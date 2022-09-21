Australia vs New Zealand: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Australia vs New Zealand?
What time is the match between Australia vs New Zealand?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 6:00 AM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Chile: 6:00 AM
Colombia: 5:00 AM
Ecuador: 5:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England : 11.00 AM
Australia : 20:00 AM
India: 15:00 AM
Player to watch in New Zealand
Chris Wood is a footballer born in New Zealand in 1991, currently plays as a striker in the Newcastle Premier League, began his career in New Zealand and quickly attracted the attention of English clubs achieving his debut at 18 years with West Bromwich, with his national team played the Confederations Cup in 2009, the World Cup in South Africa 2010 and won the Oceania Nations Cup in 2016; He played the Confederations Cup in 2009, the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and won the Oceania Nations Cup in 2016, last season he finished the Premier League with 34 games played and 5 goals scored, with his national team he has 67 games played and 33 goals scored.
Player to watch in Australia
Andrew Redmayne was the hero of the Australian national team when he came on in the last minute of extra time for the penalty shootout and the goalkeeper was instrumental in getting his team into the World Cup with his interventions. The 33-year-old goalkeeper currently plays for Sydney FC.
How does New Zealand arrive?
The New Zealand national team was very close to its third participation in a World Cup after being eliminated in the semifinals by Costa Rica. They have now gone three consecutive matches without a win and the last time they won was on March 30 against the Solomon Islands in a 5-0 victory in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.
How does Australia arrive?
The Australian national team arrives after qualifying for its sixth World Cup, having played in the 1974, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and this year's 2022 World Cup by winning in a penalty shootout against Peru after a draw during the 120 minutes. They previously eliminated the United Arab Emirates by 1-2.
Background
42 meetings between Australia and New Zealand with a favorable balance for the Australian team that has won 30 times while 7 times New Zealand has won and the remaining five meetings ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2011 in a friendly match that Australia won 3-0. In the last 10 meetings, the Australian team has won, while the last time they beat New Zealand was in 1989 in a World Cup qualifier.
Venue: The match will be played at Suncorp Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Brisbane, which was inaugurated in 1914 and has a capacity for 5,2500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Australia and New Zealand to meet in a friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Australia vs New Zealand in Friendly Match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the match between Australia vs New Zealand in Friendly Match
