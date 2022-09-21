Latvia vs Moldova: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Latvia vs Moldova Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Latvia vs Moldova live, as well as the latest information from Skonto Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Latvia vs Moldova live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Latvia vs Moldova live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Latvia vs Moldova live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Latvia vs Moldova?
This is the kick-off time for the Latvia vs Moldova match on September 22, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Brazil: 13:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Chile: 12:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Colombia: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Ecuador: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Spain: 6:00 hrs.
Mexico: 11:00 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Peru: 11:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. - ESPN 2
Referee's Team
Referee: António Nobre - POR
Assistant Referees: Pedro Ribeiro - POR and Pedro Martins - POR
Fourth official: Bruno Jose Ribeiro Pires Costa - POR
VAR: Hugo Miguel - POR
AVAR: Miguel Bertolo Nogueira - POR
Key player in Moldova
One of the players to take into account in Moldova is Ion Nicolaescu, the 24-year-old center forward is currently playing for Maccabi Petah Tokva of Israel and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League, has played four games in which he has not managed to assist, but has already scored three goals, these against Liechtenstein, Latvia and Andorra.
Key player in Latvia
One of the most outstanding players in Latvia is Vladislavs Gutkovskis, the 27-year-old center forward is currently playing for Rakow Czestochowa of Poland and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League has played four games, in which he already has an assist and four goals, these against Moldova twice and Liechtenstein twice.
History Latvia vs Moldova
In total, both teams have met 4 times, the record is dominated by Latvia with three wins, there have been no draws and Moldova has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Latvia with 10 goals to Moldova's seven.
Actuality - Moldova
Moldova is going through an acceptable moment talking about the Nations League 2022-2023, because after playing a total of 4 matches, it is placed in the second position in the standings of group 1 with seven points, this after winning two matches, drawing one and losing one, it has also scored six goals and conceded five, for a goal difference of +1.
Andorra 0-0 Moldova
- Last three matches
Andorra 0-0 Moldova
Moldova 2-4 Latvia
Moldova 2-1 Andorra
Actuality - Latvia
Latvia throughout the 2022-2023 Nations League has had a very good performance, because after playing four games they are placed in the number 1 position in the standings of group 1 with 12 points, this was achieved after winning four games, not drawing any and not losing any, also has a goal difference of +8, this after scoring 10 goals and conceding 2.
Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein
- Last three games
Latvia 1-0 Liechtenstein
Moldova 2-4 Latvia
Liechtenstein 0-2 Latvia
The match will be playad at the Skonto Stadium
The match between Latvia and Moldova will take place at Skonto Stadium in the city of Riga (Latvia), the stadium is where the Skonto Futbola Klubs club and sometimes the Latvian National Football Team play their home matches, it was built in 2000 and has a capacity for approximately 6,950 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Latvia vs Moldova, valid for date five of group 1 of the Nations League 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
