Goals and Highlights: Tottenham 6-2 Leicester City in Premier League

Tottenham wins an extraordinary victory and moves into second place in the Premier League by beating a Leicester side that will remain at the bottom of the table. Stay tuned to VAVEL for all the Premier League action.
90´+4
The match ends with a great display by Tottenham winning 6-2.
90´
Son attempts a cross but is cut off.
86´
Son scores the hat-trick on a breakaway.
85´
Son misses the triplet.
83´
Tottenham's goal! Once again, a great left-footed shot sent Tottenham in front.
80´
Romero misses a clear one, but the player was ahead of schedule.
79´
Leicester is saved by its goalkeeper.
78´
Ndidi shoots narrowly wide.
72´
Tottenham's goal! Son, from outside the box, shoots powerfully and scores the fourth.
68´
Barnes tries a header that goes over the top of the goal.
63´
Leicester are already pressing in Tottenham's half.
59´
Leicester came close again with a header.
58´
Tottenham change
Out: Richarlison and Romero
In: Son and Sanchez
57´
Leicester is denied a draw.
54´
Tottenham change
Sale: Perisic
Enter: Emerson
48´
Ndidi receives a yellow card.
47´
Tottenham's goal! Bentancur takes advantage of a mistake at the start to give Tottenham the lead back.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+2
End of the first half.
45´+2
Lloris prevents Maddison's goal.
44´
Maddison sends the ball wide.
43´
Tottenham's crossbar.
42´
Foul in midfield in favor of Tottenham.
41´
Maddison's great finish inside the box beats Lloris to equalize.
36´
Barnes' deflected attempt.
31´
Richarlison came close to making a great finish in the area.
29´
Daka was arriving with speed, but when he shot, the ball came out very weak in the hands of Lloris.
26´
Goal disallowed for Tottenham.
25´
Chance in the box for Leicester, but no shot on goal.
21´
Tottenham's goal! Dier headed the home side ahead.
16´
Leicester put ice on the game to prevent the opponent's attack.
12´
Perisic cuts back and shoots, but the shot is blocked.
8´
Tottenham's goal! Kane heads in the equalizer.
7´
Perisic attempts a cross from the right but it is deflected wide.
6´
Goooooooooooool for Leicester! Tielemans near the right post converts the first.
4´
Penalty for Leicester.
3´
Rocharlison's first approach, but the ball is kicked out.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Tottenham
This is how the home team comes out:
Starting XI Leicester
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Tottenham solid at home
Tottenham have been victorious in their last six Premier League home games, the longest streak at the new stadium, their longest all-time streak being 14 games in the 2016-17 seasons.
Leicester is already at the stadium
Thus came the visiting team:
A look around today's venue. #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/37iDjYWsnc— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 17, 2022
The second rivalry with the most goals
Since Leicester returned the duel against Tottenham is the second in history with the most goals scored with 63, only behind Arsenal vs Liverpool where 864 goals have been scored.
Leicester struggles as they visit Tottenham
The Foxes have lost in four of the last five visits to Tottenham, and in all of those defeats Leicester have conceded at least three goals.
Tottenham with hegemony
Tottenham have beaten Leicester in seven of the last nine games played, in the last three matches Spurs have come away with the win and will be hoping for their fourth consecutive win over Leicester, having never managed to do so.
We continue
Thank you for following the Tottenham vs Leicester City game, today we expect an intense duel in search of the 3 points, Tottenham seeks to climb to second place, while Leicester wants to leave the last place. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before kickoff.
Stay tuned to follow Tottenham vs Leicester City live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham vs Leicester City live, as well as the latest information from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Leicester City Online and Live
The match will be broadcasted on TV by Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Leicester City player
Jaime Vardy, one of the best English strikers in the Premier League, has been a key player for his team for several seasons now, with more than 150 goals for the Foxes, the experienced player is synonymous with goals, in the previous season he could not have much participation due to injuries but he will be key to prevent the team's relegation.
Watch out for this Tottenham player
Son Heung-Min, player from South Korea, is one of the main stars of his team, his fast style of play gives his team the offensive variants, his assists and goals are essential for the team, he is also one of the top scorers of the Premier League, no doubt in the face of the World Cup the player will want to show himself in every game.
Latest Leicester lineup
Ward, Thomas, Evans, NDIDI, Justin, Barnes, Tielemans, Soumaré, Maddison, Daka, IHEANACHO.
Latest Tottenham lineup
Loris, Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Moura, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sessegnon, Richarlison, Kane, Son.
Background
Spurs 3-1 Leicester
Leicester 2-3 Spurs
Leicester 2-4 Spurs
Spurs 0-2 Leicester
Spurs 3-0 Leicester
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Leicester does not react
Leicester in 2016 stole all the front pages of the newspapers after they won the Premier League title in their promotion season, six seasons later, the team is going through a terrible streak of bad seasons and now in the 2022-23 season, the team has not started the Premier League well at all, they are currently last in the table with just 1 point, product of a draw against Brentford, five defeats accompany their lousy season, the team has suffered the loss of several important players and no one of weight has arrived to replace those players, this Saturday they have a tough test against a team that occupies the top of the table, if Leicester wants to avoid relegation Tottenham is a weighty rival that could give them motivation for the rest of the campaign, it is also clear that the team must be reinforced in the winter market.
Tottenham to keep up good pace in the Premier League
Conte's Tottenham started the 2022-23 Premier League season in a great way, with six games played the team is still undefeated along with Manchester City, with 14 points Tottenham is located in position three of the table, so far the local championship has been dominated, however prior to the match against Leicester, Spurs were defeated at Sporting's home in the match corresponding to the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League, the team was beaten in the last minutes and there was no time to react, now the team must shake off the bitter pill and give its best against a rival that is having a hard time, these are the most dangerous rivals, since a victory gives them much more than three points, Tottenham should take advantage of the home advantage and stay in the first places because the distances are very close at the top.
Complicated duel
Tottenham will host Leicester in a very tense matchday for both teams, on the one hand, the home team will be looking to stay in the top positions and even the leadership, and on the visitor's side, Leicester will be looking to get out of the last position in what has been a lousy start to the season, the action is guaranteed and could become one of the duels of the season.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tottenham vs Leicester City live stream, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 12:30 PM ET.