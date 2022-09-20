Cincinnati vs Chivas Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cincinnati vs Chivas Live Score in Leagues Cup Showcase 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cincinnati vs Chivas match in Leagues Cup Showcase 2022.
What time is Cincinnati vs Chivas match for Leagues Cup Showcase?
This is the start time of the game Cincinnati vs Chivas of 21th September in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 PM
Bolivia: 19:00 PM
Brazil: 20:00 PM
Chile: 19:00 PM
Colombia: 19:00 PM
Ecuador: 19:00PM
USA (ET): 19:00 PM
Spain: 01:00 AM
Mexico: 18:00 PM in TUDN
Paraguay: 19:00 PM
Peru: 19:00 PM
Uruguay: 20:00 PM
Watch out for this Chivas player
Sebastián Pérez Bouquet has had his chances with Guadalajara but has lost ground in the starting lineup, so this tour in the United States is a good time to convince Ricardo Cadena to take him into account and add more minutes in Liga MX.
Keep an eye on this Cincinnati player
Luciano Acosta is in his second stint in MLS after having a chance in Liga MX with Atlas.
The Argentinean has performed well for Cincinnati and will surely be looking to showcase himself against Chivas.
The Argentinean has performed well for Cincinnati and will surely be looking to showcase himself against Chivas.
Last XI of Chivas
23 Jiménez, 13 Orozco, 15 Olivas, 3 Sepúlveda, 17 Sánchez, 30 Flores, 20 Beltrán, 10 Vega, 25 Alvarado, 11 Brizuela, 9 Zaldívar.
Last XI of Cincinnati
18 Celentano, 31 Barreal, 32 Murphy, 21 Miazga, 4 Hagglund, 2 Powell, 10 Acosta, 93 Moreno, 5 Nwobodo, 9 Brenner, 19 Vázquez.
Liga MX further and further away from the Libertadores
The Libertadores Cup is a dream that seems that will not return for Liga MX and Mexican teams, because with this new tournament, including the new format of the Concahcampions, there will be no time in the calendars for any Mexican team to play in the highest club competition in America.
Preparations begin for the 2026 World Cup
Mexico, the United States and Canada are preparing the road to the World Cup they will share in 2026 and this Leagues Cup will be the main test in this regard.
The tournament returns to the American continent and to Concacaf since it was held in the United States in 1994.
The tournament returns to the American continent and to Concacaf since it was held in the United States in 1994.
A tournament different from what many think
The Leagues Cup will change its format but it will also be something different from what many people think, as some fans showed their anger at the tournament, but it will serve as a paid preseason for Liga MX teams.
The teams will earn money while showing the world the union that exists between countries that will host the next World Cup in 2026.
The teams will earn money while showing the world the union that exists between countries that will host the next World Cup in 2026.
The new Leagues Cup 2023
Next year will be a historic year for the U.S. and Mexican leagues, as a new Leagues Cup will be played in which all teams from both leagues will see action during an annual, month-long tournament.
The champion of this new tournament will earn a direct berth to the round of 16 of the new Concachampions, while the second and third place finishers will earn a spot in the opening round of the CCL.
The champion of this new tournament will earn a direct berth to the round of 16 of the new Concachampions, while the second and third place finishers will earn a spot in the opening round of the CCL.
Chivas with the opportunity to get back on track
Chivas are in seventh place in Liga MX, but in their last two games they suffered painful defeats against Tigres and in the national derby against América.
The rebaño sagrado will take advantage of their FIFA rest to play in the United States and try out young players who could be useful for the first team.
The rebaño sagrado will take advantage of their FIFA rest to play in the United States and try out young players who could be useful for the first team.
Cincinnati remains in contention for Playoff berths
Cincinnati is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 45 points thanks to 11 wins, 12 ties and 8 losses.
The MLS team wants to have a good experience in this tournament and will serve as a preview for the next tournament where teams from the United States and Mexico will meet.
The MLS team wants to have a good experience in this tournament and will serve as a preview for the next tournament where teams from the United States and Mexico will meet.
Second day of the Leagues Cup Showcase arrives
Chivas return to the United States to face Cincinnati in their second game of the Leagues Cup Showcase, after losing the first match against the LA Galaxy.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase: Cincinnati vs Chivas
My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.