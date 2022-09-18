Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Huracán Live Score!
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Huracán Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet
What time is Boca Juniors vs Huracán match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 7:00 PM on TNT Sports and ViX
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ViX
Brazil: 7:00 PM on Star +, ESPN4
Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+
Spain: 12:00 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star+, Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on ViX
Peru: 5:00 PM on ViX
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ViX
Key player - Huracán
In Huracán, the presence of Franco Cristaldo stands out. The 26 year-old midfielder is the team's main attacking talent, as he has contributed his talent as well as his eye for goal throughout the season, in which he has scored 14 goals.
Key player - Boca Juniors
In Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old striker has become the team's most important man in recent games with his goals, and thanks to this, the xeneize is fighting for the title. In the whole season, he has scored 14 goals.
Boca Juniors vs Huracán history
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 154 matches, where Boca Juniors has been victorious on 81 occasions, while Huracán has won on 29 occasions, for a total of 44 draws.
Huracán
Huracán is also involved in the conversation for the fight for the title and faces a direct rival in that objective. The globo, coached by Diego Dabove, has not lost in eight games, but has dropped key points in three of the last five games, so it is obliged to win if it does not want to give up its chances.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors is in an unbeatable form. Since the arrival of Hugo Ibarra to the coaching staff, the team has not stopped winning and its good moment is reflected in the standings, where it is fighting for the leadership, which it could win in any of the remaining dates if the results go its way, that is why every victory it can get is important.