Highlights: Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul in Apertura 2022 of Liga MX


8:08 PM19 hours ago

Summary!

8:00 PM19 hours ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
7:56 PM19 hours ago

90'

5 more minutes are added.
7:54 PM19 hours ago

89'

Pumas goal annulled for offside.
7:51 PM19 hours ago

Pumas responds!

Series of rebounds that ends with Diogo pushing the ball for the first for Pumas:
7:45 PM19 hours ago

80'

Pumas continues with the high pressure but fails to tie the game. Jesús Corona begins to be a factor for the Machine.
7:36 PM19 hours ago

Second one!

Gonzalo Carneiro's shot to put Cruz Azul second:
7:31 PM19 hours ago

65'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!! Shot by Diogo de Oliveira to put the first for Pumas.
7:27 PM19 hours ago

62'

A very hard-fought match in midfield, Cruz Azul manages to cool off the attacks of the locals and remains victorious.
7:20 PM20 hours ago

55'

Great restart by Pumas, the locals try to score an early goal to get into the game.
7:11 PM20 hours ago

45'

Start of the second half.
7:11 PM20 hours ago

Halftime

We go to rest with a partial victory for Cruz Azul.
7:05 PM20 hours ago

45'

GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL!!! Gonzalo Carneiro's shot to put the second on the scoreboard.
6:48 PM20 hours ago

Cruz Azul opens the scoreboard!

Rodrigo Huescas' shot for Cruz Azul to go ahead on the scoreboard:
6:46 PM20 hours ago

40'

The game totally changes rhythm and both teams begin to generate plays that end with shots on goal.
6:41 PM20 hours ago

35'

After the Goal, the Pumas begin to press Cruz Azul from the start and look for the equalizer.
6:37 PM20 hours ago

26'

GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL!!! Rodrigo Huescas' header to open the scoring at the Universitario Olympic.
6:36 PM20 hours ago

25'

Cruz Azul playing better and is already starting to generate more opportunities in the Pumas goal.
6:21 PM21 hours ago

15'

Cruz Azul playing better but failing to do damage to the rival goal.
6:13 PM21 hours ago

7'

First minutes with little action on the pitch.
6:02 PM21 hours ago

0'

The game started in Ciudad Universitaria.
5:55 PM21 hours ago

About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of Liga MX.
5:47 PM21 hours ago

From the bench

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Pumas: Gil Alcalá, Ricardo Galindo, 183 Oliver Pérez, Marco García, Diogo De Oliveira, Carlos Gutiérrez, Amaury García, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Santiago Trigos and Miguel Carreón.
Cruz Azul: Alonso Escoboza, Iván Morales, José Joaquín Martínez, Andrés Gudiño, Jorge García, Luis Abram, Christian Tabó, Rafael Baca, Michael Estrada and Cristian Jiménez.
5:42 PM21 hours ago

Cruz Azul lineup!

These are the Cruz Azul starters for today's game:
5:40 PM21 hours ago

Pumas lineup!

These are the eleven that start for the Pumas for this day's game:
5:37 PM21 hours ago

Referee

The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Central Referee: Fernando Guerrero Ramírez
Assistants: Enrique Isaac Bustos Díaz and Jose de Jesus Baños Caballero
4th Referee: Iván Antonio López Sánchez
5:27 PM21 hours ago

Here is Cruz Azul!

The Cruz Azul team is already at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario for today's game:
5:25 PM21 hours ago

Here are the Pumas!

The Pumas players are already in their stadium for today's game:
5:06 PMa day ago

Last duel!

The last confrontation between the two teams dates back to the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals when Pumas won the aggregate by a score of 2-1 with a double by Juan Ignacio Didenno for the felines, while Christian Tabó discounted for the Machine.
5:06 PMa day ago

Head to head

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
5:03 PMa day ago

Here we go!

We are just under an hour away from the start of the match between Pumas and Cruz Azul at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it?
10:44 PM2 days ago

Stay with us to follow this game!

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for Pumas vs. Cruz Azul, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the University Olympic Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
10:39 PM2 days ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through TUDN and you can also follow it through the TUDN App.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
10:34 PM2 days ago

Juan Ignacio Dinenno, a must see player!

The Felinos striker starts a new campaign in search of continuing to show that he is one of the best "9" in Liga MX. Dinenno was one of the fundamental pieces for the Pumas to get to the final of the CONCACAF Champions League, in this tournament he scored 9 goals. During the Clausura 2022 he contributed 3 goals, generating an interesting effect, while in the local tournament he did not manage to be very lethal, in the CONCACAF tournament he was one of the best strikers in the tournament. This season, the striker has scored 6 goals and 2 assists, being one of the top players in the team's offense.
10:29 PM2 days ago

How does Pumas get here?

Those from UNAM started a new tournament with the aim of fighting for the title again and, no longer participating in the Concachampions, the team will focus on its participation in Liga MX. Last season, the Felinos qualified for the playoffs in the eleventh position, however, they were eliminated in this instance against Chivas by a score of 4 to 1. The team has been significantly strengthened to be one of the teams to To continue, until now several registrations have been made official, that of Dani Alves, César Huerta, Adrián Aldrete, Gil Alcalá, Gustavo del Prete and Eduardo Salvio. For their part, 6 casualties were recorded, Alan Mozo, Alfredo Talavera, Sebastián Saucedo, Favio Álvarez, Washington Corozo and José Rogério. At the moment, the Universitarios are in the sixteenth position of Liga MX, still with the possibility of sneaking into the playoffs, after 2 wins, 8 draws and 4 losses. Pumas will have to go out for the victory against Cruz Azul to get closer to Necaxa and seek to fight you for you in the last 2 dates.
10:24 PM2 days ago

Jesus Corona, a must see player!

The goalkeeper of the Machine started this campaign as the great leader of the locker room and as a guide for Sebastían Jurado. However, due to the strong criticism of the young goalkeeper and the team's poor start, he returned to the starting lineup and sought to get the team to the next round. Corona suffered an injury on matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022, which left him out for many games, but now he is back and will try to remain the team leader and help them return to the Liguilla. Since his return, Corona has received 6 goals in 5 games and Cruz Azul is still the worst defense in the championship with 32 goals against.
10:19 PM2 days ago

How does Cruz Azul arrive?

Those from Cruz Azul started this tournament later with the aim of fighting for the title again. The team played 3 preseason games, lost 2-1 against Venados FC, drew 1 goal against Atlante and kept the title of Champion of Champions against Atlas by winning the penalty shootout 4-3, after drawing to 2 goals in regular time. The club is surrounded by great uncertainties derived from the arrest of one of its former directors and the late arrival of reinforcements, despite this the team was able to lift one more trophy. At the moment, the Cement Machine is in eleventh place, in playoff positions, with a record of 5 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses for a total of 18 units with 2 games to play. Cruz Azul will face Pumas in CU and will host Chivas with the sole objective of fighting for an opportunity to qualify for the Liguilla through the playoffs.
10:14 PM2 days ago

Where's the game?

The Estadio Olímpico Universitario located in Mexico City will host this duel between both teams that seek to continue adding points to climb positions in the Liga MX. This stadium has a capacity for 72,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1952.
10:09 PM2 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Pumas vs Cruz Azul match live, corresponding to the game of Day 15 of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the University Olympic Stadium, at 6:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo