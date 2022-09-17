Goals and Highlights: AC Milan 1-2 Napoli in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
85'
78'
Simeone turns the ball inside the six-yard box and heads the ball into the net to regain the lead 1-2.
70'
69'
Hernandez with the delayed diagonal and takes the shot out Olivier Giroud to tie the match 1-1.
66'
Salaemaekers and Krunic leave the team.
Milan changes
Simeone and Zerbin come in
Politano and Raspadori come off the bench
Napoli changes
63'
55'
Politano converts from the penalty spot and the visitors take a 1-0 lead.
56'
46'
Kjaer and Calabria leave
AC Milan changes
HALF TIME
45'
45'
18'
7'
0'
Milan substitutes
20 Pierre Kalulu
32 Tommaso Pobega
28 Malick Thiaw
1 Ciprian Tatarusanu
22 Marko Lazetic
46 Matteo Gabbia
40 Aster Vranckx
7 Yacine Adli
21 Sergiño Dest
10 Brahim Díaz
14 Tiemoué Bakayoko
30 Junior Messias
5 Fodé Ballo-Toure
Napoli substitutes
12 Davide Marfella
11 Hirving Lozano
59 Alessandro Zanoli
91 Tanguy Ndombele
30 Salvatore Sirigu
55 Leo Ostigard
70 Gianluca Gaetano
23 Alessio Zerbin
5 Juan Jesus
7 Eljif Elmas
17 Mathías Olivera
XI Napoli
XI Milan
Napoli 🆚 Milan #ForzaNapoliSempre 💙 pic.twitter.com/4Fbcy9vhzU— Oficial SSC Napoli (@sscnapoliES) September 18, 2022
The home dressing room ahead of tonight's big match 📸#SempreMilan #MilanNapoli pic.twitter.com/BGDihQbcp5— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 18, 2022
What happens to the winner?
AC Milan vs Napoli Live Score in Serie A 2022
What time is AC Milan vs Napoli match for Serie A 2022?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Last games AC Milan vs Napoli
Napoli 0-1 AC Milan, 2022 Serie A season
AC Milan 0-1 Napoli, 2021 Serie A season
AC Milan 0-1 Napoli, season 2021 Serie A
Napoli 1-3 AC Milan, 2020 Serie A season
Napoli 2-2 AC Milan, season 2020 Serie A
AC Milan 1-1 Napoli, 2019 Serie A season