Goals and Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Ajax in Eredivisie
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

1:26 PMa day ago

Highlights

12:51 PMa day ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game between AZ and Ajax, for the Eredisivie.
12:46 PMa day ago

END GAME

AZ 2-1 AJAX.
12:41 PMa day ago

94'

A header that the Az goalkeeper saved twice.
12:36 PMa day ago

90'

8 more minutes are added.

A possible penalty was reviewed in favor of Ajax that the VAR indicated there was nothing.

12:31 PMa day ago

85'

Lahdo and Bazoer enter

Odgard and de Wit come out

AZ changes

12:26 PMa day ago

80'

Incredible play that the AZ player saves with his chest on the line.
12:21 PMa day ago

77'

Mexico's Edson Álvarez has been cautioned against an Ajax side that has turned forward in attack.
12:16 PMa day ago

66'

Dani de Wit's header from a corner kick goes wide.
12:11 PMa day ago

64'

Brobbey enters and Rensch leaves, Ajax change.
12:06 PMa day ago

60'

Dangerous service from Pantelis Hatzidiakos is denied by the Ajax defense at the near post.
12:01 PMa day ago

57'

Steven Berghuis with a mid-range shot that is saved by the goalkeeper.
11:56 AMa day ago

48'

The goalkeeper's deflection and the ball hits the post, close to the Az.
11:51 AMa day ago

46'

Klassen enters and Taylor leaves, Ajax change.
11:46 AMa day ago

46'

The second half begins between AZ and Ajax.
11:41 AMa day ago

HALF TIME

AZ 2-1 AJAX
11:36 AMa day ago

50'

GOAL AZ ALKMAAR

Jens Odgaard is left alone in front of the frame on a peel-off to make it 2-1 before the break.

11:31 AMa day ago

45'

Add 5 more minutes.
11:26 AMa day ago

42'

Az's Kerkez has been cautioned.
11:21 AMa day ago

40'

GOAL AZ ALKMAAR

A mistake at the start and Mees de Wit capitalizes with a low cross-shot to make it 1-1.

11:16 AMa day ago

35'

Jordy Clasie's mid-range shot from Jordy Clasie goes wide.
11:11 AMa day ago

31'

An Ajax player is left lying on the field after a heavy blow to the ear.
11:06 AMa day ago

26'

A cross that goes all over the area and no one can get a shot at the far post. Close to the Az
11:01 AMa day ago

24'

Tijjani Reijnders' drive and flick right to the goalkeeper's location.
10:56 AMa day ago

17'

A through ball is too long and the ball goes for a goal kick in favor of Ajax.
10:51 AMa day ago

13'

GOAL AJAX

He leaves the ball alone to Mohammed Kudus, who does not waste and sends the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

10:46 AMa day ago

7'

Yukinari Sugawara reaches to sweep in and the Ajax goalkeeper makes the great save.
10:41 AMa day ago

5'

Devyne Rensch's mid-range shot goes too high.
10:36 AMa day ago

0'

Az vs. Ajax game kicks off
10:31 AMa day ago

Minutes away

In a few minutes, the game between Az Alkmaar and Ajax in the Eredivisie will kick off.
10:26 AMa day ago

Ajax substitutes

9 Brian Brobbey

6 Davy Klaassen

28 Kian Fitz-Jim

29 Lisandro Magallán

1 Maarten Stekelenburg

26 Youri Regeer

5 Owen Wijndal

11 Lucas Ocampos

25 Youri Baas

18 Lorenzo Lucca

13 Ahmetcan Kaplan

16 Jay Gorter

10:21 AMa day ago

AZ Substitutes

1 Peter Vindahl Jensen

17 Yusuf Barasi

32 Fedde de Jong

27 Zinho Vanheusden

25 Riechedly Bazoer

22 Maxim Dekker

28 Zico Buurmeester

13 Sem Westerveld

19 Myron van Brederode

23 Mayckel Lahdo

39 Iman Griffith

14 Peer Koopmeiners

10:16 AMa day ago

XI Ajax

22 Remko Pasveer, 3 Calvin Bassey, 2 Jurriën Timber, 17 Daley Blind, 15 Devyne Rensch, 23 Steven Berghuis, 8 Kenneth Taylor, 4 Edson Álvarez, 20 Mohammed Kudus, 7 Steven Bergwijn, 10 Dusan Tadic.
10:11 AMa day ago

