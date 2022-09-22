Real Salt Lake vs Atlas: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Real Salt Lake vs Atlas live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Real Salt Lake vs Atlas live, as well as the latest information from Rio Tinto Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlas online and live
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Atlas player
Camilo Vargas, 32-year-old Colombian goalkeeper, since his arrival to the red and black team, has been in charge of preventing the team from losing points, the national team selection has strengthened the defensive part of the team, in the current tournament he has been key for the team not to have more defeats, he is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX and in this title to be disputed his performance will be key.
Watch out for this Real Salt Lake player
Sergio Cordoba, a 25-year-old center forward, arrived on loan to the team from Augsburg, the Venezuelan has played 31 games and has scored 8 goals this season. With the regular season just around the corner, his contribution in goals will be important in order to fight for the MLS title.
Latest Atlas lineup
Hernandez, Abella, Aguilera, Gomez, Aguirre, Ortega, Herrera, Dominguez, Flores, Ocejo, Trejo.
Latest Real Salt Lake lineup
MacMath, Herrera, Silva, Glad, Brody, Chang, Loffelsend, Ruíz, Luna, Córdoba, Savarino.
Background
Real Salt Lake 3-0 Minnesota
LAFC 2-0 Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake 0-0 DC United
Austin 3-0 Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Cincinnati
Atlas 0-0 Pumas
LAFC 2-0 Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake 0-0 DC United
Austin 3-0 Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Cincinnati
Atlas 0-0 Pumas
Mazatlan 1-0 Atlas
Atlas 1-3 San Luis
NTC FC 2-0 Atlas
Monterrey 2-0 Atlas
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Atlas to close its season with dignity
Atlas after two historic seasons achieving two consecutive championships after 70 years of drought, in the Apertura 2022 had a very disappointing tournament adding 10 points in 16 games, the team's performance was not the same after the loss of some players and prolonged injuries, with one game left Atlas no longer has a chance to qualify for the playoffs so it will remain in history as the worst defending champion, now after losing the Campeones Cup in a very bad performance against NYC FC, besides, the only thing left for the red and black team is to get the victory against the MLS team and get the three points in the last match of Liga MX, their rival will be Necaxa, a team that is still in the fight for the playoffs so it will be a difficult test for Atlas, the only thing they can avoid is to be bottom of the league.
Real Salt Lake goes all out for regular season finale
Real Salt Lake will play this Thursday the Leagues Cup against Atlas, this duel comes at a crucial time in the MLS season, with two games left to finish the regular season, this team is not yet classified and is in a tough fight to get into the top eight, its direct rival LA Galaxy has the last place to qualify and this Saturday they will face to dispute that position, Last season in the same match they gave Real Salt Lake the pass to the playoffs and the team managed to advance to the conference semifinals where they lost to the Timbers, this match against Atlas can serve as motivation for the next closings, but it can also affect the physical condition of the team, it will be interesting to know if they will play with the starting team or they will make rotations against the red and black team.
Another MLS vs. Liga MX showdown
Real Salt Lake will face Atlas this Thursday as part of the Leagues Cup, this FIFA break will be used by the teams to keep up the pace for the end of the season, the MLS team still has a chance to reach the playoffs, while Atlas has been left without the possibility of reaching the playoffs, with contrasting seasons they will fight for the pride of the northern leagues, MLS teams have started a hegemony of victories in recent seasons and this is a good opportunity for Atlas to break it.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Real Salt Lake vs Atlas live stream, corresponding to the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at the Rio Tinto Stadium, at 10:00 PM ET.