France vs Austria: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch UEFA Nations League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow this game!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for France vs Austria, as well as the latest information from the Stade de France. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through Sky and you can also follow it through the Blue To Go App signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Marko Arnautovic, a must see player!
The Bologna striker is one of the great references of this club and the offensive leader of his team. Arnautovic seeks to follow his development in Italian football and be a fundamental piece for Bologna in attack. This is one of the great figures of the Italian team and his contribution in offense is vital for Bologna's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the striker participated in 34 games where he had 15 goals and 3 assists. The Austrian was close to signing for Manchester United, but both teams did not reach an agreement and everything indicates that he will stay in the Italian team for now. At the moment he has 6 goals and 1 assist in the season with his club, so it is expected that his game will be important for the Austrian representative.
How does Austria arrive?
The Austrian national team is presenting itself to this UEFA Nations League to continue with its football preparation for the next EURO 2024, Austria did not manage to qualify for Qatar 2022 but its mission will be to find a place in the next World Cup. The Austrian team has a tough test facing France, they arrive in third place in Group 1 and looking to take advantage of these last two games to qualify for the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League A. Some names to follow from this selection are those of David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic, Xaver Schlager, Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer. Austria enters this game with 4 points, after 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses. A victory against France could serve to put pressure on Croatia and Denmark, looking to finish top of the group.
Kylian Mbappé, a must see player!
The PSG striker is one of the team's great references and arrives at one of the best moments of his career. After winning the Ligue 1 championship and having a good year in the UEFA Champions League, Mbappé will try to put France among the best teams in the world in Qatar 2022 and fight to become world champion again. Mbappé comes into this duel with 1 goal and 1 assist in the UEFA Nations League and his contribution on offense could be key for France to continue with their aspirations of qualifying for the next round at the end of the group stage. With PSG he leaves with 10 goals, so his participation is expected to be essential for France.
How does France get here?
The France team begins a new path in search of the World Cup championship in Qatar 2022. Les Blues have not shown their best version in this UEFA Nations League due to the accumulation of minutes of their players, players like Griezmann and Mbappé not They have shown their best football and are restricted in minutes to avoid possible muscle injuries. This FIFA date will be the last to be played before the announcement of the call for players for Qatar 2022, so we could see a possible starting team for France in the World Cup, although with some casualties due to injuries to important players like Karim Benzema. This generation of footballers features very important names for the next generation of French football such as Kylian Mbappé, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouameni. Those led by Didier Deschamps will seek to start detailing their aspirations for the World Cup and we will see if the team is capable of fighting to repeat its appearance in the grand final.
Where's the game?
The Stade de France located in the city of Paris will host this duel between the two last teams of Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League A 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 83,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1998.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the France vs. Austria match, corresponding to Date 5 of the UEFA Nations League 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Stade de France, at 1:45 p.m.