XI AZ Alkmaar

12 Hobie Verhulst, 4 Bruno Martins Indi, 31 Sam Beukema, 5 Milos Kerkez, 3 Pantelis Hatzidiakos, 10 Dani de Wit, 8 Jordy Clasie, 6 Tijjani Reijnders, 7 Jens Odgaard, 34 Mees De Wit, 2 Yukinari Sugawara.
10:06 AMa day ago

With the visitor's

Ajax will take the field in the blue jersey, with Mexico's Edson Álvarez starting, but Jorge Sánchez will not see action due to some muscular discomfort.
10:01 AMa day ago

Cloudy

The weather is cloudy, but ideal for soccer practice this early Sunday morning.
9:56 AMa day ago

AZ's last game

AZ is also participating in international tournaments, but in this case in the Conference League, where they beat Vaduz 4-1 at home last Thursday.
9:51 AMa day ago

Ajax's last game

Despite their good run in the Eredivisie, Ajax is coming off a midweek loss in the UEFA Champions League, losing to Liverpool at the last minute when it looked like a draw was more than a foregone conclusion.
9:46 AMa day ago

Start

Interesting and dangerous visit that Ajax will have this Sunday at the home of AZ Alkmaar. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the Eredivisie game.
9:41 AMa day ago

Tune in here AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax Live Score in Eredivisie 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax match for the Eredivisie 2022 on VAVEL US.
9:36 AMa day ago

What time is AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax match for Eredivisie 2022?

This is the start time of the game AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax of September 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 10:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

Spain: 4:45 PM

Mexico: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 9:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 11:45 AM on ESPN and Star +

9:31 AMa day ago

Last games AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax

Ajax has the advantage in the last five previous meetings between these two teams, with three wins to one draw and one loss, highlighting that in their most recent visit to this stadium they managed to salvage a point.

AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Ajax, 2022

AZ Alkmaar 0-2 Ajax, 2022 Cup

Ajax 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, 2021

Ajax 2-0 AZ Alkmaar, 2021

AZ Alkmaar 0-3 Ajax, 2022

9:26 AMa day ago

Key Player Ajax

He was close to migrating to Chelsea, but Edson Álvarez's growth in recent years has been formidable: a leader in defense, he can play in midfield and also has a goal from set pieces, so the Mexican will be the player to watch.
Image: Infobae
Image: Infobae
9:21 AMa day ago

Key player AZ Alkmaar

Maybe he has not been so hasty in some matches, but Hobie Verhulst is expected to have a lot of work for this match against one of the best offenses in the championship and that, in addition, comes from scoring 5 goals.
9:16 AMa day ago

Last lineup Ajax

22 Remko Pasveer, 3 Calvin Bassey, 2 Jurriën Timber, 17 Daley Blind, 15 Devyne Rensch, 4 Edson Álvarez, 8 Kenneth Taylor, 6 Davy Klaassen, 20 Mohammed Kudus, 7 Steven Bergwijn, 10 Dusan Tadic.
9:11 AMa day ago

Last lineup AZ Alkmaar

12 Hobie Verhulst, 22 Maxim Dekker, 31 Sam Beukema, 5 Milos Kerkez, 3 Pantelis Hatzidiakos, 10 Dani de Wit, 8 Jordy Clasie, 6 Tijjani Reijnders, 7 Jens Odgaard, 19 Myron van Brederode, 18 Hakon Evjen.
9:06 AMa day ago

Ajax: keeping up a steady pace

With 6 wins in the first 6 matches, despite multiple departures in the off-season, Ajax is on a steady pace and will be looking to keep it up before the FIFA Day break. They are coming from midweek Champions League activity, and last week they showed no mercy, beating Heerenveeen 5-0 at home.
9:01 AMa day ago

AZ Alkmaar: fighting for the lead

Still undefeated and with only two draws, AZ Alkmaar wants to give a blow of authority and show that it is ready to fight against anyone in the Eredivisie and what better than to receive the overall leader of the competition to reduce the gap of four points between the two clubs.
8:56 AMa day ago

The Kick-off

The AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax match will be played at the Afas Stadium, in Alkmaar, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:45 am ET.
8:51 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Eredivisie 2022: AZ Alkmaar vs Ajax!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo