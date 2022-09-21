Croatia vs Denmark: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:48 PM6 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Croatia vs Denmark live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Croatia vs Denmark live, as well as the latest information from the Maksimir Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
7:43 PM7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Croatia vs Denmark live online

The match will be televised on TUDN.

Croatia vs Denmark can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

7:38 PM7 hours ago

What time is Scotland vs Ukraine matchday 5 of the UEFA Nations League?

This is the kick-off time for the Croatia vs Denmark match on September 22, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 15.45

Uruguay: 15.45

Brazil: 3.45 p.m.

Chile: 2.45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 1:45 p.m.

Mexico: 1.45 p.m.

United States: 11.45 a.m. PT and 2.45 p.m. ET

Spain: 8.45 p.m.

7:33 PM7 hours ago

Croatia's Statement

Zlatko Dalić spoke ahead of this important clash: "Denmark have been one of the best teams in Europe in recent years. That's what the results say. After all, Denmark are top of the group. A very quality and compact team, without any big stars, they have one, Eriksen. He plays very well that high pressure, he showed it in Copenhagen against Croatia."

"We have two formations. You can't do much there, especially not on Monday. Yesterday was a little bit stronger training. There is no time for big plays. Everyone is in good shape, only Erlić has minor problems and we will see how he feels. I will not calculate much, I will make changes, tomorrow is a very important match for us. We have two of them in four days, we have to deploy our forces."

"Perišić will definitely be on the left , that's his strongest side and I won't throw him on the right. That doesn't make sense because we know how much he means to us. Oršić is playing very well, that makes us very happy, but we are not going to reconcile a lot. What we played, 4-3-3 was very good.

7:28 PM7 hours ago

How is Denmark coming along?

Denmark also arrives after an important two goals to zero victory over Austria.

7:23 PM7 hours ago

How are Croatia coming in?

Croatia comes into this match after a narrow win over France last matchday.


7:18 PM7 hours ago

The match will be played at the Maksimir Stadium.

The match Croatia vs Denmark will be played at the Maksimir Stadium, located in Zagreb, Croatia. The stadium has a capacity for 52,500 people.
7:13 PM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 UEFA Nations League match: Croatia vs Denmark Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo