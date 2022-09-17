Goals and Highlights: Cremonese 0-4 Lazio in Serie A 2022-2023
Image: Twitter S.S.Lazio

ADVERTISEMENT

11:00 AMa day ago

We end the coverage of Lazio's 0-4 victory over Cremonese in the matchday seven of Serie A 2022-2023
10:59 AMa day ago

Statistics of the match

Goals: 0 Cremonese - Lazio 4

Possession: 44% Cremonese - Lazio 56% 

Total Shots: 18 Cremonese - Lazio 14

Shots on goal: 3 Cremonese - Lazio 6

Total passes: 372 Cremonese - Lazio 486

Fouls: 9 Cremonese - Lazio 12

10:57 AMa day ago

Match ends

Lazio won 0-4 away against Cremonese, goals were scored by Ciro Immobile at minutes 7' and 21', Segej Milinkociv-Savic at minute 45+2' and Pedro at minute 79'.
10:56 AMa day ago

Minute 90

Four additional minutes will be played in the second half.
10:50 AMa day ago

Minute 87'

Lazio's dangerous chance after Pedro's shot hit the post.
10:48 AMa day ago

Minute 83'

Cremonese substitution, Luca Zanimacchia is replaced by Tomasso Milanese.
10:42 AMa day ago

Minute 79' | GOAL

GOAL for Lazio, scored by Pedro after Ciro Immobile's right-footed shot inside the box.
10:38 AMa day ago

Minute 77'

Corner kick for Cremonese after Alessio Romagnoli's clearance.
10:37 AMa day ago

Minute 73'

Yellow card for Cremonese's Johan Vasquez after a foul on Felipe Anderson.
10:32 AMa day ago

Minute 69'

Cremonese's approach after Leonardo Sernicola's left-footed shot, but it goes wide of the goal.
10:31 AMa day ago

Minute 65'

Substitution for Cremonese, Souahilo Meite is replaced by Charles Pickel.
10:30 AMa day ago

Minute 61'

Corner kick for Cremonese after Elseid Hysaj's clearance.
10:29 AMa day ago

Minute 57'

Double substitution for Lazio, Mattia Zaccagni and Nicolo Casale leave the field and Pedro and Alessio Romagnoli come on.
10:27 AMa day ago

Minute 53'

Corner kick for Cremonese after Adam Marusic's clearance.
10:26 AMa day ago

Minute 49'

Lazio's approach after Ciro Immobile's left-footed shot goes wide on the right side of the goal.
10:25 AMa day ago

Second half starts

At the moment, Lazio wins 0-3 over Cremonese. 
9:53 AMa day ago

First half statistics

Goals: 0 Cremonese - Lazio 3

Possession: 43,3% Cremonese - Lazio 56,7%.

Total Shots: 5 Cremonese - Lazio 7

Shots on goal: 0 Cremonese - Lazio 4

Total passes: 173 Cremonese - Lazio 229

Fouls: 5 Cremonese - Lazio 9

9:51 AMa day ago

First half ends

Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
9:50 AMa day ago

Minute 45+2' | GOAL

GOAL for Lazio, scored by Sergej Milincovic-Savic after a left-footed shot, after a series of rebounds in the area.
9:48 AMa day ago

Minute 45'

Four additional minutes will be played in the first half.
9:43 AMa day ago

Minute 41'

Yellow card for Nicolo Casale after a foul in the middle of the pitch.
9:42 AMa day ago

Minute 37'

Another corner kick for Lazio, this time after Emanuel Aiwu's clearance.
9:40 AMa day ago

Minute 33'

Corner kick for Lazio after Leonardo Sernicola's clearance.
9:31 AMa day ago

Minute 29'

Substitution due to injury in Cremonese, Vlad Chiriches comes off the field and Matteo Bianchetti enters the field.
9:29 AMa day ago

Minute 25'

Free kick for Lazio close to the opponent's box after a foul by Emanuel Aiwu on Mattia Zaccagni.
9:27 AMa day ago

Minute 21' | GOAL

GOAL for Lazio, scored by Ciro Immobile after a right-footed shot from the penalty spot.
9:26 AMa day ago

Minute 19'

Penalty in favor of Lazio after a handball inside the box, this after the VAR review.
9:25 AMa day ago

Minute 15'

Corner kick for Cremonese after Patric's clearance.
9:15 AMa day ago

Minute 11'

Free kick for Cremonese in the midfield after a foul by Elseid Hysaj on Emanuele Valeri.
9:12 AMa day ago

Minute 7' | GOAL

GOAL for Lazio, scored by Ciro Immobile after a left-footed shot inside the box, after Serjeg Milinkovic-Savic's assist.
9:08 AMa day ago

Minute 4'

Corner kick for Cremonese after Patric's clearance.
9:06 AMa day ago

The match starts!

