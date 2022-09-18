Goal and Highlights Monza vs Juventus (1-0)
11:07 AMa day ago

Live ended

The highlights are available soon.
11:07 AMa day ago

Next round

Sampdoria vs Monza - Luigi Ferraris Stadium, in Genoa, Italy, at 9 PM ET

Juventus vs Bologna - Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy, at 2:45 PM ET

- Both games are scheduled to Sunday, October 2nd, 2022

11:05 AMa day ago

Standings

Monza - 18th place, four points

Juventus - 8th place, ten points

11:01 AMa day ago

Full time

Game over.
10:55 AMa day ago

Yellow card

90' Caldirola, Monza defender. Vlahović is fouled.
10:53 AMa day ago

Additional time

90' Five minutes to go.
10:53 AMa day ago

Yellow card

88' Ciurria, Monza midfielder. Fagioli is fouled.
10:50 AMa day ago

Juventus substitution

85' de Sciglio out, Soulé in.
10:50 AMa day ago

Juventus substitution

85' Miretti out, Fagioli in.
10:50 AMa day ago

Monza substitution

85' Carlos Augusto out, Birindelli in.
10:45 AMa day ago

Gregorio saves

81' McKennie plays a good move down the right and crosses to the head of Moise Kean. The striker heads the ball into the middle of the goal and Michele di Gregorio makes a save.
10:42 AMa day ago

Juventus substitution

77' Kostić out, Kean in.
10:41 AMa day ago

Danilo blocks

74' Monza play a counterattack down the middle. Gytkjær crosses from the left, Colpani hits the ball with his left foot and Danilo blocks.
10:39 AMa day ago

GOAL MONZA GOAL

73' Ciurria crosses from the right, Gytkjær gets in between the defenders and finishes to Perin's left corner to open the scoring.
10:37 AMa day ago

Close

71' Leandro Paredes takes a free-kick from the left side and Danilo crosses it into the box.
10:35 AMa day ago

Misses the target

70' In his first appearance in the match, Colpani plays the ball to Rovella, and the midfielder hits the ball from outside the box but misses the target.
10:34 AMa day ago

Monza substitution

69' Caprari out, Colpani in.
10:28 AMa day ago

Perin makes a save

64' Carlos Augusto takes the ball from the edge of the box and shoots low. Perin saves.
10:22 AMa day ago

Over the goal

55' Izzo crosses from the right, Gytkjær is free in the penalty area, and, in his first appearance of the game, he assesses the ball over the goal.
10:20 AMa day ago

Monza substitution

54' Marlon out, Caldirola in.
10:20 AMa day ago

Monza substitution

54' Dany Mota out, Gytkjær in.
10:19 AMa day ago

Monza substitution

54' Sensi out, Barberis in.
10:18 AMa day ago

Block

53' Weston McKennie crosses from the left, Miretti dives into the box, but Sensi blocks.
10:16 AMa day ago

Misses the target

51' Ciurria crosses from the right, Dany Mota misses the target. Monza continue to miss chances.
10:14 AMa day ago

Far away

49' Danilo makes a mistake on the ball, Dany Mota gets the ball, and shoots from the edge of the box, but isolates.
10:14 AMa day ago

Perin makes the save

48' Monza work the ball around the box. Pessina sets Rovella free on the right side of the box. Perin saves.
10:11 AMa day ago

Block

47' Carlos Augusto is played on the left side and crosses, but de Sciglio blocks.
10:08 AMa day ago

Restart

The second half is underway.
9:52 AMa day ago

Halftime

End of the first half.
9:49 AMa day ago

Additional time

45' Three minutes to halftime.
9:48 AMa day ago

Sent off

38' di María, Juventus midfielder. Izzo is fouled, Argentinian receives red card. 
9:47 AMa day ago

Yellow card

37' Simone Padoin, Juventus technical collaborator. Discuss with the referees.
9:44 AMa day ago

Dangerous Monza

37' Sensi crosses from the left, Ciurria tries to complete the move on the right wing but can't do it.
9:40 AMa day ago

In the hands of the goalkeeper

36' Miretti crosses from the left and Michele di Gregorio comes out of his goal to make the save.
9:37 AMa day ago

Perin saves

32' Sensi takes a frontal shot from midfield and Perin saves well.
9:37 AMa day ago

Close

30' Ciurria receives a pass from Caprari and takes a shot from outside the box. The ball goes dangerously over the goal.
9:32 AMa day ago

di Gregorio makes the save

27' Ángel di María sets up Vlahović on the right side of the penalty area. Michele di Gregorio saves.
9:27 AMa day ago

