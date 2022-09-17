Goals and Highlights: Cremonese 0-4 Lazio in Serie A 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Statistics of the match
Goals: 0 Cremonese - Lazio 4
Possession: 44% Cremonese - Lazio 56%
Total Shots: 18 Cremonese - Lazio 14
Shots on goal: 3 Cremonese - Lazio 6
Total passes: 372 Cremonese - Lazio 486
Fouls: 9 Cremonese - Lazio 12
Match ends
Lazio won 0-4 away against Cremonese, goals were scored by Ciro Immobile at minutes 7' and 21', Segej Milinkociv-Savic at minute 45+2' and Pedro at minute 79'.
Minute 90
Four additional minutes will be played in the second half.
Minute 87'
Lazio's dangerous chance after Pedro's shot hit the post.
Minute 83'
Cremonese substitution, Luca Zanimacchia is replaced by Tomasso Milanese.
Minute 79' | GOAL
GOAL for Lazio, scored by Pedro after Ciro Immobile's right-footed shot inside the box.
Minute 77'
Corner kick for Cremonese after Alessio Romagnoli's clearance.
Minute 73'
Yellow card for Cremonese's Johan Vasquez after a foul on Felipe Anderson.
Minute 69'
Cremonese's approach after Leonardo Sernicola's left-footed shot, but it goes wide of the goal.
Minute 65'
Substitution for Cremonese, Souahilo Meite is replaced by Charles Pickel.
Minute 61'
Corner kick for Cremonese after Elseid Hysaj's clearance.
Minute 57'
Double substitution for Lazio, Mattia Zaccagni and Nicolo Casale leave the field and Pedro and Alessio Romagnoli come on.
Minute 53'
Corner kick for Cremonese after Adam Marusic's clearance.
Minute 49'
Lazio's approach after Ciro Immobile's left-footed shot goes wide on the right side of the goal.
Second half starts
At the moment, Lazio wins 0-3 over Cremonese.
First half statistics
Goals: 0 Cremonese - Lazio 3
Possession: 43,3% Cremonese - Lazio 56,7%.
Total Shots: 5 Cremonese - Lazio 7
Shots on goal: 0 Cremonese - Lazio 4
Total passes: 173 Cremonese - Lazio 229
Fouls: 5 Cremonese - Lazio 9
First half ends
Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
Minute 45+2' | GOAL
GOAL for Lazio, scored by Sergej Milincovic-Savic after a left-footed shot, after a series of rebounds in the area.
Minute 45'
Four additional minutes will be played in the first half.
Minute 41'
Yellow card for Nicolo Casale after a foul in the middle of the pitch.
Minute 37'
Another corner kick for Lazio, this time after Emanuel Aiwu's clearance.
Minute 33'
Corner kick for Lazio after Leonardo Sernicola's clearance.
Minute 29'
Substitution due to injury in Cremonese, Vlad Chiriches comes off the field and Matteo Bianchetti enters the field.
Minute 25'
Free kick for Lazio close to the opponent's box after a foul by Emanuel Aiwu on Mattia Zaccagni.
Minute 21' | GOAL
GOAL for Lazio, scored by Ciro Immobile after a right-footed shot from the penalty spot.
Minute 19'
Penalty in favor of Lazio after a handball inside the box, this after the VAR review.
Minute 15'
Corner kick for Cremonese after Patric's clearance.
Minute 11'
Free kick for Cremonese in the midfield after a foul by Elseid Hysaj on Emanuele Valeri.
Minute 7' | GOAL
GOAL for Lazio, scored by Ciro Immobile after a left-footed shot inside the box, after Serjeg Milinkovic-Savic's assist.
Minute 4'
Corner kick for Cremonese after Patric's clearance.
The match starts!
The ball is rolling at the Stadio comunale Giovanni Zini.
Clothing
Cremonese is wearing its traditional uniform; red and grey vertical striped jersey, red shorts and red socks.
Lazio is wearing its alternate uniform; white jersey, blue shorts and white socks.
Field trip
Both teams and the referees take the field at the Stadio Comunale Giovanni Zini.
Pre-competitive movements
Both teams warm up on the pitch of the Giovanni Zini Stadium.
Substitutes - Lazio
Romero, Alberto, Romagnoli, Pedro, Radu, Kamenovic, Gila, Cancellieri, Bertini, Basic, Maximiano, Adamonis.
Lazio starters
Roster: Provedel; Hysaj, Casale, Patric, Marusic; Vecino, Cataldi, Sergej; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.
Coach: Maurizio Sarri.
Substitutes - Cremonese
Quagliata, Pickel, Milanese, Hendry, Ghiglione, Ciezkowski, Ciofani, Baez, Buonaiuto, Bianchetti, Ascacibar, Afena-Gyan.
Cremonese starters
Roster: Radu; Aiwu, Chiriches, Lochoshvili; Sernicola, Escalante, Meite, Valeri; Zanimacchia, Dessers, Okereke.
D.T.: Massimiliano Alvini.
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Cremonese and Lazio corresponding to matchday seven of Serie A 2022-2023.
Tune in here Cremonese vs Lazio Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cremonese vs Lazio, as well as the latest information from comunale Giovanni Zini Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Cremonese vs Lazio live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Cremonese vs Lazio live on TV and online?
The match Cremonese vs Lazio will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Cremonese vs Lazio?
This is the kick-off time for the Cremonese vs Lazio match on September 18, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 15:00 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Daniele Orsato
Assistant Referee 1: Rodolfo Di Vuolo
Assistant Referee 2: Paolo Laudato
Fourth official: Ermanno Feliciani
VAR: Rosario Abisso
AVAR: Salvatore Longo
Key player at Lazio
One of the players to keep in mind in Lazio is Ciro Immobili, the 32-year-old Italian-born center forward has played six games so far in Serie A 2022-2023, in that amount of games he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Bologna, Sampdoria and Hellas Verona.
Key player at Cremonese
One of the most outstanding players in Cremonese is David Okereke, the 24-year-old Nigerian-born center forward has played in the six matches that his team has played in the current edition of Serie A, in which he has not managed to provide assists but has already scored two goals, these against; Inter Milan and Fiorentina.
History Cremonese vs Lazio
In total, the two teams have met 15 times, Lazio dominates the record with eight wins, there have been three draws and Cremonese has won four.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Lazio with 29 goals to Cremonese's 16.
Actuality - Lazio
Lazio has been having an acceptable performance in Serie A 2022-2023, because after playing a total of six matches they are placed in the seventh position in the standings with 11 points, this was given after three wins, two draws and a loss, also has nine goals for and five against, for a goal difference of +4.
Lazio 4-2 Feyenoord
- Last three matches
Lazio 4-2 Feyenoord
Lazio 2-0 Hellas Verona
FC Midtjylland 5-1 Lazio
Actuality - Cremonese
Cremonese has had a bad performance in the current edition of Serie A, because after playing six matches they are in the 18th position in the standings with two points, this score was achieved after not winning any match, drawing two and losing four, they have also scored five goals and conceded ten, for a goal difference of -5.
Inter Milan 3-1 Cremonese
- Last three matches
Inter Milan 3-1 Cremonese
Cremonese 0-0 Sassuolo
Atalanta 1-1 Cremonese
The match will be played at the comunale Giovanni Zini Stadium
The match between Cremonese and Lazio will take place at the Stadio comunale Giovanni Zini in the city of Cremona (Italy), this stadium is where the Club Unione Sportiva Cremonese plays its home matches, it was built in 1929 and has a capacity for approximately 20,650 spectators.
