Highlights and goals: PSV 4-3 Feyenoord in Eredivisie

UPCOMING GAMES
02/10 - Nijmegen vs Feyenoord.
HOW WAS IT?
END OF THE GAME
95' Yellow
93'
92' Change in PSV
Out: Veerman.
+6
89' ALMOST THE FIFTH
86' PSV change
Out: Bishop.
85' Feyenoord change
Out: Marcos Lopez.
83' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PSV
80'
78' Yellow
74' Change in PSV
Out: Xavi Simons.
73' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR FEYENOORD
71' Change in Feyenoord
Out: Dilrosun.
68' ALMOST
64'
62' Yellow
58'
56' Feyenoord changes
Out: Jahanbakhsh, Danilo and Idrissi.
50' WHAT A DANGER
48'
46' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PSV
STARTED AGAIN
BREAK
42' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR FEYENOORD
39'
31' WHAT A DEFENSE
26' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PSV
23'
16' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR PSV
11'
9'
3' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR FEYENOORD
GAME STARTED
Feyenoord!
Back!
PSV!
Speak up, Marcel Brands!
<p style="margin-left:auto;"> "Management has always been a unit", continues Brands. “Both during and after the transfer window, but for John personally it was a reason to think about his future. After a few days of reflection, John indicated that an indispensable form of support had been lost to him. We close the case with the utmost respect and sincerely wish John the best," he said.</p>
<p style="margin-left:auto;">John de Jong: "I've always put PSV's sporting ambitions first in everything, keeping an eye on the club's financial health", says John de Jong. “All the decisions taken this summer had the support of the entire administration. This team and selection are capable of making it a successful season. As a PSV player, I have worked with the club for almost half of my life in different roles at the club. I'll keep the memories.” John de Jong é member of the PSV Board since October 2018. Its activities will be carried out internally until the position is filled.</p>
Probable PSV!
How does the PSV arrive?
CLASSIFICATION
Speak up, Arne Slot!
<p>"I don't think it's in Justin's best interest to judge this, I don't dictate selection policy at Zeist," says Slot. ''I can tell you how I think he is. coming out this season. It certainly could have been better in the preparation. In the competition I am satisfied with him. He can blame himself for Lazio's second goal, but nothing else.''</p>
<p>''This é a different Feyenoord, youê can't compare teams, says Slot. 'I don't think you can say that we are the favorites based on the matches against Sparta and Sturm Graz and PSV against RKC and Bodø Glimt. This é very easy."</p>
<p>''Aad de Mos thought so too. The former PSV coach considered the judgment that the Rotterdammers showed 'Tiki-Taka football' against Sturm Graz. He indicated that he wanted to wait for PSV out. I think there should be more respect for our performance against Sturm Graz'', says Slot. "This selectionçá progressing in Austria, as well as the selection already has four points in a group with France and Croatia", he said.</p>
<p>''And very important. The mutual match results of the top five will determine the final ranking, I think."</p>