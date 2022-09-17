Highlights and goals: Betis 2-1 Girona in LaLiga 2022-23

ADVERTISEMENT
90+6' End of the match!
90+6' Goal disallowed to Girona
90' Additional time
89' Double change for Girona
87' Yellow card
82' Yellow card
80' Double change for Betis
80' Girona substitution
75' Half hour of the second half
71' GOOOOOAL for Betis!
70' Girona double substitution
65' Betis substitution
61' Girona came closer
60' Betis came closer
55' Betis substitution
55' GIRONA MISSED IT!
53' Girona came closer
51' BALL TO THE POST! Girona had a chance
Second half begins
45+4' End of the first half
45' Additional time
41' Betis came closer
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Pause in the match
24' Girona came closer
21' Red card!
20' The tie continues
14' GOOOOAL for Betis!
13' Penalty for Betis!
12' Girona came closer
7' GOOOOAL for Girona!
3' Betis came closer
Match starts
Teams on the field
Match Officials
Assistant No.1: Alejandro Estevez Iglesias
Assistant No.2: Teodoro Sobrino Magan
Fourth referee: Alvaro Rodríguez Recio
VAR: Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez
Assistant VAR: Juan Luis Pulido Santana
Delegate-Reporter: Pedro Javier Martinez Franco
Substitutes - Girona
13. Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), 26. Toni Fuidias (GK), 10. Samuel Sáiz, 11. Valery Fernández, 12. Toni Villa, 16. Javi Hernández, 20. Yan Couto, 25. Manu Vallejo, 33. Joel Roca, 36. Ricard Artero.
Starting XI - Girona
Coach: Míchel Sánchez
Substitutes - Real Betis
01. Claudio Bravo (GK), 25. Dani Martín (GK), 03. Edgar González, 04. Paul Akouokou, 12. Willian José, 17. Joaquín Sánchez, 18. Andrés Guardado, 21. Loren Morón, 24. Aitor Ruibal, 33. Juan Miranda.
Starting XI - Real Betis
Coach: Manuel Pellegrini
Last five matches - Girona
September 3 - LaLiga: 1-1 vs Mallorca
August 26 - LaLiga: 0-1 vs Celta de Vigo (Lost)
August 22 - LaLiga: 3-1 vs Getafe (Won)
August 14 - LaLiga: 1-0 vs Valencia (Lost)
Last five matches - Real Betis
September 11 - LaLiga: 1-0 vs Villarreal (Won)
September 8 - UEFA Europa League: 0-2 vs HJK (Won)
September 3 - LaLiga: 2-1 vs Real Madrid (Lost)
August 26 - LaLiga: 1-0 vs Osasuna (Won)
All set at the Benito Villamarín
📍Benito Villamarín#RealBetisGirona pic.twitter.com/6YJCjNuKEM — Girona FC (@GironaFC) September 18, 2022
Statements - Michel Sánchez (Girona Coach)
"David López had a problem in his Achilles tendon already in Mallorca. Although it's a small injury, it's better for him to stop so it doesn't get worse. The time off will be no more than two or three weeks."
"We have proved our level to ourselves. We have to improve many things, but I think we will have a great season. For me it's a great challenge to face in what I think will be a great year."
"To give the best of each of us we have to get to know each other and that's why we will do a training camp in Olot next week. We have started the competition without knowing each other and that helps us."
"We have few points. For the merits we have done, we could have two more for sure. I'm not happy with 7 out of 15. The competition will tell if we are capable".
"We know the difficulty of the match against Betis. It will be a special match for Borja Iglesias, who has just been called up to the national team. But Betis is much more, they are a very good team but if we want to win the three points we have to play a perfect game in defense and attack. We have to take a step forward."
"Betis is the second team with the second least possession in the opponent's half. With few touches and a lot of verticality they can do badly. It depends on our mentality and personality and how we do things that we can score. The fact that there are three players called up to the national team means that the Club is doing things very well."
Statements - Manuel Pellegrini (Betis Coach)
"All matches are decided by individual performance of players, but we have to take it to a collective performance."
"Regardless of the opponent, every match must be taken with the utmost seriousness, especially with Girona, who have shown that they are a team that is dedicated to playing."
"I was very happy to see Borja Iglesias called up to the Spanish national team; he deserved it, he has worked very hard especially with his back to goal because he has always been a goal scorer. Hopefully there will be awards for more players.
Squad List - Girona
🪞 Llista 🛫#RealBetisGirona #GironaFC pic.twitter.com/KXbgwvStdK — Girona FC (@GironaFC) September 17, 2022
Squad List - Real Betis
💚💚💚
¡Nuestra convocatoria para el #RealBetisGirona! pic.twitter.com/X2yvzmxGtq — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) September 17, 2022
How to watch Real Betis vs Girona Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Real Betis vs Girona match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivaia: 1:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 2:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 1:30 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 7:30 PM on DAZN LaLiga , DAZN
Mexico: 12:30 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on Star +
Key player - Girona
In Girona, the presence of Samuel Sáiz stands out. The 31-year-old Spanish midfielder shows his experience being one of the leaders of the team, where he will complete his fourth season and hopes that all his contribution will be useful to obtain positive results.
Key player - Real Betis
In Real Betis, the presence of Borja Iglesias stands out. The 29-year-old Spanish striker has become important in the team's attack since his arrival. So far this season he has scored four goals.
Real Betis vs Girona history
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count four duels, where the numbers are in favor of Real Betis with three victories, while the remaining match ended in a draw.
If we take into account the times that Real Betis has been at home against Girona in LaLiga, there are two matches, where the Heliopolitanos have the advantage with one match won, while, the other match ended in a draw.
Girona
Girona have been more irregular in the beginning of the competitions. Girona are coming from a victory against Real Valladolid, but they must ratify the victories at home by achieving wins away from home, a pending task so far.
Real Betis
Real Betis has made a great start to the season. The green-and-whites have four wins in five games, remain close to the LaLiga leaders and are accompanying their good moment with a good start in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, so they will play with the responsibility of maintaining the winning path and avoiding another setback like the one suffered against Real Madrid recently.
