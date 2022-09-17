Goals and Highlights: Leon 3-1 Queretaro in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
END GAME
95'
92'
Moreno with a mid-range shot that the goalkeeper can't save and La Fiera sentences the game and almost their pass to re-qualification.
90'
88'
85'
83'
Angulo and Escamilla enter
Querétaro changes
79'
Mena, Dávila and Castillo come out.
Changes for León
76'
76'
71'
70'
67'
64'
63'
Mendoza and Ayón left
Querétaro changes.
62'
60'
56'
46'
Sequeira in and Romagnoli out, Querétaro substitution
46'
HALF TIME
45'
43'
38'
35'
30'
GOAL LEON 2-1
¡GOOOOOL DE LA FIIIIERA! ⚽#LaFieraxFOX hace el dos a uno ante Gallos. Recuperan l a ventaja. @calientesports pic.twitter.com/sB6gZchyq1 — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) September 19, 2022
25'
22'
Víctor Dávila's mid-range goal to put it in the corner and regain the lead 2-1.
19'
GOAL QUERETARO 1-1
¡SIGUEN INTENTANDO! 😎#LaFieraxFOX sigue presionando. Quieren una segunda anotación. pic.twitter.com/4vq7Y4g7RB — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) September 19, 2022
GOL LEON 1-0
¡GOOOOOOL DEL LEÓN! ⚽🦁#LaFieraxFOX abre el marcador con gol de vestidor ante Gallos. @calientesports pic.twitter.com/xpWyxtyFKM — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) September 19, 2022
15'
Sepúlveda was unable to find the back of Cota's net, but on the rebound Ayón appeared to make it 1-1.
13'
7'
5'
5'
1'
Dávila's cross is delivered to Di Yorio and before the first minute of action, La Fiera is already leading 1-0.
0'
Minutes away
Queretaro substitutes
17 Erik Vera
14 Jorge Hernández
5 Kevin Escamilla
4 Antonio Rodríguez
16 Raúl Damián Torres
10 Clifford Aboagye
19 José Angulo
32 Ariel Nahuelpán
7 Leonardo Sequeira
Leon substitutes
2 Julien Celestine
6 William Tesillo
185 Luis Cervantes
10 Luis Montes
11 Elías Hernández
18 Javier Ibarra
19 Yairo Moreno
12 Joel Campbell
20 José Alvarado
XI Queretaro
XI Leon
Thus they arrived
🇧🇼 LLEGÓ QUERÉTARO 🇧🇼— Gallos Blancos (@Club_Queretaro) September 18, 2022
Vamos, Gallos Blancos.#RetandoLaHistoria pic.twitter.com/txFLwbYXe4
Dressing room ready
VESTIDOR LISTO— Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) September 18, 2022
Todo está preparado en nuestra casa para recibir al equipo.#SerFieraEsUnOrgullo 🦁 pic.twitter.com/S2SBY4qipQ
Do not end up in the basement
What happens if León wins?
Start
Tune in here Leon vs Queretaro Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is Leon vs Queretaro match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 9:05 PM
Bolivia: 8:05 PM
Brazil: 9:05 PM
Chile: 9:05 PM
Colombia: 7:05 PM
Ecuador: 7:05 PM
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:05 AM
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 9:05 PM
Peru: 7:05 PM
Uruguay: 9:05 PM
Background Leon vs Queretaro
Club Leon 1-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2022
Queretaro 0-1 Club Leon, Apertura 2021
Club Leon 2-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2021
Queretaro 2-3 Club Leon, Apertura 2020
Club Leon 2-1 Queretaro, Clausura 2020
Key player Queretaro
Key player Leon
Last lineup Queretaro
Last lineup Leon
He regretted the last draw
"A totally controlled match where we played against one of the best teams in the tournament where the difference in the table was not even seen, on the contrary, it seemed that we were above them," he commented.