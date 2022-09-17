Summary and highlights of Udinese 3-1 Inter in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
END OF THE MATCH: UDINESE COMES FROM BEHIND TO TAKE THE WIN
GOOOOAAALL
Udinese goes back on the scoreboard in front after a corner kick that Jaka Bijol headed in with a header;
76'
Udinese keep trying, now it's Deulofeou, but again Handanovic makes another good save.
73'
Walace arrives and the shot is blocked.
63'
Sandi Lovric tried from the edge of the area, but goalkeeper Handanovic made the save.
55'
Dzeko scored, but the goal did not go up on the scoreboard due to previous offside;
50'
Pereyra's volley is narrowly off target
THE SECOND PART BEGINS
The protagonists return to play the second 45 minutes
END OF THE FIRST PART
45'
The referee added one more minute of speech to this first part.
39'
Yellow card to Roberto Pereyra for his tackle
35'
Dzeko tried a shot, but the Bosnian striker sent the ball over the goal.
Double change at Inter
Coach Inzaghi makes a double substitution by removing the two players who were in the match, these are the two changes;
30'
Bastoni's cross is headed by Silvestri, but he is attentive to prevent the second goal with a good save.
GOOOOOAAALLL
A direct free kick touches Skriniar who scores a goal in his own goal to level the score;
21'
Now the yellow card goes to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the second yellow card of the match for an Inter Milan player.
13'
Center-back Bastoni receives the first yellow card of the match after grabbing an opponent;
This was Barella's great goal
GOOOOAAAALLL
Barella scored the first goal after a direct free kick;
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match goes to Udinese.
All set
The players are ready to take the field for the match that is about to begin;
Unidese data
This team has yet to concede a goal at home and has taken seven of nine points at home;
XI Udinese
Three changes in Udinese compared to the last match;
XI Inter
Three changes compared to the match against Plzen, with a change in the goalkeeper, with the return of the Slovenian goalkeeper;
Summary of the last meeting between Inter vs Unidese
How Inter players arrive
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Inter and Udinese will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Udinese vs Inter Milan live?
If you want to watch Udinese vs Inter Milan live on TV, your option is Sky Serie A
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Udinese vs Inter Milan?
This is the starting time of the match Udinese vs Inter Milan in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
Player to watch at Inter Milan
Second season of Dzeko at Inter, after the injury of Lukaku, the Bosnian is the great reference in the front of the attack for now in this campaign has two goals, the last in the Champions League to open the scoring against Plzen, also scored against Milan, but did not serve to avoid defeat;
Player to watch at Udinese
He has extensive experience in Europe, so Gerard Deulofeu will contribute both on and off the field for the benefit of this team, so far has not contributed goals, only one in the first round of the Cup, but yes, in the form of assists, since he has three assists.
How are Inter Milan coming along?
The football team of Milan started very well the season 2022-2023 of the Serie A (first division of Italian football), they are in the sixth position of the general table with 4 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost getting 12 points. Inter is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season so it should win all possible games and become this season's champions. They also come from beating Plzen in the second match of the Champions League group stage by 0-2.
How are Udinese coming along?
This team comes after four consecutive victories and five consecutive matches without defeat. Their last defeat was against Milan in the first matchday of Serie A. Right now they are in fourth place with 13 points out of a possible 18 and only one point behind the leader, which is Nacute; poles;
Background
Many clashes between Udinese and Inter Milan with a favorable balance for the latter with 55 victories. Udinese have won 23 times, while on 32 occasions the match has ended in a draw. The last time the two sides met was in May this year and it ended in a 1-2 win for Inter. In the last nine meetings, the Milano team has won or drawn in the last encounter. Udinese's última victory against this team was in 2017 in Serie A by 1-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the Dacia Arena, a stadium that was founded in 1976 and has a capacity of 25,144 spectators.
Preview of the match
Udinese and Inter Milan face each other in the matchday 7 of Serie A.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Udinese and Inter Milan in Serie A.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.