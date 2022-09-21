Poland vs Netherlands: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Poland vs Netherlands match for UEFA Nations League?
This is the kickoff time for the Poland vs Netherlands match on september 22th, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo TV
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Sky HD
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on Star+
Key player Netherlands
Frenkie De Jong | Another FC Barcelona player who plays as a midfielder. He is a player who always performs in the midfield and has a great ability to get into the opponent's area, including set pieces.
Key player Poland
Robert Lewandowski | The star player of the Polish national team is this veteran striker who plays for FC Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski is having a very good season at his club and is the current top scorer in LaLiga with 8 goals so far. He is a very complete footballer who goes well up top or down low. His power and his header are great qualities of the Pole.
Last lineup Poland
W. Szczęsny, M. Cash, M. Wieteska, K. Glik, J. Kiwior, N. Zalewsk, S. Żurkowski, K. Linett, S. Szymański, P. Zieliński, R. Lewandowski.
Last lineup Netherlands
J. Cillessen, J. Teze, M. de Ligt, B. Martins, H. Hateboer, T. Koopmeiners, F. de Jong, T. Malacia, C. Gakpo, V. Janssen, N. Lang
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Poland vs. Netherlands will be Alejandro Hernández; José Naranjo, first line; Diego Sanchez Rojo, second line; Pablo González Fuertes, fourth assistant.
Netherlands: Maintain first place in the group
On the other hand, the Netherlands team led by Louis Van Gaal has had a very good participation in this UEFA Nations League. The Dutch have found the formula to play good soccer and are at the top of their group with 10 points, where they are undefeated thanks to three wins and a draw. In fact, the draw was precisely against this afternoon's opponent, Poland. In their most recent match, the Netherlands secured a 3-2 victory over Wales in the last minute thanks to a Memphis Depay goal in the 93rd minute. The Netherlands team is now momentarily in first place in Group 4, ahead of Belgium by three points.
Poland: Third place in its group
The English team, led by Czesław Michniewicz, has had a regular participation in this UEFA Nations League and remains in the penultimate place in its group with four points and has not been able to win in these last three rounds. Poland lost its most recent match against Belgium by a score of 0-1 with a goal in the 16th minute where the Poles were unable to react and find the equalizer. The Polish National Team has only one victory in this tournament, and they achieved it precisely against Wales in the first matchday. Michniewicz's pupils will be present at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year, however, they must correct things in their soccer, to prevent the tournaments from ending early for the Polish team.
The match will be played at the Warsaw National Stadium
This matchday 5 match between Poland and the Netherlands will be played at the Warsaw National Stadium, in the city of Warsaw, Poland. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 pm (ET).
Matchday 5
There is a soccer break for local leagues around the world, but the countdown to the Qatar 2022 World Cup has begun, and many teams around the world are having preparation matches in their confederations, as is the case of UEFA. The UEFA Nations League will serve as a "warm-up" prior to the World Cup to be held in less than two months. Today is match day 5 of this tournament and Poland and the Netherlands, who share group D of the UEFA Nations League, will face each other in a very attractive clash.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 UEFA Nations League Match: Poland - Netherlands Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.