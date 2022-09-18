Goals and Highlights of Villarreal 1-1 Sevilla on LaLiga 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:11 PMa day ago

Thank you for tuning in

We hope you enjoyed the Villarreal 1-1 Sevilla live stream that left us with plenty of excitement, stay tuned to VAVEL for much more from LaLiga. 
12:11 PMa day ago

90'+5

The last shot is from Jackson in the box and ends the match with a draw on the scoreboard.
12:09 PMa day ago

90'+3

Great play from Morales who came at speed into the box but Bounou comes out well and saves Sevilla from the second.
12:06 PMa day ago

90'

Five minutes will be added to the match
11:58 AMa day ago

83'

Gomez volleyed a shot but the ball went well over Rulli's goal.
11:57 AMa day ago

81'

After reviewing the play in the VAR, the referee reverses his decision and signals offside on the play prior to the penalty kick.
11:56 AMa day ago

80'

The referee has signaled a penalty in favor of Villarreal.
11:46 AMa day ago

68'

Yellow card for Alex Telles, who is immediately replaced by Acuña.
11:44 AMa day ago

61'

Yellow card for José Angel Correa for a hard foul in midfield.
11:32 AMa day ago

51' GOAL OF VILLARREAL

Alex Baena tied the game early in the second half and Villareal will now look for a comeback at home.
11:30 AMa day ago

45'

The second half begins.
11:05 AMa day ago

45'+3

The first half ends with a minimal advantage for the visitors, who close the spaces quite well.
10:58 AMa day ago

42'

Jackson's shot was aimed at the far post but went wide.
10:54 AMa day ago

35'

Jacskon's great run down the left tries to get a cross in but is well cut out by the Sevilla defense.
10:44 AMa day ago

29'

Isco's cross to the far post is well cut out by the Villarreal captain.
10:43 AMa day ago

26'

Dani Parejo's powerful shot from half distance hits the crossbar and Sevilla are saved from a draw!
10:42 AMa day ago

25'

Chukwueze finds Pedraza in the box, who shoots but the ball goes wide.
10:35 AMa day ago

18'

Navas' shot is well blocked by the Villarreal backline.
10:25 AMa day ago

8' GOAL OF SEVILLA

Great play from side to side by the visiting team, which ends with a delayed ball from Isco to Óliver, who ends up sending the ball into the back of the net with a powerful shot.
10:20 AMa day ago

4'

Lo Celso tries from long distance but the ball goes wide of the goal.
10:18 AMa day ago

0'

The match begins: Villarreal vs Sevilla!
9:59 AMa day ago

This afternoon's arbitration

They will be in charge of directing the actions for today's Villarreal vs Sevilla: 

Head Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Assistant Referee: Diego Sánchez Rojo

Fourth official: David López Jiménez

Assistant Referee: José Enrique Naranjo Pérez

9:57 AMa day ago

The locals are warming up

Villarreal is already preparing for today's match, where they will want to go all out for the three points.

 

9:48 AMa day ago

Lineup confirmed for Sevilla

The visitors will take the field with these 11 players who will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation: 

13. Y. BOUNOU; 19. M. ACUÑA, 29. KIKE SALAS, 6. N. GUDELJ, 30, JOSÉ ÁNGEL CARMONA, 20. FERNANDO, 8. JOAN JORDÁN, 21. ÓLIVER TORRES, 22. ISCO, 16. NAVAS and 12. RAFA MIR.

9:44 AMa day ago

Villarreal's confirmed lineup

Emery will field these 11 starters in a classic 4-4-2 formation: 

13. G. RULLI; 24. PEDRAZA, 4. PAU TORRES, 3. RAÚL ALBIOL, 2. KIKO FEMENÍA, 17. G. LO CELSO, 10. DANI PAREJO, 6. É. CAPOUE, 19. F. COQUELIN, 15. N. JACKSON and 11. S. CHUKWUEZE. 

