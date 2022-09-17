Goals and Highlights: AC Milan 1-2 Napoli in Serie A
Image: VAVEL

Highlights

Thank you for following the broadcast of the match between AC Milan and Napoli of the Mexican Hirving Lozano, who was left on the bench.
END GAME

AC MILAN 1-2 NAPOLI
90'

Add 4 more minutes.
85'

Kalulu's powerful shot inside the area hits the crossbar and does not go in. AC Milan close.
78'

NAPOLI GOAL

Simeone turns the ball inside the six-yard box and heads the ball into the net to regain the lead 1-2.

70'

Giovani Simeone of Napoli was cautioned.
69'

GOAL AC MILAN

Hernandez with the delayed diagonal and takes the shot out Olivier Giroud to tie the match 1-1.

66'

Messias and Diaz enter

Salaemaekers and Krunic leave the team.

Milan changes

 

Simeone and Zerbin come in

Politano and Raspadori come off the bench

Napoli changes

63'

Amir Rrahmani of Napoli is cautioned.
55'

NAPOLI GOAL

Politano converts from the penalty spot and the visitors take a 1-0 lead.

56'

Rade Krunic of AC Milan is cautioned.
46'

Kalulu and Dest enter

Kjaer and Calabria leave

AC Milan changes

HALF TIME

MILAN 0-0 NAPOLI
45'

Add 3 more minutes.
45'

Davide Calabria of AC Milan is cautioned.
18'

Simon Kjaer has been cautioned by AC Milan.
7'

Giroud manages to deflect the ball in the service, but the ball goes wide.
0'

The game between Milan and Napoli kicks off
Minutes away

In a few minutes the game between Milan and Napoli will be underway.
Milan substitutes

83 Antonio Mirante

20 Pierre Kalulu

32 Tommaso Pobega

28 Malick Thiaw

1 Ciprian Tatarusanu

22 Marko Lazetic

46 Matteo Gabbia

40 Aster Vranckx

7 Yacine Adli

21 Sergiño Dest

10 Brahim Díaz

14 Tiemoué Bakayoko

30 Junior Messias

5 Fodé Ballo-Toure

Napoli substitutes

18 Giovanni Simeone

12 Davide Marfella

11 Hirving Lozano

59 Alessandro Zanoli

91 Tanguy Ndombele

30 Salvatore Sirigu

55 Leo Ostigard

70 Gianluca Gaetano

23 Alessio Zerbin

5 Juan Jesus

7 Eljif Elmas

17 Mathías Olivera

XI Napoli

1 Alex Meret, 3 Kim Min-Jae, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 6 Mário Rui, 22 Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 99 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 81 Giacomo Raspadori, 77 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21 Matteo Politano.
XI Milan

16 Mike Maignan, 2 3Fikayo Tomori, 24 Simon Kjaer, 19 Theo Hernández, 2 Davide Calabria, 33 Rade Krunic, 8 Sandro Tonali, 4 Ismaël Bennacer, 9 Olivier Giroud, 90 Charles De Ketelaere, 56 Alexis Saelemaekers.
To remember

A postcard that Napoli remembered and published was when Diego Maradona played against AC Milan, a real spectacle.
The dressing room

This is what the home team's dressing room looks like for this game.
To highlight

These two teams are undefeated on the season and remain undefeated: will either team lose tonight?
What happens to the winner?

If either Milan or Napoli win, they could take over the lead and equal points with Atalanta, who are winning away.
Start

A great match to close the Serie A schedule this Sunday with the clash between Milan and Napoli. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here AC Milan vs Napoli Live Score in Serie A 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Milan vs Napoli match for the Serie A 2022 on VAVEL US.
What time is AC Milan vs Napoli match for Serie A 2022?

This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Napoli of September 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Chile: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 11:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +

Last games AC Milan vs Napoli

The series has been very even, although it should be noted that the Mexican Hirving Lozano's team has not lost in its last seven visits and has two consecutive 1-0 victories; its last defeat occurred in the 2014 campaign; in addition, in the balance of the most recent six meetings, the balance is completely even with two wins on each side and two draws, emphasizing that the visitors have won the last four.

Napoli 0-1 AC Milan, 2022 Serie A season

AC Milan 0-1 Napoli, 2021 Serie A season

AC Milan 0-1 Napoli, season 2021 Serie A

Napoli 1-3 AC Milan, 2020 Serie A season

Napoli 2-2 AC Milan, season 2020 Serie A

AC Milan 1-1 Napoli, 2019 Serie A season

Key Player Napoli

Georgian striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has turned out to be a great signing and he has shown it in the first dates, where he has already scored goals, collaborates with offensive plays, has the ability to get rid of players and has the ability to hold balls, making him the player to watch for this clash.
Key player AC Milan

Despite his seniority, Frenchman Olivier Giroud has contributed with goals to the Rossoneri since he signed with them and last matchday he scored one of the goals to beat Sampdoria; his nose for goal in front of the opponent's goal makes him the player to watch and could make the difference for the home team.
Last lineup Napoli

1 Alex Meret, 5 Juan Jesus, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 6 Mário Rui, 22 Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 91 Tanguy Ndombele, 7 Eljif Elmas, 99 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 81 Giacomo Raspadori, 77 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21 Matteo Politano.
Last lineup AC Milan

16 Mike Maignan, 24 Simon Kjaer, 20 Pierre Kalulu, 19 Theo Hernandez, 2 Davide Calabria, 90 Charles De Ketelaere, 8 Sandro Tonali, 32 Tommaso Pobega, 9 Olivier Giroud, 17 Rafael Leão, 30 Junior Messias.
Napoli: keep the good run going

With a comeback and a last minute victory is how Napoli is up for this match, where they have not lost and have displayed a dynamic soccer on the flanks, generating many chances, although they will have to improve their accuracy if they want to win in a field that is usually complicated for them. Last Wednesday they had Champions League activity when they visited Rangers of Scotland.
AC Milan: fighting for the top

The home advantage could be key for AC Milan before the break due to the FIFA Day, as they are fighting neck and neck for the top of the championship and, although it is early in the season, these points could be decisive for the final stretch of the championship; last Saturday they beat Sampdoria 2-1 as visitors, although the Portuguese player Rafael Leao was sent off and will not be active for this match.
The Kick-off

The AC Milan vs Napoli match will be played at the San Siro, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2022: AC Milan vs Napoli!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo