Goals and Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Ajax in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
END GAME
94'
90'
A possible penalty was reviewed in favor of Ajax that the VAR indicated there was nothing.
85'
Odgard and de Wit come out
AZ changes
80'
77'
66'
64'
60'
57'
48'
46'
46'
HALF TIME
50'
Jens Odgaard is left alone in front of the frame on a peel-off to make it 2-1 before the break.
45'
42'
40'
A mistake at the start and Mees de Wit capitalizes with a low cross-shot to make it 1-1.
35'
31'
26'
24'
17'
13'
He leaves the ball alone to Mohammed Kudus, who does not waste and sends the ball into the net to make it 1-0.
7'
5'
0'
Minutes away
Ajax substitutes
6 Davy Klaassen
28 Kian Fitz-Jim
29 Lisandro Magallán
1 Maarten Stekelenburg
26 Youri Regeer
5 Owen Wijndal
11 Lucas Ocampos
25 Youri Baas
18 Lorenzo Lucca
13 Ahmetcan Kaplan
16 Jay Gorter
AZ Substitutes
17 Yusuf Barasi
32 Fedde de Jong
27 Zinho Vanheusden
25 Riechedly Bazoer
22 Maxim Dekker
28 Zico Buurmeester
13 Sem Westerveld
19 Myron van Brederode
23 Mayckel Lahdo
39 Iman Griffith
14 Peer Koopmeiners
XI Ajax
XI AZ Alkmaar
With the visitor's
September 18, 2022
Cloudy
🌧 Stadium 🟰 ready!#AZ #azaja #NHDerby pic.twitter.com/ZPLxM1igqI— AZ (@AZAlkmaar) September 18, 2022
AZ's last game
Ajax's last game
Start
Tune in here AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Live Score in Eredivisie 2022
What time is AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax match for Eredivisie 2022?
Argentina: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Spain: 4:45 PM
Mexico: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +
Last games AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax
AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Ajax, 2022
AZ Alkmaar 0-2 Ajax, 2022 Cup
Ajax 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, 2021
Ajax 2-0 AZ Alkmaar, 2021
AZ Alkmaar 0-3 Ajax, 2022