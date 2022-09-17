Goals and Highlights: America vs Chivas LIVE Score Updates (2-1)
Image: VAVEL

Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the América vs. Chivas Clásico Nacional game.
END GAME

AMÉRICA 2-1 CHIVAS

Fernando Beltran was sent off in the end

90'

Add 7 more minutes.
88'

A set piece at the far post is headed by Orozco but goes wide.
83'

They pumped Jiménez and then Viñas' header hit the crossbar and America came close.
79'

Chicote with the long-range shot looking to surprise Ochoa, but came back in time.
77'

The ball fell to Cabecita at the far post and he took a shot that went wide.
73'

Enter Aquino. Viñas and Rodríguez

Zendejas, Martín and Sánchez leave

América changes

70'

Sanchez comes off and Mozo enters, Chivas change.
GOAL CHIVAS 1-2

62'

CHIVAS GOAL

Chicote Calderón, who recently joined the team from a set piece, sends the ball into the net at the far post to make it 2-1.

60'

Cisneros and Calderón join

Brizuela and Zaldívar leave the team.

Chivas changes.

GOAL AMÉRICA 2-0

54'

Ochoa's header at the near post was cleared off the line by Ochoa's great reflexes.
50'

AMÉRICA GOAL

Zendejas with a shot that goes past Jiménez and the game takes a two-goal lead in favor of the Águilas.

48'

A delayed diagonal hit by Sanchez, but it hits the defender.
46'

The second half begins between América and Chivas. No changes.
HALF TIME

America 1-0 Chivas
45'

3 more minutes added

Vega's shot from half distance goes over the goal.

43'

A filtered pass that Zendejas shoots right to Jiménez's location.
41'

Alvarado steps into the area, but his shot goes wide.
38'

Alexis in a one-on-one against two defenders inside the area ended up stealing the ball.
35'

A shot from outside the area by Valdez and a great save by Miguel Jiménez.
32'

Zaldívar tried to win in the box, but although he managed to make contact with the ball, it went wide and wide.
28'

When Chivas wanted to counterattack, Richard Sanchez appeared to reject the ball.
23'

Alexis Vega's handball while protecting the ball is cautioned.
18'

Brizuela fell inside the area, but the referee did not sanction anything.
15'

Vega's tight cross that the ball goes wide.
11'

Vega's long-range free kick was close to the corner and Chivas came close.
9'

Valdés' mid-range shot was saved by Jiménez with a great save.
GOL AMERICA 1-0

4'

GOAL AMÉRICA

Henry Martín takes the penalty with power and down the middle to open the scoring at the Estadio Azteca 1-0.

2'

Henry Martín is knocked down inside the area and there is a penalty kick in favor of América.
0'

The game between América and Chivas begins.
Minutes away

In a few minutes, the game between América and Chivas will kick off for the Liga MX Clasico Nacional.
Chivas substitutes

2 Alan Mozo

19 Jesús Angulo

26 Cristian Calderón

16 Miguel Ponce

14 Santiago Ormeño

24 Carlos Cisneros

6 Pavel Perez Hernández

27José Rangel

28 Fernando González

21 Hiram Mier

America substitutes

26 Salvador Reyes

9 Roger Martínez

193 Jorge Gómez

7 Brian Rodríguez

5 Pedro Aquino

24 Federico Viñas

19 Miguel Layún

6 Jonathan dos Santos

25 Jürgen Damm

27 Óscar Jiménez

XI Chivas

23 Miguel Jiménez, 15 Luis Olivas, 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 13 Jesús Orozco, 17 Jesús Sánchez, 10 Alexis Vega, 30 Sergio Flores, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 9 Ángel Zaldívar, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 11 Isaac Brizuela.
XI America

13 Guillermo Ochoa, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 14 Néstor Araujo, 2 Luis Fuentes, 23 Emilio Lara, 10 Diego Valdés, 20 Richard Sánchez, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 21 Henry Martín, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 17 Alejandro Zendejas.
For pride

In this way, Chivas sent a message to its fans and players to try to conquer what they call "the red and white capital".
7:44 PM2 days ago

What happens if they win?

If Am&eacute;rica wins the match, it would retain the lead for another week and if it is combined with a Rayados defeat, it would secure the overall lead, while Chivas could steal sixth place in the table from Toluca if it wins all three points at the Coloso de Santa &Uacute;rsula.
 
