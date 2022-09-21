Kazakhstan vs Belarus: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match
Image: Twitter Kazakhstan Football Federation

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:51 PM6 hours ago

Tune in here Kazakhstan vs Belarus Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kazakhstan vs Belarus live, as well as the latest information from Astana Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Kazakhstan vs Belarus live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:46 PM6 hours ago

How to watch Kazakhstan vs Belarus live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Kazakhstan vs Belarus live on TV, your options is: FOX Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
7:41 PM7 hours ago

What time is Kazakhstan vs Belarus?

This is the kick-off time for the match Kazakhstan vs Belarus on September 22, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Spain: 16:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
7:36 PM7 hours ago

Refereeing team

Referee: Horatiu Fesnic - ROU
Assistant referees: Valentin Avram - ROU and Alexandru Cerei - ROU
Fourth official: Radu Petrescu - ROU
VAR: Dennis Higler - NED
AVAR: Edwin Van De Graaf - NED
7:31 PM7 hours ago

Key player in Belarus

One of the players to take into account in Belarus is Vladislav Malkevich, the 22-year-old left back is currently playing for FC BATE Borisov of Belarus and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League, has played four games in which he has not been able to assist, but has already scored a goal, this one against; Kasakhstan.
7:26 PM7 hours ago

Key player in Kazakhstan

One of the most outstanding players in Kazakhstan is Abat Aymbetov, the 27-year-old center forward is currently playing for Astana of Kazakhstan and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League has played four games, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored three goals, against Azerbaijan twice and Belarus.
7:21 PM7 hours ago

History Kazakhstan vs Belarus

In total, the two teams have met six times, the record is dominated by Belarus with four wins, there have been two draws and Kasakhstan has not won on any occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Belarus with 15 goals to Kazakhstan's four.
7:16 PM7 hours ago

Actuality - Belarus

Belarus is going through a very bad moment talking about the 2022-2023 Nations League, because after playing a total of four matches, they are placed in the 4th position of group C of the standings with two points, this after not winning any match, drawing two and losing the remaining two, they have also scored one goal and conceded four, for a goal difference of -3.
  • Last three games

Belarus 0-0 Azerbaijan
Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan 2-0 Belarus

7:11 PM7 hours ago

Actuality - Kazakhstan

Throughout the 2022-2023 Nations League, Kazakhstan has had a very good performance, because after playing four games, they are in the number 1 position in Group C with ten points, this was achieved after winning three games, tying one and not losing any. They also have a goal difference of +4, this after scoring six goals and conceding two.
  • Last three games

Slovakia 0-1 Kazakhstan
Belarus 1-1 Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 2-1 Slovakia

7:06 PM7 hours ago

The match will be played at the Astana Arena Stadium

The match between Kazakhstan and Belarus will take place at the Astana Arena Stadium in the city of Astana (Kazakhstan), where the Astana Football Club and sometimes the Kazakhstan National Football Team play their home matches. The stadium was built in 2004 and has a capacity for approximately 30,000 spectators.
Image: tipsbetting.co
Image: tipsbetting.co
7:01 PM7 hours ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Kazakhstan vs Belarus, valid for date five of group 3 of the Nations League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo