Highlights and goals: St. Mirren 2-0 Celtic in Scottish Premiership
Photo: Disclosure / Celtic

9:10 AMa day ago

END OF TRANSMISSION!

Thank you so much for following St. Mirren and Celtic at VAVEL.
9:09 AMa day ago

UPCOMING GAMES

01/10 - St. Mirren vs Livingston

01/10 - Celtic vs Motherwell.

9:08 AMa day ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the 2-0 defeat, Celtic remains the Scottish Premiership leader with 18 points, but extended their negative streak of three games without a win. The St. Mirren took an important leap in the classification and reached 12 points, in 3rd place, behind only Celtic and Rangers.
8:55 AMa day ago

END OF THE GAME

St. Mirren 2-0 Celtic.
8:54 AMa day ago

94' Yellow

Haksabanovic received a card for a complaint.
8:51 AMa day ago

+4

Let's go to 94 minutes.
8:51 AMa day ago

89' Yellow

Baccus received card for complaint.
8:47 AMa day ago

84' Yellow

Ralston received a card for foul.
8:42 AMa day ago

80' Yellow

O'Hara missed and received a card.
8:42 AMa day ago

80' Change at St. mirren

Entered: Kiltie

Out: Ayunga.

8:41 AMa day ago

74' Change at Celtic

Entered: O'Riley

Out: Taylor.

8:40 AMa day ago

72' Change at St. Mirren

Entered: Gogic

Out: Strain.

8:30 AMa day ago

68' HOLD

Celtic pressure. Haksabanovic crossed in the area and Giakoumakis headed it for Carson to save.
8:29 AMa day ago

68' Change at St. mirren

Entered: Tait

Out: Tanser.

8:28 AMa day ago

66' DEFENDED

Jota crossed in the area and Jenz went up to head in the middle of the goal and the goalkeeper made a great save to avoid Celtic's first goal of the game.
8:26 AMa day ago

64' Yellow

Gallagher received a card for a hard foul.
8:26 AMa day ago

62'

O'Hara received a pass from Ryan Strain, entered the area and hit the left straight out.
8:19 AMa day ago

57' Changes to Celtic

Enter: Haksabanovic and Giakoumakis

Out: Abada and Turnbull.

8:18 AMa day ago

53' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR ST. MIRREN

Jonah Ayunga received a pass from Curtis Main and finished in the left corner of the Celtic goalkeeper to extend the score to St. Mirren.
8:16 AMa day ago

Changes at Celtic

Joined: Jota and Hatate

Out: Maeda and Moy.

8:11 AMa day ago

STARTED AGAIN

The St. Mirren beat Celtic 1-0 with a goal from O'Hara.
7:52 AMa day ago

BREAK

St. Mirren 1-0 Celtic.
7:52 AMa day ago

+1

Let's go to 46 minutes.
7:47 AMa day ago

43' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR ST. MIRREN

Strain hit a cross on the left for Mark O'Hara, who sent it to the back of the goal. St. Mirren in front.
7:39 AMa day ago

34'

Celtic pressure increased. After two kicks, it was McGregor's turn to finish, but he was blocked by St. Mirren.
7:33 AMa day ago

27'

Celtic have 81% possession and the ball, but cannot create clear opportunities. That's just three shots for the Glasgow team.
7:26 AMa day ago

21'

Ralston hit a cross for Maeda, who finishes mid-goal, but the archer kept the ball.
7:16 AMa day ago

12'

Moy received a pass from Abade and submitted it, but straight out.
7:15 AMa day ago

9'

Celtic start playing in the offensive sector and pressuring St. Mirren.
7:05 AMa day ago
It's Scottish Premiership at VAVEL.
7:03 AMa day ago

GAME STARTED

6:43 AMa day ago

St. Mirren!

3:53 PM2 days ago

Celtic!

Do not miss a detail of the match St. Mirren vs Celtic live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
3:48 PM2 days ago

Tune in here St. Mirren vs Celtic live score

In the last 20 games between&nbsp;St. Mirren and Celtic, there were 16 wins for Celtic, three draws and only one win for &nbsp;St. Mirren, in 2021. In that period, the Glasgow team won 6-0, 5-0 four times, 4-0 four times and even; a 7 to 0.
Photo: Disclosure / Celtic
Photo: Disclosure / Celtic
3:43 PM2 days ago

Historic!

Carson; Fraser, Gallagher, Dunne; Strain, Baccus, Erhahon, O&#39;Hara, Tait; Main, Ayunga.
3:38 PM2 days ago

Likely St. Mirren!

The&nbsp;St. Mirren got off to a good start in the Scottish Premiership. In six games, nine points were won, with three victories and three defeats. Currently, the&nbsp;St. Mirren occupies the 8&ordm; placement.
3:33 PM2 days ago

How does St. mirren?

&ldquo;With the next four games of the Champions League, we intend to transform these performances into some more positive results.&#39;&#39;

<p>&#39;&#39;Each game &eacute; an opportunity to improve. The coach emphasizes that every day and we also know that in a club this season, you will have to play in all games.&#39;&#39;</p>

<p>&quot;It doesn't matter if &eacute; Champions League, Cup or League. The reason why we are able to compete in the Champions League is because of how strong our domestic form was last year, so we know that &eacute; very important.&#39;&#39;</p>

<p>&ldquo;We are six games played and there are a lot of football to be played, but all our focus is on in St Mirren and in trying to secure a strong performance and the seventh win.&#39;&#39;</p>

<p>&ldquo;We know that &eacute; an important game. It's going to be a tough game going to St Mirren, so we want to finish strong before heading to the international games and when we come back from there we'll still be in good shape.&rdquo;</p>

<p>&ldquo;We all aim to improve with every game and every session,&quot; he said, &ldquo;and playing at the highest level we hope to speed up that process because you&ecirc; face the best.&#39;&#39;</p>

<p>&#39;&#39;&Eacute; the elite and &eacute; the best club competition in which you can can compete, so we know that we need to be present in every game.&#39;&#39;</p>

<p>&ldquo;We have a big game on Sunday, so all the focus is on; on it.&#39;&#39;</p>

<p>&quot;I always said that if you&ecirc; is &aacute; playing well at your club, international recognition takes care of itself, so let's focus on Sunday, try to do the best performance of the season and then focus on the international. football after that&rdquo;, he concluded.</p>

3:28 PM2 days ago

Speak up, Greg Taylor!

Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, Haksabanovic, O&#39;Riley, Jota; Furuhashi.
3:23 PM2 days ago

Likely Celtic!

Celtic got off to a brilliant start to the season with seven straight wins, including a 9-0 at Dundee United and a 4-0 at rivals Rangers, but, it's been said; h&aacute; two matches without a win and both for the Champions League. A 3-0 home defeat to Real Madrid and a 1-1 away draw with Shakhtar.
3:18 PM2 days ago

How does Celtic arrive?

Celtic are the league leaders with 18 points won, while St. Mirren has nine and occupies the 8th place.
3:13 PM2 days ago

CLASSIFICATION!

The St. Mirren vs Celtic match will be played at the The SMISA Stadium with a capacity of 8.023 people.
3:08 PM2 days ago

The match will be played at The SMISA Stadium

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
3:03 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of theScottish Premiership: St. Mirren vs Celtic match live!

