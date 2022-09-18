Summary and highlights of Braga 2-0 Vizela in Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you.
END OF MATCH: BRAGA WIN THANKS TO A GREAT FINISH
This was Ricardo Horta's goal
GOOOAAALL
On the counterattack Sporting de Braga scored the goal of the sentence was made by Ricardo Horta with a fantastic shot from outside the area that could not do anything the rival goalkeeper
Change at SC Braga
This has been the modification of the local group
Vitinha's goal
GOOOOALLL
Eight minutes before the 90th minute, Diego Lainez's good driving assisted Vitinha, who with a good shot from outside the area sent the ball into the back of the net to score the first goal of the match and put Braga ahead.
75'
15 minutes to go, so far goalless and Braga is the one that is looking more frequently for the opponent's goal;
71' Diego Lainez to the field
The Mexican winger replaces Ricardo Horta
60'
Double change at SC Braga, these are the two changes
55'
Luri Medeiros has a great shot, but the ball does not find the goal;
47'
Once again, goalkeeper Buntic beat Banza
THE SECOND PART BEGAN
For now, no changes in any team
END OF THE FIRST PART
37'
Braga again came close to increasing the lead, but again goalkeeper Banza saved the game.
23'
Double chances for Benfica, Medeiros and Banza tried, but goalkeeper Buntic made a save;
14'
Ricardo Horta came very close to the local team's equalizer
10'
Yellow card to Ricardo Horta
THE GAME BEGAN
The ball is already rolling;
All set
The players are in the locker room ready for the referee to instruct them to take the field;
Summary of the last meeting between Braga and Vizela
Braga to put pressure on Benfica
Right now the difference between these two teams is 5 points, so if Braga wins, they will be only two points behind.
XI Vizela
Vizela starts with this eleven
Diego Lainez substitute
The Mexican player will start the match from the bench, accompanied by Tiago Sá, Rodrigo Gomes, Alvaro Djaló, Bruno Rodrigues, Borja, Gorby and Vitinha.
XI Braga
Sporting Braga starts with this eleven
1 hour
In 1 hour Braga vs Vizela will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
¿Cómo ver Braga vs Viziela en Primeira Liga?
If you want to watch Braga vs Viziela live on TV, your option is Arena Sport;
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Braga vs Viziela in Primeira Liga?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England : 20.30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Player to watch at Vizela
Nuno Moreira, the Portuguese youngster, scored the first goal of the season in the first matchday against Rio Ave out of the six matches he has played. Last season, his first in Portugal, he played 30 games in which he scored one goal and distributed two assists;
Player to watch at Braga
The 22 year old Mexican midfielder, after his time with Betis of Spain, was loaned to Braga to have more minutes for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a fast and difficult player to score, he has played 4 games in the local league and scored a goal and an assist, he is a national team player with Mexico, he has played 17 games and scored 3 goals.
How does the Vizela arrive?
Last season, Vizela achieved the permanence in the Portuguese football golden category after finishing in the 14th position with a four-point advantage over the relegation zone . In the first matchday they won 0-1 at Rio Ave with Moreira's goal, the only victory in the preseason. Afterwards they have been defeated against Porto, Benfica and Estoril and have managed to score against Chaves and Gil Vicente. They are currently 14th with five points, just one point above the relegation zone.
How does Braga arrive?
The team coached by Antonio Salvador, is on a very positive streak as they are currently undefeated in the official matches of this season 2022/23 that they have played. It comes from beating Unión Berlín in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. In the Primeira Liga, they are currently second with 16 points, only two points behind the leader, Benfica;
Background
8 meetings between Braga and Vizela with a favorable balance for Braga, which has won six times, while Vizela has won in two matches. They already met in July during a pre-season match. The last time these two teams met in this competition was in April 2022, which Benfica won 0-1. Vizela has only won one duel in this competition and they won 2-1 in 1984.
Venue: The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Braga, a stadium built in 2003 with a capacity of 30,286 spectators.
Preview of the match
Braga and Viziela meet in the match that closes round 7 of the Primeira Liga
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Braga and Viziela in Primeira Liga.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.