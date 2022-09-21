Scotland vs Ukraine: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Scotland vs Ukraine live stream.
Where and how to watch Scotland vs Ukraine online live stream
Scotland vs Ukraine can be tuned in from the live streams on the Blue to Go App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Scotland vs Ukraine matchday 1 of the UEFA Nations League?
Argentina: 15.45
Uruguay: 15.45
Brazil: 3.45 p.m.
Chile: 2.45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2.45 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Mexico: 1.45 p.m.
United States: 11.45 a.m. PT and 2.45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m.
Ukraine Statements
"Mykolenko and Kovalenko have microtraumas. And they are all healthy. Now the guys will go to training, check their health. Everything is fine with us, we are preparing for the game."
Andriy Lunin also spoke ahead of this match: "They were bored, of course. This is the last collection for the next six months. There is a lot of desire to work and play. As for the first training in Glasgow, everything is fine, we rested a little bit after the road."
"As for my tone, it's not the first time I'm in a situation like this, I'm always ready to play, I'm working. There are no problems. The most important thing is the result of the team. If I can help, that's fine. Of course, you always want to play, to feel this atmosphere. You train to play. If I am entrusted with a place in goal, I will do my best to help."
How is Ukraine coming along?
How are Scotland coming in?