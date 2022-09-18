Highlights: Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul in Apertura 2022 of Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
90'
89'
Pumas responds!
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) September 18, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Diogo descontó el marcador. Se acercan los Auriazules.
Pumas 1-2 Cruz Azul#LigaBBVAMX | #Apertura2022 pic.twitter.com/ZPsmGwZKtk
80'
Second one!
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) September 18, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Gonzalo Carneiro aumentó la ventaja.
Pumas 0-2 Cruz Azul#LigaBBVAMX | #Apertura2022 pic.twitter.com/Hgfm9k2oJU
65'
62'
55'
45'
Halftime
45'
Cruz Azul opens the scoreboard!
📹#NoTeLoPierdas— Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) September 18, 2022
¡¡¡G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Rodrigo Huescas, con un gran cabezazo, puso el primer gol en el marcador.
Pumas 0-1 Cruz Azul#LigaBBVAMX | #Apertura2022 pic.twitter.com/JTuKbwrIry
40'
35'
26'
25'
15'
7'
0'
About to start
From the bench
Pumas: Gil Alcalá, Ricardo Galindo, 183 Oliver Pérez, Marco García, Diogo De Oliveira, Carlos Gutiérrez, Amaury García, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Santiago Trigos and Miguel Carreón.
Cruz Azul: Alonso Escoboza, Iván Morales, José Joaquín Martínez, Andrés Gudiño, Jorge García, Luis Abram, Christian Tabó, Rafael Baca, Michael Estrada and Cristian Jiménez.
Cruz Azul lineup!
Este es el once inicial de La Máquina para enfrentar a Pumas.— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) September 18, 2022
Métele $400 al triunfo de Cruz Azul, ¡te llevarías $1,300 con Caliente Sports!
📲 https://t.co/inOTqHMkbp#AzulDePorVida #MételeEnCaliente 🔥#MásAcciónMásDiversión pic.twitter.com/BeOAO5zYcz
Pumas lineup!
📋Esta es la alineación @Telcel de nuestros Pumas para enfrentar a @CruzAzul #OrigenDeLaPasión #SoyDePumas #FutbolEnTusManos pic.twitter.com/cbth83Q0Uq— PUMAS (@PumasMX) September 18, 2022
Referee
Central Referee: Fernando Guerrero Ramírez
Assistants: Enrique Isaac Bustos Díaz and Jose de Jesus Baños Caballero
4th Referee: Iván Antonio López Sánchez
Here is Cruz Azul!
LLEGAMOS 🏟 pic.twitter.com/diYs4EzDaS— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) September 18, 2022
Here are the Pumas!
📍| Estadio Olímpico Universitario. #OrigenDeLaPasión #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/mRmiRQTb4R— PUMAS (@PumasMX) September 18, 2022
Last duel!
Head to head
Here we go!
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.