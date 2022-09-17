Goals and highlights Barcelona 3-0 Elche in LaLiga
Photo VAVEL 

12:13 PM2 days ago

12:12 PM2 days ago

Highlights of the match!

12:11 PM2 days ago

And the match ends!

A game completely dominated by Barcelona, they had a lot of shots, and Badia was very good, saving Elche from conceding more than 3 goals. Elche only had a single shot on goal and it was easy for Ter-Stegen.
11:57 AM2 days ago

Min 78: Another save from Badia

Good ball to Ferran, he shoots and Badia saves with his feet.
11:56 AM2 days ago

Change for Elche

Pedro Bigas is out 

Diego Gonzalez is in 

11:51 AM2 days ago

Yellow card for Barcelona

Ferran is given the yellow card 
11:50 AM2 days ago

Change for Barcelona

Ferran is in 

Lewandowski is out

11:48 AM2 days ago

Yellow card for Elche

Nico Fernandez is given the yellow card
11:46 AM2 days ago

Changes for Elche

Lucas Boye is out

Ezequiel Ponce is in

 

Tete Morente is out

 Josan Fernandez is in

11:42 AM2 days ago

Min 62:Min 62: Another save from Badia

Great ball to Lewandowski, he shoots and Badia saves with his knees.
11:38 AM2 days ago

Changes for Barcelona

Ansu Fati is in 

Depay is out 

 

Raphinha is in 

Dembele is out 

 

Bellerin is in

Eric Garcia is out

11:31 AM2 days ago

Changes for Elche

Domingos Quina is in

Fidel is out 

 

Nico Fernandez is in 

Raul Guti is out

11:27 AM2 days ago

Min 47: Gooooal for Barcelona!!

And again Lewandowski!!! inside the box there is a scramble and Lewandowski arrives and scores!!
11:24 AM2 days ago

And the second half begins

Elche move the ball
11:23 AM2 days ago

Change for Barcelona

Gavi is in 

Kessie is out

11:08 AM2 days ago

And the first half ends!

A first half totally dominated by Barcelona. They took advantage of the fact that Elche was playing with 10 from the 14th minute and they scored two goals, and a third offside.
11:02 AM2 days ago

Min 43: Goal for Barcelona, but it is offside

Pedri scores, but he was offside 
10:59 AM2 days ago

Min 40: Gooooal for Barcelona!!

Depay inside the box he shields the ball, turns around and with a powerful shot scores!!
10:51 AM2 days ago

Min 33: Goooooal for Barcelona!!!

What a pass from Pedri to Balde, he crosses and Lewandowski arrives alone and he taps it in!!
10:46 AM2 days ago

Another yellow card

Pedro Bigas is given the yellow card for protesting 
10:43 AM2 days ago

Min 25: Great save from Badia!!

A good shot from Frenkie outside the box and Badia saves!!
10:41 AM2 days ago

Min 23: Good save from Badia!!

A powerful shot inside the area to Badia's post, and he saves it!!
10:31 AM2 days ago

And Elche will play with 10 men!

Gonzalo Verdu is given the red card!
10:21 AM2 days ago

The first yellow card

Kessie is given the yellow card 
10:17 AM2 days ago

And the match begins

Barcelona move the ball
10:10 AM2 days ago

Barcelona dominate!

Barcelona have many more wins than Elche, in fact, Elche have no wins, just one draw and 10 losses. Will they get up?
10:08 AM2 days ago

Tete Morente starts instead of Alex Collado!

The former Barcelona forward was a regular for Elche, but today, since he is not 100% fit he is in the bench and Tete Morente is in his place, will he play well?

 

10:04 AM2 days ago

Frenkie de Jong is in the starting XI

The dutch midfielder was rumored to leave Barcelona, he was going to go to Manchester United, but he didn't want to, that's why he wasn't starting and always coming off the bench. Today, Xavi decided to put him in the starting XI. Will he perform well?

 

9:50 AM2 days ago

Starting XI from Elche

The XI players that start!

 

9:44 AM2 days ago

Starting XI from Barcelona

The XI players that start!

 

9:39 AM2 days ago

Tweet from Elche

Flashback to one season ago

 

9:34 AM2 days ago

Tweet from Barcelona

Players in the stadium 

 

9:21 AM2 days ago

Elche have one player out!

