Goal and Highlights Monza vs Juventus (1-0)

Juventus vs Bologna - Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy, at 2:45 PM ET
- Both games are scheduled to Sunday, October 2nd, 2022
Juventus - 8th place, ten points
Referees
Assistant referees - Emanuele Prenna and Pasquale de Meo
Fourth official - Luca Massimi
VAR - Michael Fabbri
AVAR - Alessandro Costanzo
Juventus substitutes
HC: Allegri.
Monza substitutes
HC: Palladino.
Juventus line-up
Head coach: Massimiliano Allegri.
Monza line-up
Head coach: Raffaele Palladino.
Squads
What time is Monza vs Juventus match for Serie A?
Argentina – 10 AM in ESPN and Star+
Bolivia – 9 AM in Star+
Brazil – 10 AM in Star+
Canada – 9 AM ET, 8 AM CT, 7 AM MT, 6 AM PT in fuboTV
Chile – 9 AM in ESPN and Star+
Colombia – 8 AM in ESPN and Star+
Ecuador – 8 AM in ESPN and Star+
Italy – 3 PM in DAZN
Mexico – 8 AM CDT, 7 AM MDT, 6 AM PDT in ESPN 2 and Star+
Paraguay – 9 AM in Star+
Peru – 8 AM in Star+
United States – 9 AM ET, 8 AM CT, 7 AM MT, 6 AM PT in Paramount+
Uruguay – 10 AM in Star+
Venezuela – 9 AM in ESPN and Star+
Juventus' roster
Defenders – Mattia de Sciglio, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Federico Gatti, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani.
Midfielders – Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Paul Pogba, Juan Cuadrado, Filip Kostić, Fabio Miretti, Ángel di María, Adrien Rabiot, Matías Soulé, Leandro Paredes, Marley Aké, Nicolò Fagioli.
Forwards – Dušan Vlahović, Arkadiusz Milik, Moise Kean, Kaio Jorge, Cosimo da Graça, Samuel Iling-Junior.
Head coach – Massimiliano Allegri.
Monza's roster
Defenders – Giulio Donati, Pablo Marí, Marlon, Luca Caldirola, Andrea Ranocchia, Samuele Brindelli, Gabriele Ferrarini, Valentin Antov, Gabriel Paletta, Carlos Augusto, Luca Marrone, Andrea Carbone, Armando Izzo.
Midfielders – Nicolò Rovella, José Machín, Andrea Barberis, Mattia Valoti, Stefano Sensi, Antonios Siatounis, Filippo Ranocchia, Matteo Scozzarella, Andrea Colpani, Matteo Pessina, Warren Bondo, Nicola Rigoni, Marco D’Alessandro, Salvatore Molina, Samuele Vignato.
Forwards – Christian Gytkjær, Gianluca Caprari, Mirko Marić, Andrea Petagna, Dany Mota, Patrick Ciurria.
Head coach – Raffaele Palladino.