Yellow card

21' Bremer, Juventus defender. Dany Mota is fouled.
9:23 AMa day ago

Misses the chance

18' Caprari is sent in at speed on the left wing and crosses low. Ciurria is free and hits it first time, but his shot is weak and misses.
9:19 AMa day ago

Misses the target

14' Vlahović receives a pass from Danilo and takes a shot, but it is off target.
9:18 AMa day ago

Over the goal

12' Marlon appears on the right side of the attack field and crosses. Izzo gets on the back of Gatti in the face of the goal, but tests over the goal.
9:18 AMa day ago

Misses the target

9' Miretti takes a corner from the left and Bremer rises well in the middle of the area but cannot divert the ball into the goal.
9:17 AMa day ago

Monza attacks

3' Monza attack with Sensi. The midfielder receives a pass from Caprari and takes a shot, but the Juventus defense blocks it. After that, Rovella has the left over and takes a shot, but it is off target.
9:17 AMa day ago

Juventus attacks

1' Ángel di María receives a pass from Kostić and takes a shot from outside the area but misses the target.
9:10 AMa day ago

Start

Game on!
9:10 AMa day ago

Referees

Referee - Fabio Maresca

Assistant referees - Emanuele Prenna and Pasquale de Meo

Fourth official - Luca Massimi

VAR - Michael Fabbri

AVAR - Alessandro Costanzo

9:05 AMa day ago

Juventus substitutes

Szczęsny e Pinsoglio; Barbieri, Bonucci, Rugani, Fagioli, Barrenechea, Kean, Soulé, Iling-Junior.

HC: Allegri.

9:00 AMa day ago

Monza substitutes

Cragno, Sorrentino; Birindelli, Caldirola, Carboni, Antov, Marrone, Bondo, Barberis, Colpani, Valoti, Filippo Ranocchia, Machín, Molina, Gytkjær.

HC: Palladino.

8:55 AMa day ago

Juventus line-up

Perin; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, de Sciglio; Paredes, McKennie, Miretti; di María, Vlahović e Kostić.

Head coach: Massimiliano Allegri.

8:50 AMa day ago

Monza line-up

di Gregorio; Marlon, Marí, Izzo; Ciurria, Rovella, Sensi, Carlos Augusto; Pessina, Dany Mota, Caprari.

Head coach: Raffaele Palladino.

8:45 AMa day ago

Squads

AC Monza
AC Monza
Juventus FC
Juventus FC
8:40 AMa day ago

Tune in Monza vs Juventus live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Monza vs Juventus updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
8:35 AMa day ago

8:25 AMa day ago

Standings

Monza – 20th place, one point

Juventus – 8th place, ten points

8:20 AMa day ago

Juventus' roster

Goalkeepers – Wojciech Szczęsny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Mattia Perin, Giovanni Garofani.

Defenders – Mattia de Sciglio, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Federico Gatti, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani.

Midfielders – Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Paul Pogba, Juan Cuadrado, Filip Kostić, Fabio Miretti, Ángel di María, Adrien Rabiot, Matías Soulé, Leandro Paredes, Marley Aké, Nicolò Fagioli.

Forwards – Dušan Vlahović, Arkadiusz Milik, Moise Kean, Kaio Jorge, Cosimo da Graça, Samuel Iling-Junior.

Head coach – Massimiliano Allegri.

8:15 AMa day ago

Monza's roster

Goalkeepers – Eugenio Lamanna, Michele di Gregorio, Alessio Cragno, Alessandro Sorrentino.

Defenders – Giulio Donati, Pablo Marí, Marlon, Luca Caldirola, Andrea Ranocchia, Samuele Brindelli, Gabriele Ferrarini, Valentin Antov, Gabriel Paletta, Carlos Augusto, Luca Marrone, Andrea Carbone, Armando Izzo.

Midfielders – Nicolò Rovella, José Machín, Andrea Barberis, Mattia Valoti, Stefano Sensi, Antonios Siatounis, Filippo Ranocchia, Matteo Scozzarella, Andrea Colpani, Matteo Pessina, Warren Bondo, Nicola Rigoni, Marco D’Alessandro, Salvatore Molina, Samuele Vignato.

Forwards – Christian Gytkjær, Gianluca Caprari, Mirko Marić, Andrea Petagna, Dany Mota, Patrick Ciurria.

Head coach – Raffaele Palladino.

8:10 AMa day ago

The match will be played at the Brianteo Stadium

The Monza vs Juventus match will be played at the Brianteo Stadium, in Monza, Italy, with a capacity to receive 15,039 fans.
8:05 AMa day ago

