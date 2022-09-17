Goals and Highlights: Leon 3-1 Queretaro in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:15 PM17 hours ago

Highlights

10:03 PM17 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Liga MX match between León and Querétaro.
9:58 PM17 hours ago

END GAME

LEÓN 3-1 QUERÉTARO
9:53 PM17 hours ago

95'

Nahuelpan's shot hits the crossbar.
9:48 PM17 hours ago

92'

LEÓN GOAL

Moreno with a mid-range shot that the goalkeeper can't save and La Fiera sentences the game and almost their pass to re-qualification.

9:43 PM17 hours ago

90'

Add 6 more minutes.
9:38 PM17 hours ago

88'

Angulo has just entered and has already been cautioned for complaining.
9:33 PM17 hours ago

85'

One more, now from Sequeira, who misses the ball after Barrera's cross.
9:28 PM17 hours ago

83'

Osuna and Mendoza leave

Angulo and Escamilla enter

Querétaro changes

9:23 PM17 hours ago

79'

Campbell, Alvarado and Cervantes are in.

Mena, Dávila and Castillo come out.

Changes for León

9:18 PM18 hours ago

76'

Aboagyé has been cautioned by Querétaro.
9:13 PM18 hours ago

76'

Ariel Nahuelpán's cross is easily cleared by the ball.
9:08 PM18 hours ago

71'

QUERÉTARO GOAL, but it is disallowed for offside by Nahuelpán, who had taken the shot and Sepúlveda had appeared on the rebound for the goal.
9:03 PM18 hours ago

70'

Di Yorio's header into Aguerre's hands.
8:58 PM18 hours ago

67'

Kevin Balanta is cautioned for a bad collision.
8:53 PM18 hours ago

64'

Pablo Barrera's shot hits the net, but on the outside.
8:48 PM18 hours ago

63'

Aboagyé and Nahuelpán were added

Mendoza and Ayón left

Querétaro changes.

8:43 PM18 hours ago

62'

Di Yorio's shot goes wide. The Lion came close.
8:38 PM18 hours ago

60'

Sepúlveda's cross was deflected by Cota, who deflected the ball for a corner kick.
8:33 PM18 hours ago

56'

Querétaro gradually moved forward in search of an equalizer.
8:28 PM18 hours ago

46'

Tesillo in, Barreiro out, León change

Sequeira in and Romagnoli out, Querétaro substitution

8:23 PM18 hours ago

46'

Second half kicks off between León and Querétaro
8:18 PM19 hours ago

HALF TIME

LEON 2-1 QUERETARO
8:13 PM19 hours ago

45'

Add 1 minute more.
8:08 PM19 hours ago

43'

Rodriguez's service is a bit long and the ball goes wide.
8:03 PM19 hours ago

38'

A good start by Aguerre and Di Yorio could not convert it when it seemed to be the third, although there was a previous foul.
7:58 PM19 hours ago

35'

Mena overstepped the ball and when it was time to put in the cross, the defender rejected it.
7:53 PM19 hours ago

30'

Romagnoli's free kick shot goes over the top of the goal.
7:48 PM19 hours ago

GOAL LEON 2-1

7:43 PM19 hours ago

25'

Sepúlveda's header goes over the top of the goal.
7:38 PM19 hours ago

22'

GOAL LEÓN

Víctor Dávila's mid-range goal to put it in the corner and regain the lead 2-1.

7:33 PM19 hours ago

19'

Di Yorio's shot hits the net from the outside
7:28 PM19 hours ago

GOAL QUERETARO 1-1

7:23 PM19 hours ago

GOL LEON 1-0

7:18 PM20 hours ago

15'

QUERÉTARO GOAL

Sepúlveda was unable to find the back of Cota's net, but on the rebound Ayón appeared to make it 1-1.

7:13 PM20 hours ago

13'

A cross from a direct free kick is disallowed because there was a second contact and the Roosters were already offside.
7:08 PM20 hours ago

7'

Barreiro's header goes wide as Leon continues to press.
7:03 PM20 hours ago

5'

Querétaro's Rodrigo López is cautioned.
6:58 PM20 hours ago

5'

Mena's direct free kick goes low and wide.
6:53 PM20 hours ago

1'

GOAL LEÓN

Dávila's cross is delivered to Di Yorio and before the first minute of action, La Fiera is already leading 1-0.

