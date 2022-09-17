Highlights: QPR 0-0 Stoke City in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the rebroadcast of this entertaining draw between QPR and Stoke City, both were looking for the win, but failed to hurt each other. be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss all the action from the Championship.
95´
The match ended in a scoreless draw.
92´
Campbell misses a clear opportunity near the end.
91´
Bursik also receives a yellow card.
90´
Balogun receives a yellow card.
86´
Taylor receives a yellow card.
85´
Missed opportunity for QPR looking for the win near the end.
81´
Laird again with the missed opportunity.
78´
QPR Change
In: Iroegbunam and Adomah
Out: Johansen and Roberts
76´
Chair's opportunity that does not hurt the opponent.
70´
Campbell heads the ball into the back of the net and puts the opponent's goal in danger.
69´
Laird is fouled.
66´
Stoke City change
In: Powell and Campbell
Out: Delap and Gayle
62´
Chair's powerful shot misses a key opportunity for the home team.
59´
QPR are pressing intensely and get a corner kick.
53´
Dunne's header and Stoke are saved.
52´
Willock tries a great shot that is blocked.
48´
Paal with his left foot, but the ball goes wide.
46´
The second half begins.
MT
QPR substitution
Out: Dykes
In: Dozzell
45´
End of the first half.
40´
Gayle gets in a right-footed shot in the box, but the ball goes wide.
37´
Smallbone is fouled in the opponent's half.
33´
Smallbone misses a clear chance for Stoke.
30´
Flint's header from a great cross is blocked by the goalkeeper.
27´
Stoke has a free kick again.
25´
QPR gets corner kick.
19´
Stoke misses the free kick.
15´
Willock again shoots right-footed and his shot is deflected.
11´
Willock from the left shoots, but the shot is blocked into the corner.
9´
Chair shoots a forehand, but the attempt is blocked.
7´
Stoke gets corner kick.
3´
Wilmot tries a pass to Gayle, but Gayle was offside.
2´
Thompson is fouled.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Stoke City
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI QPR
This is how the home team comes out:
Ancient duel
Today's match will be the 44th meeting between the two clubs since the first was played in 1948, which ended in a 3-0 win for QPR.
The Potters will be hoping to extend their recent record over Rangers after winning both games last season: a 2-0 victory at Loftus Road was followed by a 1-0 win at ST4.
QPR is already at the stadium
Thus came the home team:
Balogun spoke about the previous match
"The atmosphere in the stadium was nice," he said. "There was a little bit of hostility which, personally, I cite that I enjoy. It was nice to give the fans some joy because that's what they deserve for their incredible support."
QPR Injury Report
QPR will be without the services of defender Rob Dickie after suffering an ankle injury in training.
Defender Jake Clarke-Salter may return to the squad after to return to training.
Possible Stoke casualties
The coach confirmed that Josh Tymon will be evaluated before making the trip. The 23-year-old returned from injury in midweek but was unable to finish the game.
Harry Souttar, Harry Clarke and Josh Laurent remain unavailable due to injury.
We continue
Thank you for following the broadcast of the QPR vs Stoke City game, today we expect a great match in search of the three points that both teams need, do not take off because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the match.
Watch out for this Stoke City player
Jacob Brown, 24-year-old center forward, with two seasons already in the team, this is his most challenging season, since the Championship is getting better and better, in nine rounds the Scotsman has already scored twice, he is undoubtedly a benchmark of the attack and his goals could put the team in the fight for promotion.
Watch out for this Queens Park Rangers player
Chris Willock, a 24-year-old left winger from London, England, is one of the most important players in the team's offense. With six games played, the Englishman has scored on five occasions, and with this goal-scoring rhythm he can help the team to seek promotion to the first places.
Latest Stoke City lineup
Bursik, Fox, Flint, Wilmot, Tymot, Smallbone, Thompson, Bakers, Brown, Gayle, Delap.
Latest Queens Park Rangers lineup
Dieng, Paal, Dunne, Balogun, Laird, Iroegbunam, Field, Johansen, Willock, Roberts, Chair.
Background
Stoke City 1-0 QPR
QPR 0-2 Stoke City
Stoke City 0-2 QPR
QPR 0-0 Stoke City
QPR 4-2 Stoke City
Arbitration quartet
Central: Matthew Donohue. Assistants: Daniel Leach and Bhupinder Gill. Fourth official: Thomas Kirk.
Stoke City with a chance to vindicate itself
Stoke City does not end up getting good results at the beginning of the season and it is not something new, the team has spent four seasons wandering in the mid-table, for this new season things do not seem to change because they have had a very irregular start to the season, the team is located in the thirteenth position with 11 points, certainly not being in the lowest positions is good news for the team, The opportunity to be promoted is still possible, since the rest of the teams have not been able to get away from them in a great way, the duel against QPR is very important, since if they win it they aspire to climb up to position five, at this stage of the Championship a result can have many consequences so it is always good to correct by adding.
QPR close to the top positions
QPR wants to overcome its eleventh position of the previous season and this time fight for a place for promotion, currently the team is in position eight with 14 points, its season has been acceptable having four wins, two draws and three defeats, the teams that lead are not surpassed by more than six points, which means that the possibility of promotion is open, It seems very premature to think about the objectives for the end of the season, but it is not because the teams are getting equal in the table and this causes the fight to be open despite being the eleventh day, a victory for the team without the result of other games would put them in third position, that is why adding at this stage of the season is a priority, since having the motivation of being one of the first places is always a plus.
Championship battle begins
The 11th round of the Championship comes when teams are in a constant battle for points, after 9 days played the table is undergoing changes day after day, especially at the top, this time we will have the clash of QPR vs Stoke City, very traditional teams that know what it is to play in the Premier League, both teams are not going through their best moment but still with many games to play these two rivals can leave the mid-table and fight for a place at the top.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the QPR vs Stoke City live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Loftus road Stadium, at 10:00 AM.