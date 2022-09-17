Goals and highlights Barcelona 3-0 Elche in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you!
thank you for watching today's match in VAVEL, see you tomorrow!
Highlights of the match!
And the match ends!
A game completely dominated by Barcelona, they had a lot of shots, and Badia was very good, saving Elche from conceding more than 3 goals. Elche only had a single shot on goal and it was easy for Ter-Stegen.
Min 78: Another save from Badia
Good ball to Ferran, he shoots and Badia saves with his feet.
Change for Elche
Pedro Bigas is out
Diego Gonzalez is in
Yellow card for Barcelona
Ferran is given the yellow card
Change for Barcelona
Ferran is in
Lewandowski is out
Yellow card for Elche
Nico Fernandez is given the yellow card
Changes for Elche
Lucas Boye is out
Ezequiel Ponce is in
Tete Morente is out
Josan Fernandez is in
Min 62:Min 62: Another save from Badia
Great ball to Lewandowski, he shoots and Badia saves with his knees.
Changes for Barcelona
Ansu Fati is in
Depay is out
Raphinha is in
Dembele is out
Bellerin is in
Eric Garcia is out
Changes for Elche
Domingos Quina is in
Fidel is out
Nico Fernandez is in
Raul Guti is out
Min 47: Gooooal for Barcelona!!
And again Lewandowski!!! inside the box there is a scramble and Lewandowski arrives and scores!!
And the second half begins
Elche move the ball
Change for Barcelona
Gavi is in
Kessie is out
And the first half ends!
A first half totally dominated by Barcelona. They took advantage of the fact that Elche was playing with 10 from the 14th minute and they scored two goals, and a third offside.
Min 43: Goal for Barcelona, but it is offside
Pedri scores, but he was offside
Min 40: Gooooal for Barcelona!!
Depay inside the box he shields the ball, turns around and with a powerful shot scores!!
Min 33: Goooooal for Barcelona!!!
What a pass from Pedri to Balde, he crosses and Lewandowski arrives alone and he taps it in!!
Another yellow card
Pedro Bigas is given the yellow card for protesting
Min 25: Great save from Badia!!
A good shot from Frenkie outside the box and Badia saves!!
Min 23: Good save from Badia!!
A powerful shot inside the area to Badia's post, and he saves it!!
And Elche will play with 10 men!
Gonzalo Verdu is given the red card!
The first yellow card
Kessie is given the yellow card
And the match begins
Barcelona move the ball
Barcelona dominate!
Barcelona have many more wins than Elche, in fact, Elche have no wins, just one draw and 10 losses. Will they get up?
Tete Morente starts instead of Alex Collado!
The former Barcelona forward was a regular for Elche, but today, since he is not 100% fit he is in the bench and Tete Morente is in his place, will he play well?
Frenkie de Jong is in the starting XI
The dutch midfielder was rumored to leave Barcelona, he was going to go to Manchester United, but he didn't want to, that's why he wasn't starting and always coming off the bench. Today, Xavi decided to put him in the starting XI. Will he perform well?
Starting XI from Elche
The XI players that start!
⚔️ Nuestro 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 ⚔️#ElcheBarça || #MuchoElche pic.twitter.com/4cLNiRcb1O— Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴🥇 (@elchecf) September 17, 2022
Starting XI from Barcelona
The XI players that start!
Barça XI#BarçaElche pic.twitter.com/QDMFTy94Km— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 17, 2022
Tweet from Elche
Flashback to one season ago
🔥 𝗚⚽⚽𝗟𝗘𝗦 en el 📍 Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/kEuE5sLIos— Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴🥇 (@elchecf) September 17, 2022
Tweet from Barcelona
Players in the stadium
The Arrival#BarçaElche pic.twitter.com/zgxbF5uxWK— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 17, 2022
Elche have one player out!
Francisco Gonzalez's team is going to have to play the match without an important player, and that is Fidel. Will the game be difficult for them?
