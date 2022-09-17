Highlights and goals: Betis 2-1 Girona in LaLiga 2022-23
2:37 PMa day ago

2:30 PMa day ago

90+6' End of the match!

The match ends at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. 2-1 BETIS WIN! Good win for Manuel Pellegrini's team, which achieves its seventh victory in eight matches played so far this season. Girona played a good match, but will continue with the pending task of winning away from home.
2:28 PMa day ago

90+6' Goal disallowed to Girona

Manu Vallejo scored with a header after a masterful pass from Oriol Romeu, but it was disallowed for offside. What a game this was, from start to finish.
2:22 PMa day ago

90' Additional time

Six more minutes will be played in the match.
2:20 PMa day ago

89' Double change for Girona

Joel Roca and Yan Couto replace Arnau Martínez and Aleix García.
2:18 PMa day ago

87' Yellow card

Oriol Romeu was cautioned for Girona.
2:15 PMa day ago

82' Yellow card

Miguel Gutiérrez was cautioned for Girona.
2:14 PMa day ago

80' Double change for Betis

Paul Akouokou and Edgar Gonzalez replace Sergio Canales and German Pezzella.
2:11 PMa day ago

80' Girona substitution

Toni Villa replaces Bernardo Espinosa.
2:11 PMa day ago

75' Half hour of the second half

Girona tried to wake up after conceding the second goal, but Betis closed their lines and prevented them from playing in the same way they had been playing during the match.
2:05 PMa day ago

71' GOOOOOAL for Betis!

BORJA IGLESIAS! The goal scorer appears again! Second goal of the striker after a gross mistake by Samuel Sáiz in the first ball he touched and scored in front of Juan Carlos.
2:03 PMa day ago

70' Girona double substitution

Samuel Sáiz and Manu Vallejo replace Valentín Castellanos and Rodrigo Riquelme.
1:56 PMa day ago

65' Betis substitution

Willan José replaces Luiz Henrique.
1:53 PMa day ago

61' Girona came closer

Miguel Gutierrez had a chance! The left-back received the ball after a pass from Valentín Castellanos and shot against the pressure of a rival defender, but the ball went just wide of the right post.
1:52 PMa day ago

60' Betis came closer

Luiz Henrique's header from a cross from the left, but it was saved by Juan Carlos.
1:49 PMa day ago

55' Betis substitution

Aitor Ruibal replaces Martín Montoya.
1:46 PMa day ago

55' GIRONA MISSED IT!

Rodrigo Riquelme had a chance! The midfielder shot in front of goal after a low cross, but the ball went over the crossbar, very close for the visiting team.
1:45 PMa day ago

53' Girona came closer

Santiago Bueno's shot from distance and from underneath, but the ball remained calmly in Rui Silva's hands.
1:43 PMa day ago

51' BALL TO THE POST! Girona had a chance

What a chance Reinier had! The Brazilian shot after a cross from Valentin Castellanos and the ball hit the right post.
1:37 PMa day ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. There were no changes in the teams.
1:20 PMa day ago

45+4' End of the first half

End of the first 45 minutes of the match. Partial draw between Betis and Girona.
1:17 PMa day ago

45' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the first half.
1:14 PMa day ago

41' Betis came closer

Sergio Canales' pass to the area where Luiz Henrique appeared to shoot, but Santiago Bueno appeared to prevent his goalkeeper from doing his job. Girona was saved.
1:09 PMa day ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

There are 10 minutes left in the first half. The score is still tied and the game has lost its rhythm.
1:03 PMa day ago

30' Pause in the match

The referee gives the players a moment to hydrate. The score remains 1-1.
12:56 PMa day ago

24' Girona came closer

A great collective play by the team ended with a cross from Miguel Gutiérrez on the left that was headed by Reinier, but the ball ended up in the hands of goalkeeper Rui Silva.
12:54 PMa day ago

21' Red card!

The referee could not stand Michel Sánchez's attitude any longer and sent him off. The Girona coach goes to the stands.
12:53 PMa day ago

20' The tie continues

The score is still 1-1. Girona's coach is very impotent in the face of Betis' equalizer.
12:48 PMa day ago

14' GOOOOAL for Betis!

