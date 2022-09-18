Goals and Highlights Santos 2-0 Juarez : in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
90+5'
GOOOOL! by Santos, in a counterattack Javier Correa found the rebound by Talavera to finish off and make it 2-0, with that goal the match was over.
90+3'
Bravos push forward looking for the equalizer that will let them breathe.
90'
5 minutes of compensation are added.
87'
Santos substitution, Juan Francisco Brunetta exits and José Andrés Ávila enters.
83'
Juárez substitution, Francisco Nevarez comes off for Carlos Fierro.
81'
Yellow card for Fernando Arce after cutting off Santos' advance.
80'
Santos substitutions, Fernando Gorriarán and Diego Javier Medina Vázquez for Aldo López Vargas and José Rivaldo Lozano Silva.
75'
Lezcano tried to sneak in from the right flank, scoring a free kick in Juárez's favor.
70'
Santos wanted to create danger on the flanks, but ended up in the hands of Talavera.
66'
With the changes Juárez showed a different side, having more chances and opportunities.
61'
Santos substitution, Harold Fabián Preciado and Eduardo Daniel Aguirre come out, Leonardo Gabriel Suárez and Marcelo Javier Correa come in.
59'
FC Juárez substitution, Darwin Daniel Machis and Alan Medina come out, Mauro Alberto Lainez and Dario Lezcano come in.
58'
Yellow card for Harold Preciado of Santos Laguna is cautioned.
54'
Santos has been consistent in the last few minutes in front of Talavera's area.
49'
Santos tried to score the second, but the Bravos defense reacted and prevented the goal.
46'
FC Juárez substitution, Javier Salas comes out and Denzell Arturo García comes in.
45'
The second half of Santos' partial victory over Juárez begins.
45+2'
The first half of Santos' partial victory over Juárez is over.
45'
2 minutes of compensation are added.
43'
Juárez tries to get forward, looking for space on the right flank to create danger, but the home defense has been excellent.
38'
Alan Medina takes the goal away from Fernandez, after a great cross leaving the Toro alone, who shot before having no communication and missing the opportunity.
34'
Yellow card for Javier Salas
31'
GOOOOL! for Santos, Harold Preciado scored from 11 yards to beat Talavera, who was beaten to the left and the shot went into the center.
29'
Penalty kick for Santos and yellow card for Darwin Machís
28'
VAR review for a penalty for an alleged handball on a previous free kick.
23'
Santos tried to create danger with a corner kick that ended up in the visitor's defense, trying to go forward in a counterattack, which the Laguna recovered.
18'
The pace of the game starts to slow down, both teams have not had any goals, playing in the middle of the field.
13'
The Bravos have looked better in these minutes, having more possession of the ball and arriving in the box, but they haven't been able to get the last touch.
8'
Arce tried to open the scoring, after being left with the ball he tried to hit it with first intention and surprise Acevedo, but the ball went over the top.
5'
Santos and Juárez want the goal, starting with everything, the ball is in one area to the other.
The match kicks off
The match between Santos and Juárez is ready to kick off at the TSM Corona Stadium, where there is a good attendance.
They take the field
Both teams take the field to kick off this Liga MX match at the TSM Corona Stadium.
Santos' upcoming matches
The home team is motivated after a 3-3 draw against América last matchday, but still has a game left to play to close the regular phase of the tournament.
Sun., Oct. 2, Santos vs Mazatlán FC, Liga MX
Juárez's starting XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the TSM Corona Stadium, a Liga MX duel.
Este es el XI Bravo para el partido de hoy. 😇🆚️🐴#ContigoMásBravos pic.twitter.com/0Rbt59v18E— FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) September 18, 2022
The Santos XI
This is the starting XI with which the local team will take the field at the TSM Corona Stadium, a Liga MX duel.
¡Este es el #XIinicial de los 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀!🔝⚔️ Presentado por @CharlyFutbol. #ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/MbK0VNkuFv— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) September 18, 2022
Juárez's upcoming matches
The visitors are coming off a 2-1 win, but still have a game left to play to close out the regular phase of the tournament.
Fri, Sep. 30, FC Juárez vs Pumas UNAM, Liga MX
Compelled to win
In 13th place with 16 points, the Bravos de Juárez visit Santos in Torreón with the need to get three points to get into the playoff zone in their penultimate match of the regular season of the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX.
If they win, the Bravos will have 19 points and, if the combinations are right, they could move up to ninth place with one game left to play.