Barcelona have no one out!
Xavi's team is completely healthy for today's match against Elche!
Tune in here Barcelona vs Elche
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Barcelona vs Elche as well as recent information of the Spotify Camp Nou. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from Elche: Lucas Boye
The Argentinian 26 year old striker has not been great for Elche this season, since Elche only have scored twice in the 6 matchdays that they have played, but he is going to be hungry for goals tomorrow, as last season he was the second top scorer of the team with 7 goals (he was behind Pere Milla, who scored 8 times) and he was the fourth better assister of the team, with 3 assists, behind Fidel, Johan Mojica and Gerard Gumbao. Elche need to start scoring, and Lucas Boye is the perfect man for the Job. Will he score at least a goal tomorrow?, or will Elche continue to suffer?
Player to watch from Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski
El delantero Polaco de 34 años está imparable. Llevaba casi toda su vida jugando en la Bundesliga, y la gente pensaba que se iba a tardar un par de jornadas en acostumbrarse a LaLiga, pero el polaco no se dejó llevar por el diferente nivel de LaLiga. Está teniendo un comienzo espectacular, con 6 goles y 2 asistencias, siendo el mayor goleador del equipo y el mejor asistidor del equipo junto con Kounde y Dembelé. Lewandowski ha anotado en 4 partidos seguidos. ¿Podrá continuar con su racha goleadora y anotarle mañana por lo menos un gol al Elche?
Last XI from Elche
Edgar Badia; Pol Lirola, Enzo Roco, Pedro Bigas, Nicolas Fernandez; Omar Mascarell, Gerard Gumbau; Alex Collado, Domingos Quina, Pere Milla; Lucas Boye
Last XI from Barcelona
Marc Andre Ter-Stegen; Marcos Alonso, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde; Pedri, Gavi, Busquets; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha
When and where to watch Barcelona vs Elche
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option
Some of the times for tomorrow's match!
Argentina: 12:15 PM
Bolivia: 11:15 AM
Brazil: 12:15 PM
Chile: 10:15 AM
Colombia: 10:15 AM
Ecuador: 10:15 AM
USA (ET): 10:15 AM
Spain:4:15 PM
Mexico: 9:15 AM
Paraguay: 12:15 PM
Peru: 10:15AM
Uruguay: 12:15 PM
Elche can't find the way!
Francisco Rodriguez's team is having a really bad season, they are rock bottom with 1 point out of 15 possible, having only scored 2 goals and conceded 13, they have not found the way to score, or even win a match in the 5 matchdays of this year's LaLiga. Last matchday was a really bad one for Elche, because they faced Athletic Bilbao at home. The match started really bad, because in the first half, Elche were 0-4 down. in the 59th minute, Elche scored their second goal of the season. Can Elche play better tomorrow against Barcelona?
Barcelona come from a surprising loss!
Barcelona have had a great start of the season, with 4 wins and one draw in 5 games, they are having a really good season because of the signings they have made, such as Lewandowski, Raphinha, Kounde, and many more. Xavi has been a really good coach in the year and a couple of months he's been in charge. But, they played last matchday in the Champions league against Bayern, and they were favorites to win, or at least draw the match, but Bayern knew that they could win against Barcelona, and in a matter of minutes they scored twice and Barcelona could not break Bayern's defence. But still, even if Barcelona lost against Bayern, they are still motivated to win.
Promising duel!
The Spotify Camp Nou, located in Barcelona; Spain will be the field that will host the LaLiga matchday 6 match between Barcelona and Elche. This stadium has space for 99,354 people. This stadium has obviously also been historic not only for Barcelona, but also for the Spanish team, since in 1992 they became champions in the final of the 1992 Olympic Games when they faced Poland. It was a cardiac game that the Spanish won 3-2.
Welcome to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the broadcast of the Barcelona vs Elche match corresponding to matchday 6 of LaLiga. The venue for the match will be at the Spotify Camp Nou at 9:15 am.