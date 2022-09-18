Goals and Highlights Santos 2-0 Juarez : in Liga MX
Source: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:38 PM16 hours ago

Summary:

10:13 PM17 hours ago

Thank you for following the telecast on VAVEL.COM.

We hope you enjoyed the Santos vs Juarez Liga MX telecast. Keep checking back on VAVEL.COM for updates throughout the day.
10:08 PM17 hours ago

90+5'

GOOOOL! by Santos, in a counterattack Javier Correa found the rebound by Talavera to finish off and make it 2-0, with that goal the match was over. 
10:03 PM17 hours ago

90+3'

Bravos push forward looking for the equalizer that will let them breathe.
9:58 PM17 hours ago

90'

5 minutes of compensation are added.
9:53 PM17 hours ago

87'

Santos substitution, Juan Francisco Brunetta exits and José Andrés Ávila enters.
9:48 PM17 hours ago

83'

Juárez substitution, Francisco Nevarez comes off for Carlos Fierro.
9:43 PM17 hours ago

81'

Yellow card for Fernando Arce after cutting off Santos' advance. 
9:38 PM17 hours ago

80'

Santos substitutions, Fernando Gorriarán and Diego Javier Medina Vázquez for Aldo López Vargas and José Rivaldo Lozano Silva.
9:33 PM17 hours ago

75'

Lezcano tried to sneak in from the right flank, scoring a free kick in Juárez's favor. 
9:28 PM17 hours ago

70'

Santos wanted to create danger on the flanks, but ended up in the hands of Talavera.
9:23 PM18 hours ago

66'

With the changes Juárez showed a different side, having more chances and opportunities.
9:18 PM18 hours ago

61'

Santos substitution, Harold Fabián Preciado and Eduardo Daniel Aguirre come out, Leonardo Gabriel Suárez and Marcelo Javier Correa come in.
9:13 PM18 hours ago

59'

FC Juárez substitution, Darwin Daniel Machis and Alan Medina come out, Mauro Alberto Lainez and Dario Lezcano come in.
9:08 PM18 hours ago

58'

Yellow card for Harold Preciado of Santos Laguna is cautioned.
9:03 PM18 hours ago

54'

Santos has been consistent in the last few minutes in front of Talavera's area.
8:58 PM18 hours ago

49'

Santos tried to score the second, but the Bravos defense reacted and prevented the goal. 
8:53 PM18 hours ago

46'

FC Juárez substitution, Javier Salas comes out and Denzell Arturo García comes in.
8:48 PM18 hours ago

45'

The second half of Santos' partial victory over Juárez begins.
8:43 PM18 hours ago

45+2'

The first half of Santos' partial victory over Juárez is over.
8:38 PM18 hours ago

45'

2 minutes of compensation are added. 
8:33 PM18 hours ago

43'

Juárez tries to get forward, looking for space on the right flank to create danger, but the home defense has been excellent. 
8:28 PM18 hours ago

38'

Alan Medina takes the goal away from Fernandez, after a great cross leaving the Toro alone, who shot before having no communication and missing the opportunity. 
8:23 PM19 hours ago

34'

Yellow card for Javier Salas
8:18 PM19 hours ago

31'

GOOOOL! for Santos, Harold Preciado scored from 11 yards to beat Talavera, who was beaten to the left and the shot went into the center. 
8:13 PM19 hours ago

29'

Penalty kick for Santos and yellow card for Darwin Machís
8:08 PM19 hours ago

28'

VAR review for a penalty for an alleged handball on a previous free kick. 
8:03 PM19 hours ago

23'

Santos tried to create danger with a corner kick that ended up in the visitor's defense, trying to go forward in a counterattack, which the Laguna recovered. 
7:58 PM19 hours ago

18'

The pace of the game starts to slow down, both teams have not had any goals, playing in the middle of the field.
7:53 PM19 hours ago

13'

The Bravos have looked better in these minutes, having more possession of the ball and arriving in the box, but they haven't been able to get the last touch.
7:48 PM19 hours ago

8'

Arce tried to open the scoring, after being left with the ball he tried to hit it with first intention and surprise Acevedo, but the ball went over the top. 
7:43 PM19 hours ago

5'

Santos and Juárez want the goal, starting with everything, the ball is in one area to the other. 
7:38 PM19 hours ago

The match kicks off

The match between Santos and Juárez is ready to kick off at the TSM Corona Stadium, where there is a good attendance.
7:33 PM19 hours ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this Liga MX match at the TSM Corona Stadium.
7:28 PM19 hours ago

Santos' upcoming matches

The home team is motivated after a 3-3 draw against América last matchday, but still has a game left to play to close the regular phase of the tournament.
Sun., Oct. 2, Santos vs Mazatlán FC, Liga MX
7:23 PM20 hours ago

Juárez's starting XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the TSM Corona Stadium, a Liga MX duel.
7:18 PM20 hours ago

The Santos XI

This is the starting XI with which the local team will take the field at the TSM Corona Stadium, a Liga MX duel.
7:13 PM20 hours ago

Juárez's upcoming matches

The visitors are coming off a 2-1 win, but still have a game left to play to close out the regular phase of the tournament.
Fri, Sep. 30, FC Juárez vs Pumas UNAM, Liga MX
7:08 PM20 hours ago