Arrival

With 28 points won out of the last 30, this is how América arrives at the Estadio Azteca.
7:34 PM2 days ago

You don't understand the argument

Fernando Ortiz spoke out against Chicote Calderón's words and said he did not understand where he gets what he said if the cold numbers, the titles, favor América nationally and internationally:

"The argument is something that everyone knows: trophies, cups, we can go anywhere where it indicates that America is the biggest team. I don't know what argument the Chivas player has to express himself in that way. I don't know what his argument was regarding the rest, everything he said is unreal to my knowledge and to everyone's knowledge," he commented.

The largest

What a controversy Chicote Calderón got himself into when he said that Chivas was the biggest team in Mexico, mainly because he did it with a Mexican and the responses were not long in coming.
7:24 PM2 days ago

Start

América and Chivas, two of the most popular and winningest teams in Mexico, will face each other this Saturday in another edition of the Clásico Nacional. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the Liga MX game.
Tune in here America vs Chivas Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Chivas match for the Liga MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is America vs Chivas match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game America vs Chivas of Septiember 17th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM on DirecTV

Bolivia: 9:05 PM on DirecTV

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Chile: 10:05 PM on DirecTV

Colombia: 8:05 PM on DirecTV

Ecuador: 8:05 PM on DirecTV

United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 3:05 AM

Mexico: 8:05 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, ViX Plus and Afizzionados

Paraguay: 10:05 PM on DirecTV

Peru: 8:05 PM on DirecTV

Uruguay: 10:05 PM on DirecTV

Background America vs Chivas

A close series in the last five matches with a favorable balance for the Rebaño Sagrado with two wins, two draws and one loss, emphasizing that they have accumulated more than 180 minutes without a goal in the Clásico Nacional.

Chivas 0-0 Club América, Clausura 2022

Club América 0-0 Chivas, Apertura 2021

Chivas 0-2 Club América, Clausura 2021

Club América 1-2 Chivas, Apertura 2020

Chivas 1-0 Club América, Apertura 2020

Key player Chivas

Despite the fact that he was not sharp against Los Felinos, Alexis Vega is enjoying a sweet moment in the championship with a lot of confidence, where he is encouraged to overflow and take mid-range shots that could be key for this Saturday.
6:59 PM2 days ago

Key player America

Alejandro Zendejas has taken a great level, being the point of imbalance in the final zone and contributing with both assists and goals, which is why, beyond the problems of documents, he has attracted the attention of both the U.S. and Mexico national teams.
Image: Publímetro
Last lineup Chivas

23 Miguel Jiménez, 15 Luis Olivas, 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 13 Jesús Orozco, 2 Alan Mozo, 10 Alexis Vega, 30 Sergio Flores, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 14 Santiago Ormeño, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 24 Carlos Cisneros.
Last lineup America

13 Guillermo Ochoa, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 14 Néstor Araujo, 2 Luis Fuentes, 19 Miguel Layún, 10 Diego Valdés, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 20 Richard Sánchez, 21 Henry Martín, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 17 Alejandro Zendejas.
They learned their lesson

Beyond the defeat, Ricardo Cadena indicated that the entire squad took away a good lesson from the defeat and that they will learn so that they do not make the same mistakes again, especially in the definition zone.

"Of course it is a lesson for us, it is a lesson from which we must take advantage; of course nobody likes to lose and even less with such a wide score, as happened tonight. However, there are many things to rescue. We have to make a cold analysis of the match, of the good passages and of the unfavorable circumstances. I still believe in what we are working on, today we simply had to live through a far from normal situation and we recognize that they have done a great job, (Tigres) have players with a lot of quality, who are unforgiving, and we were unable to score at key moments", he concluded.

Chivas: back on track

Just when Chivas del Guadalajara were going through their best run of the Apertura 2022 and it seemed that a ticket to the playoffs was possible, last Tuesday they experienced a horror game and were beaten 4-1 against Tigres de la UANL. They had many chances, but their aim was not sharp, in addition to the great performance of the opposing goalkeeper. El Rebaño Sagrado needs a win to guarantee their ticket to the re-qualification zone once and for all.
América: take the overall lead

After the midweek game against Santos Laguna, América will be looking to win the last six points it has left to secure the top spot in Liga MX, remembering that it is fighting neck and neck with Rayados de Monterrey and that in the last two games, any unit dropped could be key to define the leader.
The Kick-off

The America vs Chivas match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: America vs Chivas!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo