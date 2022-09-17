Highlights and goals: PSV 4-3 Feyenoord in Eredivisie
Photo: Publicity/Eredivisie

10:31 AMa day ago

10:28 AMa day ago

UPCOMING GAMES

01/10 - Cambuur vs PSV

02/10 - Nijmegen vs Feyenoord.

10:26 AMa day ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the victory, PSV reached 18 points and jumped from third to lead the Eredivisie, but still awaits Ajax's game. Feyenoord dropped one position.
10:23 AMa day ago

END OF THE GAME

PSV 4-3 Feyenoord.
10:22 AMa day ago

95' Yellow

Bakayoko received a card.
10:21 AMa day ago

93'

Igor Paixão finished from outside the area, but the ball went too high and went out without danger.
10:19 AMa day ago

92' Change in PSV

Entered: Mwene

Out: Veerman.

10:18 AMa day ago

+6

Let's go to 96 minutes.
10:17 AMa day ago

89' ALMOST THE FIFTH

Bakayoko received on the right and crossed the area. Gakpo received, turned against the mark and released a rocket, but the ball hit the net from the outside.
10:13 AMa day ago

86' PSV change

Enter: André Ramalho

Out: Bishop.

10:12 AMa day ago

85' Feyenoord change

Entered: Bullaude

Out: Marcos Lopez.

10:11 AMa day ago

83' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PSV

Gakpo took a corner, Obispo climbed higher than the mark and headed towards the back of the goal. After that, the PSV player lay on the pitch in pain.
10:09 AMa day ago

80'

Gakpo received on the left, turned against the mark and crossed, but to no one.
10:04 AMa day ago

78' Yellow

Kokçu received a card.
10:02 AMa day ago

74' Change in PSV

Enter: Gutierrez

Out: Xavi Simons.

10:00 AMa day ago

73' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR FEYENOORD

Marcos Lopez made a play on the left, took it to the middle and found Kokçu, who dominated, carried it to the middle and hit placed in the left corner of the goalkeeper. What a great goal by Feyenoord.
9:58 AMa day ago

71' Change in Feyenoord

Entered: Szymanski

Out: Dilrosun.

9:56 AMa day ago

68' ALMOST

Walemark scored with Igor Paixão, dominated in the area, cleared for the middle and submitted, but was blocked.
9:52 AMa day ago

64'

Gakpo took a corner, Til climbed the first post and sent it wide.
9:49 AMa day ago

62' Yellow

Til was missed and received a card.
9:46 AMa day ago

58'

Saibaria received a pass with a lot of freedom on the right, tried a low cross to defender Obispo on the second post, but was blocked.
9:43 AMa day ago

56' Feyenoord changes

In: Walemark, Giménez and Igor Paixão

Out: Jahanbakhsh, Danilo and Idrissi.

9:39 AMa day ago

50' WHAT A DANGER

Teze took advantage of a cross in the area and headed it. Goalkeeper Bijlow made a great save. On the rebound, the defender was knocked down inside the area, asked for a penalty, but the referee ordered him to follow.
9:36 AMa day ago

48'

Xavi Simons was launched from the right, invaded the area and released the cross bomb and the ball went out with danger.
9:34 AMa day ago

46' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PSV

After recovering in midfield, Xavi Simons found Gakpo on the left and crossed into the area. Til appeared among the defenders to finish in the right corner to score PSV's third goal.
9:31 AMa day ago

STARTED AGAIN

The game is still tied by 2 to 2 .
9:18 AMa day ago

BREAK

PSV 2-2 Feyenoord.
9:18 AMa day ago

42' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR FEYENOORD

What a game! After a cross, Obispo didn't move away and the ball stayed with Danilo, who finished for the goal and left everything the same for Feyenoord.
9:15 AMa day ago

39'

Xavi Simons entered the area but was blocked and disarmed by Trauner.
9:13 AMa day ago

31' WHAT A DEFENSE

Joey Veerman arrived with danger and finished in the angle, but the goalkeeper Bijlow made a great save and avoided the third goal of PSV.
9:05 AMa day ago

26' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PSV

Dilrosun hesitated and the ball went to Xavi Simons, who found Gakpo free inside the area. The PSV captain dominated and finished to turn the score around for the hosts.
9:03 AMa day ago

23'

After the goal, PSV grew in the match and pressed for the second goal.
8:57 AMa day ago

16' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PSV

Gakpo took a corner and Branthwaite climbed higher than the Feyenoord defense to head the first post and send it to the back of the goal. All the same in the classic.
8:45 AMa day ago

11'

After Obispo's hesitation, Danilo kept the ball and finished, but, unbalanced, did not create danger to PSV's goal.
8:44 AMa day ago

9'

Idrissi saw Benítez out of goal and attempted a shot from a long distance, but the archer kept the ball.
8:37 AMa day ago

3' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR FEYENOORD

Jahanbakhsh found a pass for Idrissi, who entered the area in front of the goalkeeper and hit the left corner.
8:31 AMa day ago

GAME STARTED

It's Eredivisie at VAVEL.
8:02 AMa day ago

Feyenoord!

