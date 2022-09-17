Goals and Highlights: Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa in Liga MX 2022
Goals and Highlights

99'

The match is over, Tijuana and Necaxa split the points.
97'

Good run by Ibarra, but Di Santo fails to give direction to the ball and it goes wide.
91'

Intense match, both teams are looking for the winning goal and everything is disputed in the midfield.
85'

Goalkeeper! Malagon twice saves his goal from the second.
82'

Cambio de Necaxa. Ingresa Poggi by Fernando Madrigal.
77'

Good save by Malagón, preventing Xolos from shooting at goal.
73'

Good run by Méndez and the home defense prevents the play from continuing.
69'

Necaxa changes. Garnica and Batista are replaced by Méndez and Araos.
65'

Close! A cross looking for Lopez, but the latter fails to connect with the ball and misses a clear chance.
57'

A back-and-forth game, both teams are looking to generate danger.
51'

Vázquez's powerful shot that passes close to Malagón's post.
46'

Xolos change. Renato Ibarra replaces Montecinos.
45'

Action resumes in Tijuana.
45+8'

Halftime in Tijuana, Xolos and Necaxa tie at one goal.
45+5'

Goal, goal, goal for Xolos! Lertora crosses the ball into the box to tie the game.
45'

It was a back and forth match with some rough play in the middle of the field.
40'

Nothing! After reviewing the play, the referee signals that there is nothing and the match continues.
39'

VAR! The referee reviews a possible penalty kick in favor of Necaxa in the Xolos area.
33'

Goal, goal, goal for Necaxa! After recovering the ball, García sends his shot over Orozco to score the first goal.
30'

Close! A shot from Giménez, Orozco saves the shot, then Batista appears, but again the goalkeeper saves the goal.
22'

The match is very tight in the midfield, with both teams looking to generate danger.
15'

Once again, Xolos had a shot by Lertora, but the ball went over the goal.
8'

Montecinos' shot and Malagón manages to deflect the ball.
0'

The action gets underway at the Caliente stadium.
Necaxa: LineUp

L. Malagón; A. Oliveros, A. Peña, J. Segovia, J. Esquivel; F. Madrigal, D. Villalpando, B. García, B. Garnica; M. Giménez, F. Batista.
Xolos: LineUp

J. Orozco; I. Govea, L. López, N. Díaz, J. Díaz; F. Lertora, J. Domínguez, J. Vázquez; F. Di Santo, J. Montecinos, A. Canelo.
To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
At home

Xolos is already at the Caliente stadium, tonight they will be looking for three points from three.
Arrived

Necaxa is already at the stadium and will be looking for a good game and a new victory.

Meeting history

These teams have faced each other on eleven occasions, of which Necaxa has five wins against Xolos' four, in addition to two ties.
Watch out for the data

Necaxa has 22 goals for and 16 against, so they will go all out to continue increasing their numbers in a favorable way.
Watch out for this playre

Lucas Rodríguez is Xolos' most dangerous player, he will be looking to score goals and increase his personal numbers and help the team to continue scoring points.
Watch out for this player

Xolos has to pay close attention to Facundo Batista, the Rayos player has five goals and will be looking to increase his numbers and seek victory.
Urgent need to add

Xolos comes into this game with four wins, three draws and eight defeats, so Valiño's team is desperate to get three points.
We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the Xolos-Necaxa match. We will share the most relevant information with you shortly, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Stay tuned for the Xolos vs Necaxa live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Xolos vs Necaxa live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Caliente. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
How to watch Xolos vs Necaxa Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Xolos vs Necaxa live on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Xolos vs Necaxa matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the Xolos vs Necaxa match on September 18, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours 

United States: 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET

Xolos Statements

Ricardo Valiño spoke before the match: "The match has moments, we had the moment to get into the match and compete. Pachuca was accurate, when they attacked they did damage, we couldn't contain the attack on the flanks and when it came to defining they were very accurate. Pachuca is a fair winner.

Franco Di Santo also spoke during the week after the tough defeat against Tuzos: "We talk about the need to score goals, personally I work a little harder every day, I believe that the experience of years in soccer gives you that, it makes you understand that the only way to get out of a low moment is by working, not only on the field but also outside, trying to be 100% focused on what we want, which is to qualify and the only way I know personally for us to get out of it is by working".

How is Necaxa coming?

Necaxa arrives after losing at home to América in a very complex match where they started winning, but the Águilas ended up turning the score around and winning.

How will Xolos arrive?

Xolos arrives to this match after a resounding defeat against Pachuca at the Hidalgo stadium with a score of six goals to one, and will be looking to emerge victorious in this match and turn such a bitter game around.

The match will be played at Estadio Caliente.

The Xolos vs Necaxa match will be played at Estadio Caliente, located in Tijuana, Baja California. The stadium has a capacity for 30,010 people. 
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Xolos vs Necaxa Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solorzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