6:48 PM20 hours ago

0'

The game begins between León and Querétaro.
6:43 PM20 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off between León and Querétaro.
6:38 PM20 hours ago

Queretaro substitutes

21 Enzo Martínez

17 Erik Vera

14 Jorge Hernández

5 Kevin Escamilla

4 Antonio Rodríguez

16 Raúl Damián Torres

10 Clifford Aboagye

19 José Angulo

32 Ariel Nahuelpán

7 Leonardo Sequeira

6:33 PM20 hours ago

Leon substitutes

1 Alfonso Blanco

2 Julien Celestine

6 William Tesillo

185 Luis Cervantes

10 Luis Montes

11 Elías Hernández

18 Javier Ibarra

19 Yairo Moreno

12 Joel Campbell

20 José Alvarado

6:28 PM20 hours ago

XI Queretaro

29 Washington Aguerre, 2 Omar Mendoza, 3 Jordan Silva, 27 Gabriel Rojas, 11 Mario Osuna, 35 Kevin Balanta, 202 Rodrigo López, 8 Juan Romagnoli, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 18 Pablo Barrera, 26 Ettson Ayón.
6:23 PM20 hours ago

XI Leon

30 Rodolfo Cota, 21 Jaine Barreiro, 23 Byron Castillo, 24 Osvaldo Rodríguez, 25 Paul Bellón, 8 José Rodríguez, 13 Ángel Mena, 26 Fidel Ambriz, 7 Víctor Dávila, 9 Federico Martínez, 18 Lucas Di Yorio.
6:18 PM21 hours ago

Thus they arrived

Thus, the Roosters arrived with the mission of breaking the malaria as visitors.
6:13 PM21 hours ago

Dressing room ready

This is what the León dressing room looks like before the start of this game, they will be wearing the traditional green.
6:08 PM21 hours ago

Do not end up in the basement

If the Gallos draw or win, they will be leaving the basement of the general table and, therefore, beyond the fact that they are eliminated, they will be doing it for pride.
6:03 PM21 hours ago

What happens if León wins?

León is currently in 11th place with 18 points, but if they win, they could climb momentarily to eighth place, hence the importance of this match.
5:58 PM21 hours ago

Start

León will be looking to return to winning ways to consolidate their position in the qualification zone when they host the worst away team of the tournament for several seasons, the Querétaro Roosters. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
5:53 PM21 hours ago

Tune in here Leon vs Queretaro Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Queretaro match for the Liga MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
5:48 PM21 hours ago

What time is Leon vs Queretaro match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Leon vs Queretaro of Septiember 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:05 PM

Bolivia: 8:05 PM

Brazil: 9:05 PM

Chile: 9:05 PM

Colombia: 7:05 PM

Ecuador: 7:05 PM

United States (ET): 8:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:05 AM

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 9:05 PM

Peru: 7:05 PM

Uruguay: 9:05 PM

5:43 PM21 hours ago

Background Leon vs Queretaro

The Gallos have not beaten La Fiera in seven consecutive games and, in their most recent three visits to Guanajuato, they have accumulated one draw and two losses.

Club Leon 1-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2022

Queretaro 0-1 Club Leon, Apertura 2021

Club Leon 2-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2021

Queretaro 2-3 Club Leon, Apertura 2020

Club Leon 2-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2020

5:38 PM21 hours ago

Key player Queretaro

Despite the fact that it has not been a good season collectively, the reality is that Angel Sepulveda continues to get minutes on the attacking front and reflects them either with approaches, volume of play or with goals, as he did last Saturday against Santos Laguna.
5:33 PM21 hours ago

Key player Leon

Despite his seniority, Luis Montes continues to make a difference by being the point of balance and talent that could set the tone in a game in which they need to win to take a step forward towards requalification for the Apertura 2022.
Image: Mexsport
Image: Mexsport
5:28 PM21 hours ago

Last lineup Queretaro

29 Washington Aguerre, 3 Jordan Silva, 35 Kevin Balanta, 27 Gabriel Rojas, 2 Omar Mendoza, 202 Rodrigo López, 11 Mario Osuna, 18 Pablo Barrera, 8 Juan Batista Romagnoli, 26 Ettson Ayón, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda.
5:23 PM21 hours ago

Last lineup Leon

30 Rodolfo Cota, 25 Paul Saracho, 21 Jaine Barreiro, 24 Osvaldo Rodríguez, 185 Luís Cervantes, 10 Luis Montes, 8 José Rodríguez, 19 Yairo Moreno, 12 Joel Campbell, 18 Lucas Di Yorio, 20 José Alvarado.
5:18 PMa day ago

He regretted the last draw

Mauro Gerk, Queretaro's technical director, lamented the draw they suffered in the last minute and by a goalkeeper on a corner kick play when they had the table served to win the match at home against Santos Laguna:

"A totally controlled match where we played against one of the best teams in the tournament where the difference in the table was not even seen, on the contrary, it seemed that we were above them," he commented.

5:13 PMa day ago

Queretaro: break the losing streak

The Gallos Blancos of Queretaro, at the bottom of the general table, will try to win to get out of the basement in one of the worst tournaments in recent championships, although they will also try to break the curse of more than 40 matches and 2 years without a win away from the Gallinero, one of the worst streaks in the history of Liga MX.
5:08 PMa day ago

Leon: to remain in the top 10

Although they lost 2-1 at Cruz Azul in midweek, Leon was in ninth place at the start of this matchday and a win would at least keep them in that position and bring them closer to qualification for the playoffs.
5:03 PMa day ago

The Kick-off

The Leon vs Queretaro match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, in Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:05 pm ET.
4:58 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Leon vs Queretaro!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo