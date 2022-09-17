NYCFC vs New York Red Bulls preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The third edition of this year's Hudson River Derby sees NYCFC host the New York Red Bulls in a key Eastern Conference showdown at Yankee Stadium.

A win in the Campeones Cup gave the Boys In Blue their first trophy of the 2022 season, but they remain winless in five in MLS action, having last won on August 21 in Chicago.

By comparison, the Red Bulls have won three of their last four, playing their best soccer of the season and clinched a playoff spot for the 13th consecutive season with a 2-1 victory over New England last Saturday.

Team news

NYCFC

Defender Alfredo Morales has a lower-body injury that will keep him out long-term.

Heber suffered a muscle strain in the Campeones Cup win on Wednesday and is sidelined for this match.

Defender Maxime Chanot is unavailable after suffering an injury picked up in training.

Starting goalkeeper Sean Johnson was in training, but his status is up in the air with a nagging injury.

New York Red Bulls

Dru Yearwood is suspended for the remainder of the regular season after kicking a ball into the stands and injuring spectators on Saturday.

Striker Patryk Klimala is expected to miss his fourth straight match with an ankle injury.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Johnson; Amundsen, Martins, Chanot, Tinnerholm; Acevedo, Haak; Andrade, Moralez, Pereira; Magno

New York Red Bulls: Coronel, S. Nealis, Long, Reyes; Tolkin, Edelman, Casseres Jr., Duncan; Luquinhas, Maneol, Morgan

Ones to watch

Gabriel Pereira (NYCFC)

The winger has scored seven times in his debut season with the Boys In Blue. His skillfulness and ability to play direct football along with his ability to accelerate and get past defenders quickly makes him the player that is likeliest to change the game in a flash.

Embed from Getty Images

Elias Manoel (New York Red Bulls)

He picked up his first assist for the club in the win over New England and is in line for a third successive start. He has excellent hold-up play abilities and a nice first touch and with Klimala injured, the Brazilian youngster will continue to have the chance to impress.

Previous meetings

NYCFC won the only previous league meeting 1-0 at Red Bull Arena on July 27th.

Johnson parried away a Cristian Casseres Jr. shot in the 19th minute and at the other end, Talles Magno shot wide from distance just before the half-hour mark.

In the 69th minute, the Boys In Blue found a winner. An angled pass by Santiago Rodriguez found Valentin Castellanos in space and he volleyed past Carlos Coronel.

The match will be streamed nationally on ESPN+. The YES Network has coverage if you prefer an NYCFC-themed broadcast while the MSG Network is your choice for a Red Bulls telecast.

Kickoff is set for 1pm Eastern time.