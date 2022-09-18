Goal and Highlights Lyon 0-1 PSG: in Ligue 1
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
4:44 PMa day ago

Summary:

4:40 PMa day ago

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM.

We hope you enjoyed our coverage of Lyon vs PSG in Ligue 1. Keep checking back on VAVEL to stay up to date with all the latest news from throughout the day.
4:35 PMa day ago

It's over

PSG took a hard-fought victory with the only goal of Messi, who in the 5th minute finished the game, but Lyon did not give up and looked for an equalizer, but the aim was not on their side.
4:30 PMa day ago

90+1'

Goal disallowed for PSG, after Messi's free kick hit the crossbar and was left to Ramos, who took a shot and put it in, but he was too far ahead. 
4:25 PMa day ago

90'

4 minutes of compensation are added. 
4:20 PMa day ago

88'

Lyon change, Karl Toko Ekambi por Bradley Barcola.
4:15 PMa day ago

86'

PSG substitution, Neymar comes off for Carlos Soler.
4:10 PMa day ago

84'

Moussa Dembélé attempted a shot from Lacazette's cross, but the visiting defense managed to get a foot to the ball and deflect it away. 
4:05 PMa day ago

80'

The home side are looking to score the equalizer in these last few minutes, with PSG's defense being compromised.
4:00 PMa day ago

75'

Cambio del Lyon, sale Maxence Caqueret y Teté por Jeff Reine-Adélaïde y Rayan Cherki.
3:55 PMa day ago

73'

Advanced position by Lyon, Karl Toko Ekambi tried to take advantage of rebounds from the defense to score, but the assistant raised the flag.
3:50 PMa day ago

69'

Mbappe wants to break down the left flank to create danger, but after a last-ditch sweep the home defender pulls out a dangerous ball.
3:45 PMa day ago

64'

PSG substitution, Marco Verratti comes off after injury for Nordi Mukiele.
3:40 PMa day ago

60'

PSG keep the ball in midfield, looking calm and with no intention of getting into the box at the moment.  PSG substitute Fabián Ruiz Peña for Nordi Vítor Ferreira
3:35 PMa day ago

55'

PSG have lowered the intensity of the game, thinking more about the play, but Lyon try to take advantage of this with a counter-attack.
3:30 PMa day ago

50'

Both teams came out all guns blazing, PSG had a chance after just a few minutes, but it came to nothing.
3:25 PMa day ago

46'

Substitution for Lyon, Corentin Tolisso replaces Johann Lepenant.
3:20 PMa day ago

45'

Start of the second half of PSG's partial victory over Lyon.
3:15 PMa day ago

45'

The first half is over, the referee gave no more and PSG wins by the minimum, where they started with everything, but little by little they fell apart.
3:10 PMa day ago

40'

PSG tried to go forward with a counter-attack, where Messi could have created a threat, but the entire local defense kept the ball out at all costs. 
3:05 PMa day ago

39'

Yellow card for Marco Verratti after committing a foul in midfield, for which the Italian player went to complain to the center-back. 
3:00 PMa day ago

34'

PSG want to score, but Lyon don't allow it, keeping the ball out at all costs.
2:55 PMa day ago

29'

Lacazette takes the entire PSG defense with him, rushing his shot from too far out and leaving it in Donnarumma's hands.
2:50 PMa day ago

26'

PSG no longer had a goal, constantly playing the ball in the middle of the pitch, keeping the home side off the ball. 
2:45 PMa day ago

21'

Lacazette misses the goal, the Frenchman entered the area alone to head the ball past the post. 
2:40 PMa day ago

20'

Lyon try to reach the Parisian area, but the whole visiting team turned to defense to prevent a counterattack, succeeding and saving themselves. 
2:35 PMa day ago

15'

Lyon have only been busy containing the PSG trident, where Mbappe doesn't want to be left behind and wants his goal, but the shot goes wide.
2:30 PMa day ago

10'

PSG are the dominant side in the match, with another clear goal-scoring opportunity that ended in a corner kick thanks to a timely intervention by the defense.
2:25 PMa day ago

