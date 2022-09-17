Goals and Highlights: Tottenham 6-2 Leicester City in Premier League
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

3:25 PM2 days ago

Resume

2:28 PM2 days ago

End

Tottenham wins an extraordinary victory and moves into second place in the Premier League by beating a Leicester side that will remain at the bottom of the table. Stay tuned to VAVEL for all the Premier League action.
2:23 PM2 days ago

90´+4

The match ends with a great display by Tottenham winning 6-2.
2:20 PM2 days ago

90´

Son attempts a cross but is cut off.
2:16 PM2 days ago

86´

Son scores the hat-trick on a breakaway.
2:14 PM2 days ago

85´

Son misses the triplet.
2:13 PM2 days ago

83´

Tottenham's goal! Once again, a great left-footed shot sent Tottenham in front.
2:09 PM2 days ago

80´

Romero misses a clear one, but the player was ahead of schedule.
2:08 PM2 days ago

79´

Leicester is saved by its goalkeeper.
2:07 PM2 days ago

78´

Ndidi shoots narrowly wide.
2:03 PM2 days ago

72´

Tottenham's goal! Son, from outside the box, shoots powerfully and scores the fourth.
1:58 PM2 days ago

68´

Barnes tries a header that goes over the top of the goal.
1:53 PM2 days ago

63´

Leicester are already pressing in Tottenham's half.
1:49 PM2 days ago

59´

Leicester came close again with a header.
1:48 PM2 days ago

58´

Tottenham change
Out: Richarlison and Romero
In: Son and Sanchez
1:47 PM2 days ago

57´

Leicester is denied a draw.
1:44 PM2 days ago

54´

Tottenham change
Sale: Perisic
Enter: Emerson
1:38 PM2 days ago

48´

Ndidi receives a yellow card.
1:37 PM2 days ago

47´

Tottenham's goal! Bentancur takes advantage of a mistake at the start to give Tottenham the lead back.
1:34 PM2 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
1:19 PM2 days ago

45´+2

End of the first half.
1:19 PM2 days ago

45´+2

Lloris prevents Maddison's goal.
1:16 PM2 days ago

44´

Maddison sends the ball wide.
1:14 PM2 days ago

43´

Tottenham's crossbar.
1:13 PM2 days ago

42´

Foul in midfield in favor of Tottenham.
1:12 PM2 days ago

41´

Maddison's great finish inside the box beats Lloris to equalize.
1:08 PM2 days ago

36´

Barnes' deflected attempt.
1:03 PM2 days ago

31´

Richarlison came close to making a great finish in the area.
1:01 PM2 days ago

29´

Daka was arriving with speed, but when he shot, the ball came out very weak in the hands of Lloris.
12:58 PM2 days ago

26´

Goal disallowed for Tottenham.
12:57 PM2 days ago

25´

Chance in the box for Leicester, but no shot on goal.
12:53 PM2 days ago

21´

Tottenham's goal! Dier headed the home side ahead.
12:49 PM2 days ago

16´

Leicester put ice on the game to prevent the opponent's attack.
12:45 PM2 days ago

12´

Perisic cuts back and shoots, but the shot is blocked.
12:40 PM2 days ago

Tottenham's goal! Kane heads in the equalizer.
12:39 PM2 days ago

Perisic attempts a cross from the right but it is deflected wide.
12:38 PM2 days ago

Goooooooooooool for Leicester! Tielemans near the right post converts the first.
12:35 PM2 days ago

Penalty for Leicester.
12:35 PM2 days ago

Rocharlison's first approach, but the ball is kicked out.
12:31 PM2 days ago

The match begins.
12:20 PM2 days ago

Starting XI Tottenham

This is how the home team comes out:
Tottenham starting XI/Image: Spursofficial
Tottenham starting XI/Image: Spursofficial
12:15 PM2 days ago

Starting XI Leicester

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Leicester starting XI/Image: LCFC
Leicester starting XI/Image: LCFC
12:10 PM2 days ago

Tottenham solid at home

Tottenham have been victorious in their last six Premier League home games, the longest streak at the new stadium, their longest all-time streak being 14 games in the 2016-17 seasons.
12:05 PM2 days ago

