Highlights and goals: St. Mirren 2-0 Celtic in Scottish Premiership

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION!
UPCOMING GAMES
01/10 - Celtic vs Motherwell.
HOW WAS IT?
END OF THE GAME
94' Yellow
+4
89' Yellow
84' Yellow
80' Yellow
80' Change at St. mirren
Out: Ayunga.
74' Change at Celtic
Out: Taylor.
72' Change at St. Mirren
Out: Strain.
68' HOLD
68' Change at St. mirren
Out: Tanser.
66' DEFENDED
64' Yellow
62'
57' Changes to Celtic
Out: Abada and Turnbull.
53' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR ST. MIRREN
Changes at Celtic
Out: Maeda and Moy.
STARTED AGAIN
BREAK
+1
43' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR ST. MIRREN
34'
27'
21'
12'
9'
GAME STARTED
#OurStMirren starting line-up for today's cinch Premiership match at home to @CelticFC. #OurStMirren #COYS pic.twitter.com/2zPTjtC7op — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) September 18, 2022
St. Mirren!
#CelticFC Team News 📋
🟢⚪️ Here is how the Bhoys line up ahead of this afternoon’s fixture against St. Mirren!
#STMCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG🍀 pic.twitter.com/NP1klv92ED — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 18, 2022
Celtic!
Tune in here St. Mirren vs Celtic live score
Historic!
Likely St. Mirren!
How does St. mirren?
<p>''Each game é an opportunity to improve. The coach emphasizes that every day and we also know that in a club this season, you will have to play in all games.''</p>
<p>"It doesn't matter if é Champions League, Cup or League. The reason why we are able to compete in the Champions League is because of how strong our domestic form was last year, so we know that é very important.''</p>
<p>“We are six games played and there are a lot of football to be played, but all our focus is on in St Mirren and in trying to secure a strong performance and the seventh win.''</p>
<p>“We know that é an important game. It's going to be a tough game going to St Mirren, so we want to finish strong before heading to the international games and when we come back from there we'll still be in good shape.”</p>
<p>“We all aim to improve with every game and every session," he said, “and playing at the highest level we hope to speed up that process because youê face the best.''</p>
<p>''É the elite and é the best club competition in which you can can compete, so we know that we need to be present in every game.''</p>
<p>“We have a big game on Sunday, so all the focus is on; on it.''</p>
<p>"I always said that if youê is á playing well at your club, international recognition takes care of itself, so let's focus on Sunday, try to do the best performance of the season and then focus on the international. football after that”, he concluded.</p>