5'

GOOOOL! from PSG, Leo Messi appeared after sneaking through the defense, giving a pass to Neymar who returned the ball for the Argentine to just push it in.
2:20 PMa day ago

Kick-off

The match between Lyon and PSG is ready to kick off at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, where a good crowd is in attendance.
2:15 PMa day ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this Ligue 1 match at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.
2:10 PMa day ago

Lyon's upcoming matches

The home side are demotivated after losing 2-1 to Monaco last matchday, but still have several games left to play to close out the season.
Sun. Oct. 2 Lens vs Lyon, French Ligue 1    
Fri. Oct. 7 Lyon vs Toulouse, French Ligue 1    
Sun., Oct. 16 Stade Rennais vs Lyon, French Ligue 1    
Sun., Oct. 23 Montpellier vs Lyon, French Ligue 1    
Sun. Oct. 30 Lyon vs Lille, French Ligue 1    
2:05 PMa day ago

PSG's upcoming matches

The visitors are coming off a 3-0 win, but still have several games left to play to close out the tournament.
Sat Oct 1 Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice, French Ligue 1    
Wed., Oct. 5, Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League    
Sat. Oct. 8 Stade de Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain, French Ligue 1    
Tue., Oct. 11 Paris Saint-Germain vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League    
Sun. Oct. 16 Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille, French Ligue 1
2:00 PMa day ago

The PSG XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1.
1:55 PMa day ago

The Lyon XI

This is the XI with which the home side will take the field at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1.
1:50 PMa day ago

Dembélé is ruled out

PSG sounded as a destination for Ousmane Dembélé, the Gallic attacker ended up extending his link as azulgrana, but from Paris explained the reasons that led them not to sign the winger.
Luis Campo, PSG advisor, has argued ñ what was the reason why the interest did not materialize. 

"I really like Ousmane Dembélé. He is a very good player, but we did not sign him because he plays on the wing and we play without a winger. When you put together a team, you have to make sure everything fits together like a jigsaw puzzle," the executive commented. Despite his words, they did consider bringing him in.

1:45 PMa day ago

Denies departure

Luis Campos, sports advisor has taken the opportunity to deny rumors about Neymar's departure: 

"Neymar has never been on the transferable list. It is false that Mbappé asked for his departure. Neymar is a very good player. We count on him, like Messi and Mbappé. Last season was difficult for him, with injuries. But now he is fine. He's always on time, he hasn't missed any training sessions, except for one with a bit of pain. Neymar is involved in the team and club project. He's a responsible guy. The whistles from the fans in the stands a few months ago? I think time will heal all wounds."

1:40 PMa day ago

Looking for the lead

PSG have the chance to climb to the top of the Ligue 1 table on their own if they can get a win against Olympique Lyon.
The chance opened up for Christophe Galtier's side following Marseille's 1-1 draw against Rennes. The Foco team was PSG's only companion at the top of the table and now has to face the most formidable team in French soccer.
1:35 PMa day ago

Unfulfilled promises

Following L'Equipe's information on the length of Kylian Mbappé's contract with Paris Saint-Germain which was not until 2025 but until 2024, Le Journal du Dimanche reveals new details about the renewal deal sealed at the end of last season. Apparently, the French giants made several promises to their star player in order for him to give Real Madrid a chance.
In addition, the club made several changes within the club to please Mbappé, dismissing Leonardo, former sporting director who had a not very good relationship with the French striker, incorporating Julien Maynard, a TF1 journalist who has a very good relationship with the French star.
1:30 PMa day ago

He is at home

Neymar confirmed that Messi is already settled into life in Paris after his arrival at PSG. The Brazilian is close to the Argentine because of his past at Barcelona. 
"I've known Messi for a long time and it's difficult a change like this," "He had been in Barcelona for many years and now he changed everything for his family too. The truth is a little difficult, but I think he is better now, he is more at home," he added.
1:25 PMa day ago

Reveals relationship

Resenha, a Star+ program, hosted former players Adriano and Emerson. The former recalled his long and victorious stay at Barcelona, between 2010 and 2016, and revealed details of the relationship between coach Luis Enrique and Lionel Messi.
"He [Luis Enrique] had a fight with Messi in training. We tried to keep him inside the team, but he ended up leaving," Adriano recalled.
 