7:58 AMa day ago

Back!

Sangare returned to the PSV starting lineup after missing the last Eredivisie match through injury.
7:58 AMa day ago

PSV!

5:09 PM2 days ago

Tune in here PSV vs Feyenoord live score

Do not miss a detail of the match PSV vs Feyenoord live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
5:04 PM2 days ago

Speak up, Marcel Brands!

PSV announced that John de Jong, the club's former director, have reached an agreement to terminate the contract immediately. Marcel Brands explained the situation: &nbsp;&nbsp;&ldquo;After a hectic week of summer transfer, I had a review with the Board of Directors,&rdquo; says Brands . &ldquo;It turned out that there was a unanimous breach of confidence in the Council in relation to the functioning of John de Jong.&rdquo;

<p style="margin-left:auto;"> "Management has always been a unit", continues Brands. &ldquo;Both during and after the transfer window, but for John personally it was a reason to think about his future. After a few days of reflection, John indicated that an indispensable form of support had been lost to him. We close the case with the utmost respect and sincerely wish John the best," he said.</p>

<p style="margin-left:auto;">John de Jong: "I've always put PSV's sporting ambitions first in everything, keeping an eye on the club's financial health", says John de Jong. &ldquo;All the decisions taken this summer had the support of the entire administration. This team and selection are capable of making it a successful season. As a PSV player, I have worked with the club for almost half of my life in different roles at the club. I'll keep the memories.&rdquo; John de Jong &eacute; member of the PSV Board since October 2018. Its activities will be carried out internally until the position is filled.</p>

4:59 PM2 days ago

Probable PSV!

Ben&iacute;tez; Hoever, Teze, Obispo, Mwene; Sangar&eacute;, Veerman, Saibari, Xavi Simons, Gakpo; El Ghazi.
4:54 PM2 days ago

How does the PSV arrive?

PSV need to react in the season, despite the victory in the last game against Waalwijk by 1-0, with a goal by Gakpo in the last minute. The team has 15 points in the league, &eacute; third place and not doing well in the Europa League, where they drew the first game against Bodo/Glimt 1-1 at home and then had the match against Arsenal postponed, due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. PSV started very well, but went two games without a win and saw their opponents unglued.
4:49 PM2 days ago

CLASSIFICATION

Feyenoord is runner-up with 16 points, two less than AJax. PSV is third with 15 points.

 

4:44 PM2 days ago

Speak up, Arne Slot!

PSV kept the team together and brought in a lot of quality players&#39;&#39;, says Slot. &#39;&#39;Thus &eacute; our club's top scorer last season. And Guus Til is &aacute; sitting there; on the sofa. Do I expect you on Sunday? Simons can play there, Veerman played there; and Til too. We are prepared for anything. I do not share the opinion that PSV had a failed start to the season. They won a lot of matches against Volendam and Excelsior and don't forget the 3-5 against Ajax", said the coach.

<p>"I don't think it's in Justin's best interest to judge this, I don't dictate selection policy at Zeist," says Slot. &#39;&#39;I can tell you how I think he is. coming out this season. It certainly could have been better in the preparation. In the competition I am satisfied with him. He can blame himself for Lazio's second goal, but nothing else.&#39;&#39;</p>

<p>&#39;&#39;This &eacute; a different Feyenoord, you&ecirc; can't compare teams, says Slot. &#39;I don't think you can say that we are the favorites based on the matches against Sparta and Sturm Graz and PSV against RKC and Bod&oslash; Glimt. This &eacute; very easy.&quot;</p>

<p>&#39;&#39;Aad de Mos thought so too. The former PSV coach considered the judgment that the Rotterdammers showed &#39;Tiki-Taka football&#39; against Sturm Graz. He indicated that he wanted to wait for PSV out. I think there should be more respect for our performance against Sturm Graz&#39;&#39;, says Slot. &quot;This selection&ccedil;&aacute; progressing in Austria, as well as the selection already has four points in a group with France and Croatia", he said.</p>

<p>&#39;&#39;And very important. The mutual match results of the top five will determine the final ranking, I think.&quot;</p>

4:39 PM2 days ago

Likely Feyenoord!

Bijlow; Pederson, Trauner, Gancko, L&oacute;pez; Timber, Dilrosun, Kok&ccedil;u; Jahanbakhsh, Idrissi, Danilo.
4:34 PM2 days ago

How does Feyenoord arrive?

O&nbsp;Feyenoord &eacute; vice-leader of the Eredivisie with 16 points won, two less than Ajax, which &eacute; competition leader. In the current season, there were eight games, with six victories, one defeat and another draw.
4:29 PM2 days ago

The match will be played atPhilips Stadion

The PSV vs Feyenoord match will be played at the Philips Stadion with a capacity of 36.500 people.
4:24 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Eredivisie: PSV vs Feyenoord match live!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