BORJA IGLESIAS! It couldn't be anyone else... The striker scored the equalizer from the penalty spot, shooting to the left post. The goalkeeper Juan Carlos managed to touch the ball, but it was very powerful.
12:46 PMa day ago

13' Penalty for Betis!

The referee whistles for a foul on Colombian Bernardo Espinosa in the box. The home team has a chance to equalize.
12:45 PMa day ago

12' Girona came closer

Valentín Castellanos headed a ball from the left, but Rui Silva caught the ball. However, the referee ruled offside.
12:40 PMa day ago

7' GOOOOAL for Girona!

ARNAU MARTÍNEZ! The winger appeared alone in the area to receive a pass from Miguel Gutiérrez and scored the first goal of the match.
12:35 PMa day ago

3' Betis came closer

Alexandre Moreno's shot went wide to the left.
12:31 PMa day ago

Match starts

The game between Real Betis and Girona is underway.
12:28 PMa day ago

Teams on the field

Real Betis and Girona players take the field at the Benito Villamarín.
12:26 PMa day ago

Match Officials

Referee: Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias

Assistant No.1: Alejandro Estevez Iglesias

Assistant No.2: Teodoro Sobrino Magan

Fourth referee: Alvaro Rodríguez Recio

VAR: Jose Luis Gonzalez Gonzalez

Assistant VAR: Juan Luis Pulido Santana

Delegate-Reporter: Pedro Javier Martinez Franco

12:21 PMa day ago

Substitutes - Girona

13. Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), 26. Toni Fuidias (GK), 10. Samuel Sáiz, 11. Valery Fernández, 12. Toni Villa, 16. Javi Hernández, 20. Yan Couto, 25. Manu Vallejo, 33. Joel Roca, 36. Ricard Artero.

12:21 PMa day ago

Starting XI - Girona

1-4-2-3-1
| 01. Juan Carlos |
| 22. Santiago Bueno | 02. Bernardo Espinosa | 15. Juanpe |
| 07. Arnau Martínez | 14. Aleix García | 18. Oriol Romeu | 03. Miguel Gutiérrez |
| 19. Reinier | 17. Rodrigo Riquelme |
| 09. Valentín Castellanos |

Coach: Míchel Sánchez

12:21 PMa day ago

Substitutes - Real Betis

01. Claudio Bravo (GK), 25. Dani Martín (GK), 03. Edgar González, 04. Paul Akouokou, 12. Willian José, 17. Joaquín Sánchez, 18. Andrés Guardado, 21. Loren Morón, 24. Aitor Ruibal, 33. Juan Miranda.

12:21 PMa day ago

Starting XI - Real Betis

1-4-2-3-1
| 13. Rui Silva |
| 02. Martín Montoya | 16. Germán Pezzella | 19. Luiz Felipe | 15. Alexandre Moreno |
| 05. Guido Rodríguez | 14. William Carvalho |
| 11. Luiz Henrique | 10. Sergio Canales | 28. Rodri Sánchez |
| 09. Borja Iglesias |

Coach: Manuel Pellegrini

12:05 PMa day ago

Last five matches - Girona

September 9 - LaLiga: 2-1 vs Real Valladolid (Won)

September 3 - LaLiga: 1-1 vs Mallorca

August 26 - LaLiga: 0-1 vs Celta de Vigo (Lost)

August 22 - LaLiga: 3-1 vs Getafe (Won)

August 14 - LaLiga: 1-0 vs Valencia (Lost)

12:01 PMa day ago

Last five matches - Real Betis

September 15 - UEFA Europa League: 3-2 vs Ludogorets (Won)

September 11 - LaLiga: 1-0 vs Villarreal (Won)

September 8 - UEFA Europa League: 0-2 vs HJK (Won)

September 3 - LaLiga: 2-1 vs Real Madrid (Lost)

August 26 - LaLiga: 1-0 vs Osasuna (Won)

11:55 AMa day ago

All set at the Benito Villamarín

11:50 AMa day ago

Statements - Michel Sánchez (Girona Coach)

"We can have a great game against Betis. Not losing in Seville would be very good for us".