1:20 PMa day ago

Tune in here Olympique Lyon vs PSG in the Ligue 1

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Olympique Lyon vs PSG match in the Ligue 1.
1:15 PMa day ago

What time is Olympique Lyon vs PSG match for Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the game Olympique Lyon vs PSG of September 18th, in several countries:

México: 13:45 horas CDMX

Argentina: 15:45 horas

Chile: 14:45 horas

Colombia: 13:45 horas

Perú: 13:45 horas

EE.UU.: 14:45 horas ET

Ecuador: 13:45 horas

Uruguay: 15:45 horas

Paraguay: 14:45 horas

España: 20:45 horas

1:10 PMa day ago

Where and how to watch Olympique de Lyon vs PSG and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Olympique de Lyon vs PSG in streaming, you can watch it on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
1:05 PMa day ago

Background

In their 20 meetings between these two teams, the Parisians have 12 wins, leaving 5 wins for their rivals and 3 draws, so they will want to win and put a recent victory.
1:00 PMa day ago

Last 5 matches

In their last 5 meetings the balance is very even, with 2 wins for the Parisians, 2 draws and a victory for Lyon, so they will want to add to tip the balance.
Lyon 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 9 Jan, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Lyon, 19 Sep, 2021, France Ligue 1
Lyon 2-4 Paris Saint-Germain, 21 Mar, 2021, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon, 13 Dec, 2020, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Lyon, 31 Jul, 2020, French League Cup
12:55 PMa day ago

How are Lyon coming?

The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from losing 2-1 against Monaco, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, so they will want to reverse this streak, as they are far from the top places.
AS Monaco 2-1 Lyon, 11 Sep, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lorient 3-1 Lyon , 7 Sep, 2022, French Ligue 1
Lyon 5-0 Angers , 3 Sep, 2022, France Ligue 1
Lyon 2-1 AJ Auxerre, 31 Aug, 2022, French Ligue 1
Stade de Reims 1-1 Lyon, 28 Aug, 2022, France Ligue 1
12:50 PMa day ago

How are PSG coming along?

The visitors in their last 5 matches, has had a very good performance, having their recent win against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League, having a streak of 5 wins, and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak. 
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 14 Sep, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Brest, 10 Sep, 2022, French Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus, 6 Sep, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Nantes 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 3 Sep, 2022, French Ligue 1
Toulouse 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain, 31 Aug, 2022, France Ligue 1
12:45 PMa day ago

Watch out for this Lyon player

Alexandre Lacazette, French striker, 31 years old, has played 7 games this season, has not come on as a substitute, scoring 4 goals and an assist, so he will be looking to continue scoring, looking for a streak and continue to be a protagonist in his team, where he lives his second stage.
Source: Lyon
Source: Lyon
12:40 PMa day ago

Watch out for these PSG players

The trident of Neymar, Killian Mbappe and Leo Messi has performed well, where the South Americans have played on 7 occasions and the Frenchman on 6, with Ney and Mbappe having the most goals with 8 and 7 respectively, while the Argentine star leads in assists with 7, but is not far behind having 3 goals in his boots.
Source: Matthias Hangst
Source: Matthias Hangst
12:35 PMa day ago

Pjanic was close

Although Xavi Hernandez counted on the player, they had several offers, adding the interest of Olympique Lyon in Miralem Pjanic on loan. The French side would pay 80% of the player's fee, this after the departure of Lucas Paqueta who left for West Ham, in the end the Bosnian ended up playing as a midfielder in Sharjah F. C. of the UAE Pro League.
 
12:30 PMa day ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ligue 1 match between Olympique Lyon vs PSG. The match will take place at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais at 2:45pm.
VAVEL Logo