9:40 AMa day ago

Big difference in defense

While Villarreal is one of the best defenses so far this season with only one goal conceded, Sevilla has conceded 10 goals, which is one of the most disparate parameters for today's match.
9:31 AMa day ago

A curious coincidence

The Seville team and the Spanish tennis team, coincided at the hotel where they stayed prior to this afternoon's match. 
It was all joy and greetings for the players!

 

9:27 AMa day ago

The home team arrives amidst thousands of fans

The home team makes its appearance in what will be their home today, the Ciudad de Valencia stadium, where they are starting to become strong this season.

 

9:21 AMa day ago

LIVE Broadcast begins

A rebound in the area by goalkeeper Johnson, the ball fell to Gamboa who did not hesitate to take a powerful right-footed shot to level the score.
1:13 AM2 days ago

Don't leave this place

In a few moments we will share with you all the data, news and the best minute by minute of this match of the 6th round of La Liga: Villarreal vs Sevilla.
1:08 AM2 days ago

How and where to watch the Villarreal vs Sevilla game

The match will only be broadcast on ESPN for USA. 

If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option. 

1:03 AM2 days ago

Sevilla's last lineup

This is how the team coached by Lopetegui came out for the previous day's match: 

13. Y. M. ACUÑA, 29. KIKE SALAS, 6. N. GUDELJ, 30. JOSÉ ÁNGEL CARMONA, 20. FERNANDO, 8. JOAN JORDÁN, 21. ÓLIVER TORRES, 22. ISCO, 15. Y. EN-NESYRI and 17. E. LAMELA.

12:58 AM2 days ago

Latest Villarreal lineup

This is how the home team came out in their last league game when they faced Betis: 

13. G. RULLI; 24. PEDRAZA, 4. PAU TORRES, 3. RAÚL ALBIOL, 2. KIKO FEMENÍA, 17. G. LO CELSO, 10. DANI PAREJO, 6. É. YEREMY PINO, 15. N. JACKSON and 7. GERARD MORENO.

12:53 AM2 days ago

Sevilla's key player

Karim Rekik is a player in whom a large part of the defensive sector relies on, since the Dutchman is very good at winning aerial balls. 

This is why he also has the ability to attack when the team has a set piece, which makes him one of the players to watch for this game. 

12:48 AM2 days ago

Villarreal's key player

Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena has played a fundamental role in the team's offensive apparatus. 

He is in charge of directing the offensive actions but he has also contributed with a couple of goals this season, so his performance will be fundamental this day. 

12:43 AM2 days ago

Sevilla wants its second victory

Despite the bad start for the Sevillian team, the team was able to find their first three points the previous day when they faced Espanyol. 

In that match they were able to win with a score of 3-2, which was almost not affected due to the expulsion of Erik Lamela in the 84th minute, who by the way will not be able to play today. 

12:38 AM2 days ago

Villarreal wants to correct immediately

The local team had had a very good start to the season until the last game in which they came face to face with Betis. 

In that game they lost by the minimum difference that despite their efforts they could not overcome, so today they will want to make amends and return to the path of victory. 

12:33 AM2 days ago

The match will be played at the Ciudad de Valencia

The Villarreal vs Sevilla match will be played at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium, in Valencia, Spain with a capacity of 80,000 people. 

This stadium was inaugurated on September 9, 1969, with a match between the two teams of the city: Levante UD against Valencia CF. 

It is currently the home of Levante, however, it has also hosted the Villarreal team due to the fact that its stadium, La Cerámica, is in the process of being remodeled since May of this year. 

12:28 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Villarreal vs Sevilla Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Villarreal, well positioned in the general table and with great aspirations in La Liga, receives a Sevilla team that has had ups and downs despite its most recent victory in the previous matchday. 

Today they will face each other in a match for three points that could bring great benefits both in the upper part of the table for the locals, and to get out of the lower zone in the case of the visiting team. 

VAVEL Logo