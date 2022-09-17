Goals and Highlights: Swansea City 3-0 Hull City in EFL Championship 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
First half statistics
Goals: 3 Swansea City - Hull City 0
Possession: 60% Swansea City - Hull City 40%
Total Shots: 17 Swansea City - Hull City 6
Shots on goal: 5 Swansea City - Hull City 1
Total Passes: 594 Swansea City - Hull City 388
Fouls: 7 Swansea City - Hull City 6
Match ends
Swansea City won 3-0 at home over Hull City, the goals came from Ryan Manning at minute 61', Luke Cundle at minute 64' and Joel Piroe at minute 85'.
Minute 89'
Six additional minutes will be played in the second half.
Minute 85' | GOAL
GOAL for Swansea City, scored by Joel Piroe after a right-footed shot from inside the box.
Minute 84'
Substitution at Hull City, Oscar Estupiñan comes off the field and Cyrus Christie enters the field.
Minute 80'
Another yellow card, this time for Hull City's Greg Docherty after a foul on Oliver Cooper.
Minute 76'
Yellow card for Swansea City's Nathan Wood after a foul on Ryan Longman.
Minute 72'
Free kick in the middle of the pitch for Swansea City after Dimitris Pelkas' foul on Matthew Sorinola.
Minute 68'
Substitution at Hull City, Harvey Vale comes off the field and Ryan Longman enters the field.
Minute 64' | GOAL
GOAL for Swansea City, scored by Luke Cundle after a right-footed shot from inside the box.
Minute 61' | GOAL
GOAL for Swansea City, scored by Ryan Manning after a left-footed shot from inside the box, this after an assist from Matthew Sorinola.
Minute 57'
Corner kick for Swansea City after Jacob Greaves' clearance.
Minute 53'
Hull City had too much danger after Luke Cundle's shot came back off the post.
Minute 49'
Corner kick for Hull City after Nathan Wood's clearance.
Second half starts
At the moment, Swansea City and Hull City are tied 0-0.
First Half Statistics
Goals: 0 Swansea City - Hull City 0
Possession: 62,3% Swansea City - Hull City 37,7%
Total shots: 7 Swansea City - Hull City 2
Shots on goal: 2 Swansea City - Hull City 1
Total passes: 328 Swansea City - Hull City 200
Fouls: 3 Swansea City - Hull City 3
First half ends
Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
Minute 45'
Four additional minutes will be played in the first half.
Minute 43'
Swansea City approach after Matthew Sorinola's shot from outside the box goes wide of the goal.
Minute 40'
Free kick for Hull City in their own half following a foul by Ryan Manning on Jean Michael Seri.
Minute 36'
Hull City's approach after Oscar Estupinán's shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
Minute 32'
Swansea City substitution due to injury, Joe Allen comes off the field and Luke Cundle comes on.
Minute 28'
Swansea City approach after Joel Piroe's shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
Minute 24'
Approach disallowed to Swansea City after Joel Piroe was found to be offside.
Minute 20'
Corner kick for Swansea City after Tobias Figueiredo's clearance.
Minute 16'
Swansea City had a dangerous chance after Oliver Cooper's shot, but goalkeeper Nathan Baxter made a great save.
Minute 12'
Corner kick for Swansea City after Callum Elder's clearance.
Minute 8'
Too much danger for Swansea City after Joel Piroe's shot hits the post.
Minute 4'
Corner kick for Hull City after Steven Benda's clearance.
The match starts!
The ball is rolling at Liberty Stadium.
Field trip
Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at Liberty Stadium.
Pre-competitive movements
Both teams warm up on the Liberty Stadium pitch.
Substitutes - Hull City
Woods, Smith, McLoughlin, Longman, Ingram, Docherty, Christie.
Hull City starters
Roster: Baxter; Coyle, Figueiredo, Greaves, Elder; Seri, Slater; Pelkas, Ozan, Vale; Estupiñan.
Coach: Shota Arveladze.
Substitutes - Swansea City
Stevens, Oko-Flex, Obafemi, Ntcham, Fisher, Darling, Cundle.
Swansea City starters
Roster: Benda; Gordon, Naughton, Ben Cabango; Sorinola, Allen, Grimes, Manning; Cooper, Fulton; Piroe.
Coach: Rusell Martin.
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Swansea City and Hull City on matchday 11 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
Tune in here Swansea City vs Hull City Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Swansea City vs Hull City live, as well as the latest information from Liberty Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Swansea City vs Hull City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Swansea City vs Hull City match live on TV and online?
The Swansea City vs Hull City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Swansea City vs Hull City?
This is the kick-off time for the Swansea City vs Hull City match on September 17, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 7:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 8:30 a.m. -
Chile: 7:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 6:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 6:30 hrs. -
Spain: 13:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 7:30 hrs. -
Peru: 6:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Key player at Hull City
One of the players to take into account in Hull City is Oscar Estupiñan, the 25-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played nine games so far in the Championships 2022-2023, in that amount of games he already has one assist and seven goals, these against; Norwich City twice, West Bromwich Albion twice and Coventry City three times.
Key player at Swansea City
One of the most outstanding players in Swansea City is Joel Piroe, the 23 year old center forward born in the Netherlands has played in the nine matches that his team has played in the current edition of the Championship, in which he has not been able to give assists but he has already scored three goals, this against; Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers.
History Swansea City vs Hull City
In total, the two sides have met 58 times, Hull City dominate the record with 24 wins, there have been 13 draws and Swansea City have won 21.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Swansea City with 82 goals to Hull City's 76.
Actuality - Hull City
Hull City has a bad performance in the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing a total of nine matches they are placed in the 17th position in the standings with 11 points, this was given after three wins, two draws and four defeats, also has 11 goals for and 18 against, for a goal difference of -7.
Queens Park Rangers 3-1 Hull City
- Last three matches
Hull City 0-2 Sheffield United
Hull City 0-3 Stoke City
Actuality - Swansea City
Swansea City has had a bad performance in the current edition of the EFL Championship, because after playing nine games they are in the 22nd position in the standings with nine points, this score was achieved after winning two games, drawing three and losing four, they have also scored seven goals and conceded 12, for a goal difference of -3.
Stoke City 1-1 Swansea City
Stoke City 1-1 Swansea City
Swansea City 1-0 Queens Park Rangers
Swansea City 0-1 Sheffield United
The match will be played at the Liberty Stadium
The match between Swansea City and Hull City will take place at the Liberty Stadium in the city of Swansea (Wales), the stadium is where the Swansea City Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2005 and has a capacity for approximately 20,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Swansea City vs Hull City match, valid for matchday 11 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
