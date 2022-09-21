Venezuela vs Iceland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

7:45 PM7 hours ago

7:40 PM7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Venezuela vs Iceland live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.

Venezuela vs Iceland can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App. 

7:35 PM7 hours ago

What time is the Venezuela vs. Iceland FIFA World Cup friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Venezuela vs Iceland match on September 22, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 12:00 noon

Paraguay: 12:00 noon

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

United States: 09:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET

Spain: 18:00 hours

7:30 PM7 hours ago

Venezuela Statements

Josef Martínez, player of Venezuela, spoke before this important match: "We learn every day. Every day we strive to do things well and we hope to do it in the best way, as we have been doing. We hope to finish this FIFA date with victories".

It is worth mentioning that this player was recently suspended by Atlanta United from playing with the team, this after having a detrimental behavior after a discussion he had with his coach, which resulted in the player not being able to play with the team for a few days.

7:25 PM7 hours ago

How is Iceland coming along?

Iceland drew their last Nations League match against Israel by two goals, so they will be looking to continue in the same vein. 

7:20 PM7 hours ago

How does Venezuela arrive?

Venezuela comes into this match after beating Saudi Arabia by the minimum in the last FIFA matchday, so they will be looking for more victories.

7:15 PM7 hours ago

Preparation begins!

It should be noted that neither of these two teams will play in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will take place in November and December of this year, so both teams are already starting to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.
7:10 PM7 hours ago

The match will be played at the BSFZ-Arena Stadium.

The Venezuela vs Iceland match will be played at the BSFZ-Arena Stadium, located in Vienna, Austria. The stadium has a capacity for 52,500 people. 
7:05 PM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2022 Friendly Match match: Venezuela vs Iceland Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