The ball is rolling at the Stadio comunale Giovanni Zini.
9:05 AMa day ago

Clothing

Cremonese is wearing its traditional uniform; red and grey vertical striped jersey, red shorts and red socks.
Lazio is wearing its alternate uniform; white jersey, blue shorts and white socks.
9:02 AMa day ago

Field trip

Both teams and the referees take the field at the Stadio Comunale Giovanni Zini.
9:01 AMa day ago

Pre-competitive movements

Both teams warm up on the pitch of the Giovanni Zini Stadium.
8:25 AMa day ago

Substitutes - Lazio

Romero, Alberto, Romagnoli, Pedro, Radu, Kamenovic, Gila, Cancellieri, Bertini, Basic, Maximiano, Adamonis.
8:25 AMa day ago

Lazio starters

Roster: Provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Patric, Marusic; Vecino, Cataldi, Sergej; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.
Coach: Maurizio Sarri.
8:25 AMa day ago

Substitutes - Cremonese

Quagliata, Pickel, Milanese, Hendry, Ghiglione, Ciezkowski, Ciofani, Baez, Buonaiuto, Bianchetti, Ascacibar, Afena-Gyan.
8:25 AMa day ago

Cremonese starters

Roster: Radu; Aiwu, Chiriches, Lochoshvili; Sernicola, Escalante, Meite, Valeri; Zanimacchia, Dessers, Okereke.
D.T.: Massimiliano Alvini.
8:14 AMa day ago

Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Cremonese and Lazio corresponding to matchday seven of Serie A 2022-2023.
3:47 PM2 days ago

3:37 PM2 days ago

What time is Cremonese vs Lazio?

This is the kick-off time for the Cremonese vs Lazio match on September 18, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 15:00 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
3:32 PM2 days ago

Refereeing team

Referee: Daniele Orsato
Assistant Referee 1: Rodolfo Di Vuolo
Assistant Referee 2: Paolo Laudato
Fourth official: Ermanno Feliciani
VAR: Rosario Abisso
AVAR: Salvatore Longo
3:27 PM2 days ago

Key player at Lazio

One of the players to keep in mind in Lazio is Ciro Immobili, the 32-year-old Italian-born center forward has played six games so far in Serie A 2022-2023, in that amount of games he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Bologna, Sampdoria and Hellas Verona.
3:22 PM2 days ago

Key player at Cremonese

One of the most outstanding players in Cremonese is David Okereke, the 24-year-old Nigerian-born center forward has played in the six matches that his team has played in the current edition of Serie A, in which he has not managed to provide assists but has already scored two goals, these against; Inter Milan and Fiorentina.
3:17 PM2 days ago

History Cremonese vs Lazio

In total, the two teams have met 15 times, Lazio dominates the record with eight wins, there have been three draws and Cremonese has won four.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Lazio with 29 goals to Cremonese's 16.
3:12 PM2 days ago

Actuality - Lazio

Lazio has been having an acceptable performance in Serie A 2022-2023, because after playing a total of six matches they are placed in the seventh position in the standings with 11 points, this was given after three wins, two draws and a loss, also has nine goals for and five against, for a goal difference of +4.
  • Last three matches

Lazio 4-2 Feyenoord
Lazio 2-0 Hellas Verona
FC Midtjylland 5-1 Lazio

3:07 PM2 days ago

Actuality - Cremonese

Cremonese has had a bad performance in the current edition of Serie A, because after playing six matches they are in the 18th position in the standings with two points, this score was achieved after not winning any match, drawing two and losing four, they have also scored five goals and conceded ten, for a goal difference of -5.
  • Last three matches

Inter Milan 3-1 Cremonese
Cremonese 0-0 Sassuolo
Atalanta 1-1 Cremonese

3:02 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at the comunale Giovanni Zini Stadium

The match between Cremonese and Lazio will take place at the Stadio comunale Giovanni Zini in the city of Cremona (Italy), this stadium is where the Club Unione Sportiva Cremonese plays its home matches, it was built in 1929 and has a capacity for approximately 20,650 spectators.
Image: ceroacero.es
Image: ceroacero.es
2:57 PM2 days ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cremonese vs Lazio match, valid for date seven of Serie A 2022-2023. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. 