Compelled to win

In 13th place with 16 points, the Bravos de Juárez visit Santos in Torreón with the need to get three points to get into the playoff zone in their penultimate match of the regular season of the Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX.
If they win, the Bravos will have 19 points and, if the combinations are right, they could move up to ninth place with one game left to play.
7:03 PM20 hours ago

Seeking to secure a ticket

Santos must shake off the draw at the Azteca Stadium and now, in front of their own fans, they have the chance to take an important step forward. The Guerreros depend on themselves to get a direct ticket to the Liguilla, however, to do so, they will have to take advantage of Juárez FC's visit.
Even DT, Eduardo Fentanes, pointed out that the point against América confirmed that his squad was able to realize the level they are capable of demonstrating.
6:58 PM20 hours ago

Tribute to Peralta

As part of the month-long celebrations for Santos Laguna's 39th anniversary, a tribute will be paid to Oribe Peralta for his distinction as an Immortal Saint, after outstanding performances, achieving collective and individual titles and soccer records, and demonstrating remarkable leadership on the field of play. El "Cepillo" will be the fifth Immortal Saint and the first from La Laguna, joining Jared Borgetti, Rodrigo Ruiz, Christian Benítez and Oswaldo Sánchez.
6:53 PM20 hours ago

No results

The Bravos de Juárez made a millionaire investment for the start of the Apertura 2022 tournament, but it did not give immediate results, they had the intention of forming a team that could be a protagonist, but after 14 rounds they are out of the playoff zone.
In the Clausura 2022 Juárez was in last place in the percentage table, causing them to pay a fine of 130 million pesos, so they did not skimp on signings and was one of the teams that reinforced the most for the current tournament.
6:48 PM20 hours ago

Refereeing Quartet

Oscar Macías Romo will be the referee, Brian Omar González Veles will be the fourth official, while Enedina Caudillo Gómez and Jonathan Maximiliano Gómez will be the flag bearers.
6:43 PM20 hours ago

Special visit

FC Juárez had a special visit, Marcelo Ebrard, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was present at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, talking with the board of directors. Alejandra de la Vega, owner of the border club welcomed the Chancellor.
"It is a pleasure to receive you in our home. A few months ago, we were at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs signing an agreement precisely to carry this great dream of being professional soccer players," said the only woman owner of a Liga MX team.
 
6:38 PM20 hours ago

Tune in here Santos vs Juarez in the Liga MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Juarez match in the Liga MX Matchday 15.
6:33 PM20 hours ago

What time is Santos vs Juarez match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Santos vs Juarez of September 18th 2022 in several countries:

México: 19:05 horas CDMX

Argentina: 22:05 horas

Chile: 22:05 horas

Colombia: 19:05 horas

Perú: 19:05 horas

EE.UU.: 20:05 horas ET

Ecuador: 19:05 horas

Uruguay: 21:05 horas

Paraguay: 20:05 horas

España: 03:05 horas

6:28 PM20 hours ago

Where and how to watch Santos vs Juárez live and in real time

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Santos vs Juárez in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
 
6:23 PM21 hours ago

Antecedents

Santos and Juárez have met on 10 occasions, leaving 6 wins for the La Laguna side, 4 draws and 0 wins for the team from the border, maintaining a dominance over the Bravos, which is why the visitors will be looking for a win to close the gap.
6:18 PM21 hours ago

Last 5 games

In the last 5 encounters, the dominance has been Lagunero's with 3 wins, two draws and no wins for the Bravos, so the Bravos will want to reverse this situation.
FC Juarez 0-0 Santos, 18 Feb, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 2-0 FC Juarez, 29 Aug, 2021, Liga MX
Santos 3-2 FC Juarez, 28 Feb, 2021, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-1 Santos, 4 Sep, 2020, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-2 Santos, 23 Feb, 2020, Liga MX
6:13 PM21 hours ago

How is Juarez doing?

The Bravos are coming off a surprise 2-1 win over Pachuca, with 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses in their last 5 games. Their most recent win against the Tuzos could give them confidence as the tournament comes to a close.
FC Juárez 2-1 Pachuca, 14 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
FC Juárez 0-1 Monterrey, 9 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Leon 1-0 FC Juarez, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
FC Juárez 2-2 Cruz Azul, 2 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Puebla 2-2 FC Juarez, 26 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
6:08 PM21 hours ago

How are Santos doing?

Los Laguneros tied 3-3 in a dramatic duel against América in the last matchday of the Apertura 2022, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 2 draws, 1 defeat and 2 victories.
América 3-3 Santos, 14 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 3-3 Santos, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 3-1 Necaxa, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 2-0 Santos, 3 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 4-1 Atlético San Luis, 28 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
6:03 PM21 hours ago

Watch out for this Santos player

Carlos Acevedo plays as goalkeeper for the laguneros, recently scoring his first goal so far in his career, having a good performance under the three posts, being the option for his club to aspire to great things, he was also crucial in the tie against the eagles, preventing the azulcremas from taking the victory.
Source: Imago 7
Source: Imago 7
5:58 PM21 hours ago

Watch out for this Juárez player

Striker Gabriel Fernandez is looking to be offensive with Juarez, as he fulfills the role of opening the goal up front. Fernández demonstrated that his technique is relentless, as he scored 5 goals in 15 matches, being the player with the most goals in the team this season. 
Source: Imago 7
Source: Imago 7
5:53 PM21 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Santos vs Juárez match, corresponding to Day 15 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio TSM Corona, at 8:05pm.
 
VAVEL Logo