LA Galaxy lineup
Here come the Blue, White & 𝔊old ✨#LAvCOL x @ModeloUSA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 18, 2022
Referees
Referee: Joe Dickerson.
Assistant Referee 1: Kathryn Nesbitt.
Attendee. Referee 2: Brooke Mayo.
Fourth referee: Alex Chilowicz.
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero.
VAR Assistant: Robert Schaap.
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Colorado Rapids
📍On location#LAvCOL pic.twitter.com/6UqZnzz6Ro— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) September 18, 2022
Welcome!
Tune in here LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Live Score
What time is the LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids match for MLS 2022?
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:30 AM on DAZN.
Mexico: 9:30 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 10:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Star+.
Colorado Rapids Last Lineup
William Yarbrough, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Diego Rubio, Felipe Gutierrez, Bryan Acosta, Gyasi Zardes, Jonathan Lewis, and Michael Barrios.
LA Galaxy Last Lineup
Jonathan Bond, Derrick Williams, Martín Cáceres, Gastón Brugman, Chase Gasper, Julián Araujo, Víctor Vázquez, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Javier Hernández and Kevin Cabral.