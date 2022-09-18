Goal and highlights Everton 1-0 West Ham in Premier League
Photo VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:14 AMa day ago

Thank you!

Thank you for watching today's match in VAVEL, see you another day!
11:14 AMa day ago

The goal of the match!

11:10 AMa day ago

And the match ends!!

Well deserved victory for Everton who fought very well, defended very well and scored one of their opportunities they had. West Ham were unfortunate to not score. Everton grab 3 points, and West Ham are still not able to win their second game!
11:08 AMa day ago

Yellow for both teams

Scamacca and McNeil are given yellow cards
11:07 AMa day ago

Change for West Ham

Emerson is in 

Cresswell is out

11:06 AMa day ago

Min 92: Close Bowen!!

A great cross/shot from Bowen and Begovic tips it to a corner, and it ends in nothing!!
11:01 AMa day ago

Change for Everton

Maupay is out

Rondon is in

10:57 AMa day ago

Min 83:Close from Cornet!!

A great run from the Ivorian, has a shot, and Begovic saves !!
10:55 AMa day ago

Change for Everton

Gray is out 

Doucoure is in

10:51 AMa day ago

Min 73: Close from Iwobi!!

Gray goes like a roadrunner towards the Everton area, he can't have a shot, but Iwobi can, he hits it and it almost goes in!!
10:48 AMa day ago

Change for Everton

McNeil is in 

Gordon is in 

10:47 AMa day ago

Min 73: ¡¡¡Post!!!

A great long shot from Benrahma, it hits the post and it does not go in!!!
10:42 AMa day ago

Change for Everton

Antonio is out 

Scamacca is in

10:38 AMa day ago

Min 63: Close from Everton!!

Gray runs through the defence of West Ham, he enters the area from the left, has a shot and it goes wide!!
10:35 AMa day ago

Yellow card for Everton

Anthony Gordon is given the yellow card
10:35 AMa day ago

Changes for West Ham

 Paqueta is out 

 Benrahma is in

 

 Fornals is out

 Cornet is in

10:26 AMa day ago

Min 53: Gooooal from Everton!!

Good ball from Iwobi to Maupay and he fires a rocket from outside the box!!
10:24 AMa day ago

Min 48: Good save from Fabianski

A good pass from Iwobi to Gray, he dribbles through defenders, enters the area from the left, has a shot and Fabianski saves it. 
10:20 AMa day ago

And the second half begins

Everton move the ball
10:04 AMa day ago

And the first half ends!

A match with a lack of chances, where both teams have not found a way to shoot on goal, only two shots in total, both on goal but easy for both goalkeepers. Let's hope for a better second part.
9:16 AMa day ago

And the match begins!

West Ham move the ball
9:05 AMa day ago

They are really close!

Both teams have faced off 20 times in the past years, Everton have won 9 times, they have drawn 4 times and West Ham have won 7 times. Who will take today's victory?
9:04 AMa day ago

Aaron Cresswell is back!

The 32-year-old English veteran was injured against Chelsea, but he was able to recover last week that there was no English football due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, and now he is in the starting field. will you have a good game

 

8:57 AMa day ago

Calvert Lewin is out!

Frank Lampard knows Calvert Lewin has a minor injury, so decided to not have him in the team for today since there is going to be international break. Will Everton do good with Maupay?

 

 

8:40 AMa day ago

Starting XI from the Hammers

These are the XI men chosen by David Moyes 

 

8:34 AMa day ago

Starting XI from Everton

These is the Everton line-up chosen by Frank Lampard 

 

8:30 AMa day ago

Tweet from West Ham

The players in the stadium!
8:24 AMa day ago

Tweet from Everton

Players arriving at the stadium!
8:22 AMa day ago

West Ham have almost no injury problems!

West Ham have almost no injury problems, with only Nayef Aguerd and Ben Johnson out injured. Will the Hammers have a hard time not having those players today?
8:19 AMa day ago

Everton have many injured players!

The Toffees are going to have to rotate a lot, as many of their key players are injured. Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgarte, Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend, and Andy Lonergan. Will it be complicated for the Toffees?
12:08 AM2 days ago

Tune in here Everton vs West Ham

In a few moments we will share the starting eleven live for Everton vs West Ham as well as details from Goodison Park. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
12:03 AM2 days ago

Player to watch from West Ham: Declan Rice

West Ham are also having a really bad start of the season, and typically they score many goals in a season, but not in this one, as they are in 18th place with only 3 goals scored, and Declan Rice has been involved in two of those three. Will he be involved in goals tomorrow?

 

 

11:58 PM2 days ago

Player to watch from Everton: Anthony Gordon

Everton are not the typical team to score many goals in a Premier League season, and even less goals this season, since in 6 matches played they have only scored 4 times, and Anthony Gordon has been involved in 2 goals, will he provide with a goal or an assist tomorrow?

 

11:53 PM2 days ago

Last XI from West Ham

Lukasz Fabiański; Emerson Palmieri, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer; Pablo Fornals, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal; Lucas Paqueta; Michael Antonio, Jarrod Bowen
11:48 PM2 days ago

Last XI from Everton

Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Tom Davies, Amadou Onana, Alex Iwobi; Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Anthony Gordon.
11:43 PM2 days ago

When and where to watch Everton vs West Ham

The match will be broadcast on Paramount +, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
11:38 PM2 days ago

Some of the times for the match!

Argentina: 1:15 PM

Bolivia: 12:15 PM

Brazil: 1:15 PM

Chile: 11:15 AM

Colombia: 11:15 AM

Ecuador: 11:15 AM

USA (ET): 11:15 AM

Spain: 5:15 PM

Mexico: 10:15 AM

Paraguay: 11:15 AM

Peru: 11:15 AM

Uruguay: 11:15 AM

11:33 PM2 days ago

West Ham come from a defeat!

The hammers are having a really bad start of the season, since they have only won once of the 6 matches they have played, they have drawn once and lost 4 times, that puts them in 18th place, and last matchday did not help them since they lost 2-1 against Chelsea. The match started really well for West Ham, since Antonio scored, but in the last 15 minuts of the match, Chilwell and Havertz scored to  secure the win for the blues. Will West Ham win tomorrow?
11:28 PM2 days ago

Everton come from a tough draw!

Everton played last matchday against their bitter rivals in the Merseyside derby, and the match ended 0-0. The match was looking like it was going to be tough since in the first half both teams had 6 shots and one on target, but in the second half Liverpool started to dominate, but they could not score against Pickford, who had an incredible day, making 8 saves and keeping a clean sheet. Will Everton score tomorrow?
11:23 PM2 days ago

Promissing duel!

The Goodison Park located in Liverpool; England will be the stadium that will house the match between Everton and West Ham corresponding to matchday 7 of the Premier League. This stadium has space for 39,572 people. 
11:18 PM2 days ago

Welcome to all VAVEL readers

Welcome to the transmission of the Everton vs West Ham match corresponding to matchday 6 of the Premier League. The venue of the match will be at the Goodison Park at 8:00 am.
VAVEL Logo