Francisco Gonzalez's team is going to have to play the match without an important player, and that is Fidel. Will the game be difficult for them?
9:17 AM2 days ago

Barcelona have no one out!

Xavi's team is completely healthy for today's match against Elche!
11:54 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Barcelona vs Elche

In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Barcelona vs Elche as well as recent information of the Spotify Camp Nou. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
11:49 PM3 days ago

Player to watch from Elche: Lucas Boye

The Argentinian 26 year old striker has not been great for Elche this season, since Elche only have scored twice in the 6 matchdays that they have played, but he is going to be hungry for goals tomorrow, as last season he was the second top scorer of the team with 7 goals (he was behind Pere Milla, who scored 8 times) and he was the fourth better assister of the team, with 3 assists, behind Fidel, Johan Mojica and Gerard Gumbao. Elche need to start scoring, and Lucas Boye is the perfect man for the Job. Will he score at least a goal tomorrow?, or will Elche continue to suffer?

 

11:44 PM3 days ago

Player to watch from Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski

El delantero Polaco de 34 años está imparable. Llevaba casi toda su vida jugando en la Bundesliga, y la gente pensaba que se iba a tardar un par de jornadas en acostumbrarse a LaLiga, pero el polaco no se dejó llevar por el diferente nivel de LaLiga. Está teniendo un comienzo espectacular, con 6 goles y 2 asistencias, siendo el mayor goleador del equipo y el mejor asistidor del equipo junto con Kounde y Dembelé. Lewandowski ha anotado en 4 partidos seguidos. ¿Podrá continuar con su racha goleadora y anotarle mañana por lo menos un gol al Elche?

 

11:39 PM3 days ago

Last XI from Elche

Edgar Badia; Pol Lirola, Enzo Roco, Pedro Bigas, Nicolas Fernandez; Omar Mascarell, Gerard Gumbau; Alex Collado, Domingos Quina, Pere Milla; Lucas Boye
11:34 PM3 days ago

Last XI from Barcelona

Marc Andre Ter-Stegen; Marcos Alonso, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde; Pedri, Gavi, Busquets; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha
11:29 PM3 days ago

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Elche

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option
11:24 PM3 days ago

Some of the times for tomorrow's match!

Argentina: 12:15 PM

Bolivia: 11:15 AM

Brazil: 12:15 PM

Chile: 10:15 AM

Colombia: 10:15 AM

Ecuador: 10:15 AM

USA (ET): 10:15 AM

Spain:4:15 PM

Mexico: 9:15 AM

Paraguay: 12:15 PM

Peru: 10:15AM

Uruguay: 12:15 PM

11:19 PM3 days ago

Elche can't find the way!

Francisco Rodriguez's team is having a really bad season, they are rock bottom with 1 point out of 15 possible, having only scored 2 goals and conceded 13, they have not found the way to score, or even win a match in the 5 matchdays of this year's LaLiga. Last matchday was a really bad one for Elche, because they faced Athletic Bilbao  at home. The match started really bad, because in the first half, Elche were 0-4 down. in the 59th minute, Elche scored their second goal of the season. Can Elche play better tomorrow against Barcelona?
11:14 PM3 days ago

Barcelona come from a surprising loss!

Barcelona have had a great start of the season, with 4 wins and one draw in 5 games, they are having a really good season because of the signings they have made, such as Lewandowski, Raphinha, Kounde, and many more.  Xavi has been a really good coach in the year and a couple of months he's been in charge. But, they played last matchday in the Champions league against Bayern, and they were favorites to win, or at least draw the match, but Bayern knew that they could win against Barcelona, and in a matter of minutes they scored twice and Barcelona could not break Bayern's defence. But still, even if Barcelona lost against Bayern, they are still motivated to win. 
11:09 PM3 days ago

Promising duel!

The Spotify Camp Nou, located in Barcelona; Spain will be the field that will host the LaLiga matchday 6 match between Barcelona and Elche. This stadium has space for 99,354 people. This stadium has obviously also been historic not only for Barcelona, but also for the Spanish team, since in 1992 they became champions in the final of the 1992 Olympic Games when they faced Poland. It was a cardiac game that the Spanish won 3-2.
11:04 PM3 days ago

Welcome to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the broadcast of the Barcelona vs Elche match corresponding to matchday 6 of LaLiga. The venue for the match will be at the Spotify Camp Nou at 9:15 am.
