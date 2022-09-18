Goals and Highlights: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal in Premier League
Image: Arsenal

8:56 AMa day ago

8:55 AMa day ago

END OF MATCH

With goals from Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira, Arsenal beat Brentford away from home and moves back to the top of the Premier League!
8:50 AMa day ago

46'

Yellow for Gabriel Jesus, for a foul in the midfield. And there is a double substitution at Arsenal: Fabio Vieira and Saka are out for Marquinhos and Nwaneri - the latter only 15 years old!
8:46 AMa day ago

42'

Gabriel Jesus received the ball on the left, fought for it, and got into the box, getting the shot and forcing Raya to save the home side from another one!
8:44 AMa day ago

40'

Arsenal substitution: White out, Tomiyasu in.
8:36 AMa day ago

32'

Double substitution at Arsenal: Partey and Gabriel Martinelli left to enter Lokonga and Nketiah.
8:34 AMa day ago

30'

Substitution at Brentford: Mbeumo is out and Wissa is in.
8:30 AMa day ago

25'

Baptiste received the ball inside the box, found Damsgaard, who tried to shoot, but Ramsdale sprawled far away!
8:28 AMa day ago

24'

Substitution at Brentford: out went Jansen, injured, and in came Baptiste. And after that Gabriel Magalhaes hit from outside the area and created a dangerous chance!
8:25 AMa day ago

21'

Saka's long, hard pass forced Raya to put the ball away!
8:22 AMa day ago

17'

Double substitution at Brentford: Janelt and Dasilva left to enter Onyeka and Damsgaard.
8:16 AMa day ago

12'

Gabriel Jesus received on the left in the table with Martinelli and hit hard, but Raya saved the hosts. And after that the first yellow was given, to Xhaka, for hindering the goalkeeper's exit to restart the game.
8:12 AMa day ago

8'

From a free-kick on the edge of the box, the ball was rolled to Toney, who lifted the ball and hit it without dropping it, but over the goal.
8:09 AMa day ago

3' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

Fábio Vieira, in his first game as a starter, received the ball on the edge of the box and hit it hard, in the left corner, with the ball hitting the post before going into the back of the goal!
8:03 AMa day ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Toney puts his first touch on it and we have the ball rolling for the second half of the match!
8:03 AMa day ago

Teams on the pitch!

The players return to the field to start the second half of the match!
 
7:49 AMa day ago

END OF FIRST HALF

With goals from Saliba and Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal beat Brentford away from home without any scares!
7:44 AMa day ago

41'

Tierney took a shot from outside the box, but it went over the goal.
7:31 AMa day ago

27' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

Xhaka received the ball through the middle and crossed from the edge of the box, sending it to the head of Gabriel Jesus, who headed it strongly and sent it into the back of the net, still with Raya's touch, but without taking it out of the direction of the net!
7:19 AMa day ago

16' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

Saka's corner from the left was taken by Saliba, who was higher than the defense and deflected it to the right corner, with the ball hitting the post and going into the goal, with Raya still trying to get it out, but already no chance to prevent Arsenal from opening the scoring!
7:16 AMa day ago

10'

It is a start of a game of, so far, no chances created. Arsenal are the ones pressing most in the field of attack.
7:01 AMa day ago

HERE WE GO

Gabriel Jesus touches the ball and it is rolling for the first half of the match!
7:01 AMa day ago

Minute of silence

Before the start of the match there is a minute's absolute silence to honor the passing of the Queen of England, and then the anthem "God Save the King" is played.
 
7:01 AMa day ago

Teams on the pitch!

The players take to the field to start the match!
 
6:25 AMa day ago

Warm-up!

The players take to the field to start warming up.
6:15 AMa day ago

Arsenal lined-up!

Arsenal is lined up and will take the field like this:

 

6:10 AMa day ago

Brentford lined-up!

Brentford is lined up and will take the field like this:

6:05 AMa day ago

Welcome!

Early on Sunday we already have a match in the Premier League, which starts with its broadcast now here on VAVEL for Brentford and Arsenal!
 
6:00 AMa day ago

5:50 AMa day ago

5:45 AMa day ago

Referee

David Coote will be the match referee, with Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood as assistant referees, while Peter Bankes will be the VAR commander.
5:40 AMa day ago

Probable Arsenal

The probable Arsenal for the match is: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Tierney; Chaka, Lokonga, Saka, Oodegard, and Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus.
5:35 AMa day ago

Probable Brentford

Brentford's probable line-up for the match is: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, and Henry; Jensen, Janelt, and Dasilva; Mbeumo, Toney, and Wissa.
5:30 AMa day ago

Injuries

Thomas Frank will be without Norgaard and Pinnock, both injured, just as Arteta will be without Nelson and Elneny, also injured.
5:25 AMa day ago

Premier League

Arsenal are in third position with 15 points, two below leaders Manchester City and Tottenham, and two above Brighton. Brentford are in ninth position with nine points, tied with Liverpool, one below Chelsea and one above Newcastle, Leeds and Bournemouth.
5:20 AMa day ago

Last matches: Arsenal

Arsenal come from a loss and a win in their last two games. The loss was on Sunday (4), to Manchester United, 3-1, with Antony opening the scoring, Saka equalizing and Rashford scoring twice, giving the red devils the victory. After that, in the Europa League, on Thursday (8), the victory was over Zurich, with Marquinhos opening the scoring, Kryeziu equalizing and Nketiah scoring in the second half.
5:15 AMa day ago

Last matches: Brentford

Brentford come from a draw and a goal down to one win. On August 30 Brentford drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace, with Zaha opening the scoring and Wissa equalizing. Then on Saturday Brentford overcame Leeds to win 5-2, with Ivan Toney scoring a hattrick, Mbeumo and Wissa completing the scoring, while Sinisterra and Roca pulled one back.
5:10 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Premier League match: Brentford vs Arsenal Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