Leicester is already at the stadium

Thus came the visiting team:
12:00 PM2 days ago

The second rivalry with the most goals

Since Leicester returned the duel against Tottenham is the second in history with the most goals scored with 63, only behind Arsenal vs Liverpool where 864 goals have been scored.
11:55 AM2 days ago

Leicester struggles as they visit Tottenham

The Foxes have lost in four of the last five visits to Tottenham, and in all of those defeats Leicester have conceded at least three goals.
11:50 AM2 days ago

Tottenham with hegemony

Tottenham have beaten Leicester in seven of the last nine games played, in the last three matches Spurs have come away with the win and will be hoping for their fourth consecutive win over Leicester, having never managed to do so.
11:45 AM2 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Tottenham vs Leicester City game, today we expect an intense duel in search of the 3 points, Tottenham seeks to climb to second place, while Leicester wants to leave the last place. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before kickoff.
11:40 AM2 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Tottenham vs Leicester City live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham vs Leicester City live, as well as the latest information from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:35 AM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Leicester City Online and Live

The match will be broadcasted on TV by Paramount Plus.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:30 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this Leicester City player

Jaime Vardy, one of the best English strikers in the Premier League, has been a key player for his team for several seasons now, with more than 150 goals for the Foxes, the experienced player is synonymous with goals, in the previous season he could not have much participation due to injuries but he will be key to prevent the team's relegation.
11:25 AM2 days ago

Watch out for this Tottenham player

Son Heung-Min, player from South Korea, is one of the main stars of his team, his fast style of play gives his team the offensive variants, his assists and goals are essential for the team, he is also one of the top scorers of the Premier League, no doubt in the face of the World Cup the player will want to show himself in every game.
11:20 AM2 days ago

Latest Leicester lineup

Ward, Thomas, Evans, NDIDI, Justin, Barnes, Tielemans, Soumaré, Maddison, Daka, IHEANACHO.
11:15 AM2 days ago

Latest Tottenham lineup

Loris, Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Moura, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sessegnon, Richarlison, Kane, Son.
11:10 AM2 days ago

Background

Spurs 3-1 Leicester

Leicester 2-3 Spurs

Leicester 2-4 Spurs

Spurs 0-2 Leicester

Spurs 3-0 Leicester

11:05 AM2 days ago

Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
11:00 AM2 days ago

Leicester does not react

Leicester in 2016 stole all the front pages of the newspapers after they won the Premier League title in their promotion season, six seasons later, the team is going through a terrible streak of bad seasons and now in the 2022-23 season, the team has not started the Premier League well at all, they are currently last in the table with just 1 point, product of a draw against Brentford, five defeats accompany their lousy season, the team has suffered the loss of several important players and no one of weight has arrived to replace those players, this Saturday they have a tough test against a team that occupies the top of the table, if Leicester wants to avoid relegation Tottenham is a weighty rival that could give them motivation for the rest of the campaign, it is also clear that the team must be reinforced in the winter market.
Leicester in trouble/Image: LCFC
Leicester in trouble/Image: LCFC
10:55 AM2 days ago

Tottenham to keep up good pace in the Premier League

Conte's Tottenham started the 2022-23 Premier League season in a great way, with six games played the team is still undefeated along with Manchester City, with 14 points Tottenham is located in position three of the table, so far the local championship has been dominated, however prior to the match against Leicester, Spurs were defeated at Sporting's home in the match corresponding to the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League, the team was beaten in the last minutes and there was no time to react, now the team must shake off the bitter pill and give its best against a rival that is having a hard time, these are the most dangerous rivals, since a victory gives them much more than three points, Tottenham should take advantage of the home advantage and stay in the first places because the distances are very close at the top.
Conte setting his sights high/Image: SpursOfficial
Conte setting his sights high/Image: SpursOfficial
10:50 AM2 days ago

Complicated duel

Tottenham will host Leicester in a very tense matchday for both teams, on the one hand, the home team will be looking to stay in the top positions and even the leadership, and on the visitor's side, Leicester will be looking to get out of the last position in what has been a lousy start to the season, the action is guaranteed and could become one of the duels of the season.
10:45 AM2 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tottenham vs Leicester City live stream, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 12:30 PM ET.
VAVEL Logo