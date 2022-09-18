Goal and highlights Everton 1-0 West Ham in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
The goal of the match!
And the match ends!!
Well deserved victory for Everton who fought very well, defended very well and scored one of their opportunities they had. West Ham were unfortunate to not score. Everton grab 3 points, and West Ham are still not able to win their second game!
Yellow for both teams
Scamacca and McNeil are given yellow cards
Change for West Ham
Emerson is in
Cresswell is out
Min 92: Close Bowen!!
A great cross/shot from Bowen and Begovic tips it to a corner, and it ends in nothing!!
Change for Everton
Maupay is out
Rondon is in
Min 83:Close from Cornet!!
A great run from the Ivorian, has a shot, and Begovic saves !!
Change for Everton
Gray is out
Doucoure is in
Min 73: Close from Iwobi!!
Gray goes like a roadrunner towards the Everton area, he can't have a shot, but Iwobi can, he hits it and it almost goes in!!
Change for Everton
McNeil is in
Gordon is in
Min 73: ¡¡¡Post!!!
A great long shot from Benrahma, it hits the post and it does not go in!!!
Change for Everton
Antonio is out
Scamacca is in
Min 63: Close from Everton!!
Gray runs through the defence of West Ham, he enters the area from the left, has a shot and it goes wide!!
Yellow card for Everton
Anthony Gordon is given the yellow card
Changes for West Ham
Paqueta is out
Benrahma is in
Fornals is out
Cornet is in
Min 53: Gooooal from Everton!!
Good ball from Iwobi to Maupay and he fires a rocket from outside the box!!
Min 48: Good save from Fabianski
A good pass from Iwobi to Gray, he dribbles through defenders, enters the area from the left, has a shot and Fabianski saves it.
And the second half begins
Everton move the ball
And the first half ends!
A match with a lack of chances, where both teams have not found a way to shoot on goal, only two shots in total, both on goal but easy for both goalkeepers. Let's hope for a better second part.
And the match begins!
West Ham move the ball
They are really close!
Both teams have faced off 20 times in the past years, Everton have won 9 times, they have drawn 4 times and West Ham have won 7 times. Who will take today's victory?
Aaron Cresswell is back!
The 32-year-old English veteran was injured against Chelsea, but he was able to recover last week that there was no English football due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, and now he is in the starting field. will you have a good game
Calvert Lewin is out!
Frank Lampard knows Calvert Lewin has a minor injury, so decided to not have him in the team for today since there is going to be international break. Will Everton do good with Maupay?
Starting XI from the Hammers
These are the XI men chosen by David Moyes
Starting XI from Everton
These is the Everton line-up chosen by Frank Lampard
Tweet from West Ham
The players in the stadium!
Tweet from Everton
Players arriving at the stadium!
West Ham have almost no injury problems!
West Ham have almost no injury problems, with only Nayef Aguerd and Ben Johnson out injured. Will the Hammers have a hard time not having those players today?
Everton have many injured players!
The Toffees are going to have to rotate a lot, as many of their key players are injured. Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgarte, Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend, and Andy Lonergan. Will it be complicated for the Toffees?
Tune in here Everton vs West Ham
In a few moments we will share the starting eleven live for Everton vs West Ham as well as details from Goodison Park. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL.
Player to watch from West Ham: Declan Rice
West Ham are also having a really bad start of the season, and typically they score many goals in a season, but not in this one, as they are in 18th place with only 3 goals scored, and Declan Rice has been involved in two of those three. Will he be involved in goals tomorrow?
Player to watch from Everton: Anthony Gordon
Everton are not the typical team to score many goals in a Premier League season, and even less goals this season, since in 6 matches played they have only scored 4 times, and Anthony Gordon has been involved in 2 goals, will he provide with a goal or an assist tomorrow?
Last XI from West Ham
Lukasz Fabiański; Emerson Palmieri, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer; Pablo Fornals, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal; Lucas Paqueta; Michael Antonio, Jarrod Bowen
Last XI from Everton
Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Tom Davies, Amadou Onana, Alex Iwobi; Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Anthony Gordon.
When and where to watch Everton vs West Ham
The match will be broadcast on Paramount +, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Some of the times for the match!
Argentina: 1:15 PM
Bolivia: 12:15 PM
Brazil: 1:15 PM
Chile: 11:15 AM
Colombia: 11:15 AM
Ecuador: 11:15 AM
USA (ET): 11:15 AM
Spain: 5:15 PM
Mexico: 10:15 AM
Paraguay: 11:15 AM
Peru: 11:15 AM
Uruguay: 11:15 AM
West Ham come from a defeat!
The hammers are having a really bad start of the season, since they have only won once of the 6 matches they have played, they have drawn once and lost 4 times, that puts them in 18th place, and last matchday did not help them since they lost 2-1 against Chelsea. The match started really well for West Ham, since Antonio scored, but in the last 15 minuts of the match, Chilwell and Havertz scored to secure the win for the blues. Will West Ham win tomorrow?
Everton come from a tough draw!
Everton played last matchday against their bitter rivals in the Merseyside derby, and the match ended 0-0. The match was looking like it was going to be tough since in the first half both teams had 6 shots and one on target, but in the second half Liverpool started to dominate, but they could not score against Pickford, who had an incredible day, making 8 saves and keeping a clean sheet. Will Everton score tomorrow?
Promissing duel!
The Goodison Park located in Liverpool; England will be the stadium that will house the match between Everton and West Ham corresponding to matchday 7 of the Premier League. This stadium has space for 39,572 people.
