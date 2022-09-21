Scotland vs Ukraine: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match
12:37 AM10 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Scotland vs Ukraine live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Scotland vs Ukraine live, as well as the latest information from Hampden Park Stadium. 
12:32 AM10 hours ago

Where and how to watch Scotland vs Ukraine online live stream

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Scotland vs Ukraine can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:27 AM10 hours ago

What time is Scotland vs Ukraine matchday 1 of the UEFA Nations League?

This is the kick-off time for the Scotland vs Ukraine match on September 21, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15.45

Uruguay: 15.45

Brazil: 3.45 p.m.

Chile: 2.45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2.45 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 1:45 p.m.

Mexico: 1.45 p.m.

United States: 11.45 a.m. PT and 2.45 p.m. ET

Spain: 8:45 p.m.

12:22 AM10 hours ago

Ukraine Statements

Oleksandr Petrakov spoke ahead of his Nations League debut and following statements about his participation in the War vs Russia: "I would repeat once again everything I said. This issue should be decided by lawyers. But I do not go back on my words."

"Mykolenko and Kovalenko have microtraumas. And they are all healthy. Now the guys will go to training, check their health. Everything is fine with us, we are preparing for the game."

Andriy Lunin also spoke ahead of this match: "They were bored, of course. This is the last collection for the next six months. There is a lot of desire to work and play. As for the first training in Glasgow, everything is fine, we rested a little bit after the road."

"As for my tone, it's not the first time I'm in a situation like this, I'm always ready to play, I'm working. There are no problems. The most important thing is the result of the team. If I can help, that's fine. Of course, you always want to play, to feel this atmosphere. You train to play. If I am entrusted with a place in goal, I will do my best to help."

12:17 AM10 hours ago

How is Ukraine coming along?

Ukraine drew their last match against Ireland by one goal to top their group with seven points.

12:12 AM10 hours ago

How are Scotland coming in?

Scotland comes into this match after beating Armenia four goals to one, finishing second in the group.

12:07 AM10 hours ago

The match will be played at Hampden Park Stadium.

The match Scotland vs Ukraine will be played at Hampden Park Stadium, located in Glasgow, Scotland. The stadium has a capacity of 52,500 people. 
12:02 AM10 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 202 UEFA Nations League match: Scotland vs Ukraine Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