"David López had a problem in his Achilles tendon already in Mallorca. Although it's a small injury, it's better for him to stop so it doesn't get worse. The time off will be no more than two or three weeks."

"We have proved our level to ourselves. We have to improve many things, but I think we will have a great season. For me it's a great challenge to face in what I think will be a great year."

"To give the best of each of us we have to get to know each other and that's why we will do a training camp in Olot next week. We have started the competition without knowing each other and that helps us."

"We have few points. For the merits we have done, we could have two more for sure. I'm not happy with 7 out of 15. The competition will tell if we are capable".

"We know the difficulty of the match against Betis. It will be a special match for Borja Iglesias, who has just been called up to the national team. But Betis is much more, they are a very good team but if we want to win the three points we have to play a perfect game in defense and attack. We have to take a step forward."

"Betis is the second team with the second least possession in the opponent's half. With few touches and a lot of verticality they can do badly. It depends on our mentality and personality and how we do things that we can score. The fact that there are three players called up to the national team means that the Club is doing things very well."

11:45 AMa day ago

Statements - Manuel Pellegrini (Betis Coach)

"This beginning of the season does not mean anything; we have to give a high performance throughout the year to be a Champions League team. It is not a demand that we have, but it is an illusion that we want to fight for. We go game after game trying to prove that we are capable and see where it allows us to get."

"All matches are decided by individual performance of players, but we have to take it to a collective performance."

"Regardless of the opponent, every match must be taken with the utmost seriousness, especially with Girona, who have shown that they are a team that is dedicated to playing."

"I was very happy to see Borja Iglesias called up to the Spanish national team; he deserved it, he has worked very hard especially with his back to goal because he has always been a goal scorer. Hopefully there will be awards for more players.

11:40 AMa day ago

Squad List - Girona

11:35 AMa day ago

Squad List - Real Betis

11:30 AMa day ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Real Betis and Girona on matchday 6 of LaLiga.
11:25 AMa day ago

11:15 AMa day ago

What time is Real Betis vs Girona match for LaLiga?

This is the start time of the game Real Betis vs Girona of September 18th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivaia: 1:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 2:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 1:30 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 7:30 PM on DAZN LaLiga , DAZN
Mexico: 12:30 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on Star +

11:10 AMa day ago

Key player - Girona

In Girona, the presence of Samuel Sáiz stands out. The 31-year-old Spanish midfielder shows his experience being one of the leaders of the team, where he will complete his fourth season and hopes that all his contribution will be useful to obtain positive results.

11:05 AMa day ago

Key player - Real Betis

In Real Betis, the presence of Borja Iglesias stands out. The 29-year-old Spanish striker has become important in the team's attack since his arrival. So far this season he has scored four goals.

11:00 AMa day ago

Real Betis vs Girona history

These two teams have met on 12 occasions. The statistics are in favor of Real Betis, who have been victorious on nine occasions, while Girona have been victorious on two occasions, leaving a balance of one draw.

In LaLiga...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count four duels, where the numbers are in favor of Real Betis with three victories, while the remaining match ended in a draw.

If we take into account the times that Real Betis has been at home against Girona in LaLiga, there are two matches, where the Heliopolitanos have the advantage with one match won, while, the other match ended in a draw.

10:55 AMa day ago

Girona

Girona have been more irregular in the beginning of the competitions. Girona are coming from a victory against Real Valladolid, but they must ratify the victories at home by achieving wins away from home, a pending task so far.

10:50 AMa day ago

Real Betis

Real Betis has made a great start to the season. The green-and-whites have four wins in five games, remain close to the LaLiga leaders and are accompanying their good moment with a good start in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, so they will play with the responsibility of maintaining the winning path and avoiding another setback like the one suffered against Real Madrid recently.

10:45 AMa day ago

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium

The Real Betis vs Girona match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium, located on Avenida de la Palmera in the neighborhood of Heliópolis, in the city of Seville, Spain. This stadium, inaugurated in 1929, has a capacity for 60,721 spectators.
10:40 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of LaLiga match: Real Betis vs Girona Live Updates!

We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
