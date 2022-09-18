Boca Juniors vs Huracan: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:29 AM14 hours ago

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Huracán Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Boca Juniors vs Huracán live match, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
12:24 AM14 hours ago

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Huracán Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Huracán live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:19 AM15 hours ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Huracán match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Huracán of September 19th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on TNT Sports and ViX
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ViX
Brazil: 7:00 PM on Star +, ESPN4
Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports International, VIX+
Spain: 12:00 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star+, Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on ViX
Peru: 5:00 PM on ViX
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ViX

12:14 AM15 hours ago

Key player - Huracán

In Huracán, the presence of Franco Cristaldo stands out. The 26 year-old midfielder is the team's main attacking talent, as he has contributed his talent as well as his eye for goal throughout the season, in which he has scored 14 goals.

12:09 AM15 hours ago

Key player - Boca Juniors

In Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old striker has become the team's most important man in recent games with his goals, and thanks to this, the xeneize is fighting for the title. In the whole season, he has scored 14 goals.

12:04 AM15 hours ago

Boca Juniors vs Huracán history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 176 matches. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have come out victorious on 92 occasions, while Huracán has won on 33 occasions, leaving a balance of 51 draws.

In professionalism...

Referring only to the times these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 154 matches, where Boca Juniors has been victorious on 81 occasions, while Huracán has won on 29 occasions, for a total of 44 draws.

11:59 PM15 hours ago

Huracán

Huracán is also involved in the conversation for the fight for the title and faces a direct rival in that objective. The globo, coached by Diego Dabove, has not lost in eight games, but has dropped key points in three of the last five games, so it is obliged to win if it does not want to give up its chances.

11:54 PM15 hours ago

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors is in an unbeatable form. Since the arrival of Hugo Ibarra to the coaching staff, the team has not stopped winning and its good moment is reflected in the standings, where it is fighting for the leadership, which it could win in any of the remaining dates if the results go its way, that is why every victory it can get is important.

11:49 PM15 hours ago

The match will be played at La Bombonera

The Boca Juniors vs Huracán match will be played at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium, popularly known as La Bombonera, located in the neighborhood of La Boca, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1940, has a capacity for 57,200 spectators.
11:44 PM15 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Boca Juniors vs Huracán Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo