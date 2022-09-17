Goals and Highlights: America vs Chivas LIVE Score Updates (2-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
END GAME
Fernando Beltran was sent off in the end
90'
88'
83'
79'
77'
73'
Zendejas, Martín and Sánchez leave
América changes
70'
GOAL CHIVAS 1-2
⚽😍¡CHI CO TA ZO! GOOOOL DEL REBAÑOO
🦅@ClubAmerica 1-0 @Chivas 🐐
EN VIVO AQUÍ 🔥https://t.co/g956H14udf#CanteraRojiblanca | #SomosAmérica | #MegaFutbol | #MegaSabado pic.twitter.com/soxA2UXVYN — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) September 18, 2022
62'
Chicote Calderón, who recently joined the team from a set piece, sends the ball into the net at the far post to make it 2-1.
60'
Brizuela and Zaldívar leave the team.
Chivas changes.
GOAL AMÉRICA 2-0
¡Gooooool de Zendejaaas!
🦅@ClubAmerica 1-0 @Chivas 🐐
EN VIVO AQUÍ 🔥https://t.co/g956H14udf#CanteraRojiblanca | #SomosAmérica | #MegaFutbol | #MegaSabado pic.twitter.com/AEMjQvMOlz — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) September 18, 2022
54'
50'
Zendejas with a shot that goes past Jiménez and the game takes a two-goal lead in favor of the Águilas.
48'
46'
HALF TIME
45'
Vega's shot from half distance goes over the goal.
43'
41'
38'
35'
32'
28'
23'
18'
15'
11'
9'
GOL AMERICA 1-0
EL 10 DE HENRY GOOOOOOL DEL AVE💛
🦅@ClubAmerica 1-0 @Chivas 🐐
EN VIVO AQUÍ 🔥https://t.co/g956H14udf#CanteraRojiblanca | #SomosAmérica pic.twitter.com/HbKthEWrmq — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) September 18, 2022
4'
Henry Martín takes the penalty with power and down the middle to open the scoring at the Estadio Azteca 1-0.
2'
0'
Minutes away
Chivas substitutes
19 Jesús Angulo
26 Cristian Calderón
16 Miguel Ponce
14 Santiago Ormeño
24 Carlos Cisneros
6 Pavel Perez Hernández
27José Rangel
28 Fernando González
21 Hiram Mier
America substitutes
9 Roger Martínez
193 Jorge Gómez
7 Brian Rodríguez
5 Pedro Aquino
24 Federico Viñas
19 Miguel Layún
6 Jonathan dos Santos
25 Jürgen Damm
27 Óscar Jiménez
XI Chivas
XI America
For pride
🔥 Es por nuestra gente de la #CapitalRojiblanca y el 🌎— CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 17, 2022
💪 Es por el ORGULLO.
🇲🇽 Es por el Clásico Nacional. #EsPorChivas pic.twitter.com/A6cuw26kUf
What happens if they win?
Arrival
La entrada a nuestra CAsa 🏟️— Club América (@ClubAmerica) September 17, 2022
¡VUELO ESPECTACULAR!#SomosAmérica pic.twitter.com/CK3mdESlni
You don't understand the argument
"The argument is something that everyone knows: trophies, cups, we can go anywhere where it indicates that America is the biggest team. I don't know what argument the Chivas player has to express himself in that way. I don't know what his argument was regarding the rest, everything he said is unreal to my knowledge and to everyone's knowledge," he commented.
The largest
Start
Tune in here America vs Chivas Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is America vs Chivas match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 10:05 PM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 9:05 PM on DirecTV
Brazil: 10:05 PM
Chile: 10:05 PM on DirecTV
Colombia: 8:05 PM on DirecTV
Ecuador: 8:05 PM on DirecTV
United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 3:05 AM
Mexico: 8:05 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, ViX Plus and Afizzionados
Paraguay: 10:05 PM on DirecTV
Peru: 8:05 PM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 10:05 PM on DirecTV
Background America vs Chivas
Chivas 0-0 Club América, Clausura 2022
Club América 0-0 Chivas, Apertura 2021
Chivas 0-2 Club América, Clausura 2021
Club América 1-2 Chivas, Apertura 2020
Chivas 1-0 Club América, Apertura 2020
Key player Chivas
Key player America
Last lineup Chivas
Last lineup America
They learned their lesson
"Of course it is a lesson for us, it is a lesson from which we must take advantage; of course nobody likes to lose and even less with such a wide score, as happened tonight. However, there are many things to rescue. We have to make a cold analysis of the match, of the good passages and of the unfavorable circumstances. I still believe in what we are working on, today we simply had to live through a far from normal situation and we recognize that they have done a great job, (Tigres) have players with a lot of quality, who are unforgiving, and we were unable to score at key moments", he concluded.