Seeking to secure a ticket
Santos must shake off the draw at the Azteca Stadium and now, in front of their own fans, they have the chance to take an important step forward. The Guerreros depend on themselves to get a direct ticket to the Liguilla, however, to do so, they will have to take advantage of Juárez FC's visit.
Even DT, Eduardo Fentanes, pointed out that the point against América confirmed that his squad was able to realize the level they are capable of demonstrating.
Tribute to Peralta
As part of the month-long celebrations for Santos Laguna's 39th anniversary, a tribute will be paid to Oribe Peralta for his distinction as an Immortal Saint, after outstanding performances, achieving collective and individual titles and soccer records, and demonstrating remarkable leadership on the field of play. El "Cepillo" will be the fifth Immortal Saint and the first from La Laguna, joining Jared Borgetti, Rodrigo Ruiz, Christian Benítez and Oswaldo Sánchez.
No results
The Bravos de Juárez made a millionaire investment for the start of the Apertura 2022 tournament, but it did not give immediate results, they had the intention of forming a team that could be a protagonist, but after 14 rounds they are out of the playoff zone.
In the Clausura 2022 Juárez was in last place in the percentage table, causing them to pay a fine of 130 million pesos, so they did not skimp on signings and was one of the teams that reinforced the most for the current tournament.
Refereeing Quartet
Oscar Macías Romo will be the referee, Brian Omar González Veles will be the fourth official, while Enedina Caudillo Gómez and Jonathan Maximiliano Gómez will be the flag bearers.
Special visit
FC Juárez had a special visit, Marcelo Ebrard, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was present at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, talking with the board of directors. Alejandra de la Vega, owner of the border club welcomed the Chancellor.
"It is a pleasure to receive you in our home. A few months ago, we were at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs signing an agreement precisely to carry this great dream of being professional soccer players," said the only woman owner of a Liga MX team.
Tune in here Santos vs Juarez in the Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Juarez match in the Liga MX Matchday 15.
What time is Santos vs Juarez match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Santos vs Juarez of September 18th 2022 in several countries:
México: 19:05 horas CDMX
Argentina: 22:05 horas
Chile: 22:05 horas
Colombia: 19:05 horas
Perú: 19:05 horas
EE.UU.: 20:05 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:05 horas
Uruguay: 21:05 horas
Paraguay: 20:05 horas
España: 03:05 horas
Where and how to watch Santos vs Juárez live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Santos vs Juárez in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Santos and Juárez have met on 10 occasions, leaving 6 wins for the La Laguna side, 4 draws and 0 wins for the team from the border, maintaining a dominance over the Bravos, which is why the visitors will be looking for a win to close the gap.
Last 5 games
In the last 5 encounters, the dominance has been Lagunero's with 3 wins, two draws and no wins for the Bravos, so the Bravos will want to reverse this situation.
FC Juarez 0-0 Santos, 18 Feb, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 2-0 FC Juarez, 29 Aug, 2021, Liga MX
Santos 3-2 FC Juarez, 28 Feb, 2021, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-1 Santos, 4 Sep, 2020, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-2 Santos, 23 Feb, 2020, Liga MX
How is Juarez doing?
The Bravos are coming off a surprise 2-1 win over Pachuca, with 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses in their last 5 games. Their most recent win against the Tuzos could give them confidence as the tournament comes to a close.
FC Juárez 2-1 Pachuca, 14 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
FC Juárez 0-1 Monterrey, 9 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Leon 1-0 FC Juarez, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
FC Juárez 2-2 Cruz Azul, 2 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Puebla 2-2 FC Juarez, 26 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
How are Santos doing?
Los Laguneros tied 3-3 in a dramatic duel against América in the last matchday of the Apertura 2022, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 2 draws, 1 defeat and 2 victories.
América 3-3 Santos, 14 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 3-3 Santos, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 3-1 Necaxa, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 2-0 Santos, 3 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 4-1 Atlético San Luis, 28 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Santos player
Carlos Acevedo plays as goalkeeper for the laguneros, recently scoring his first goal so far in his career, having a good performance under the three posts, being the option for his club to aspire to great things, he was also crucial in the tie against the eagles, preventing the azulcremas from taking the victory.
Watch out for this Juárez player
Striker Gabriel Fernandez is looking to be offensive with Juarez, as he fulfills the role of opening the goal up front. Fernández demonstrated that his technique is relentless, as he scored 5 goals in 15 matches, being the player with the most goals in the team this season.