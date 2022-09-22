Belgium vs Wales: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Belgium vs Wales Live Stream on TV and Online?
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Belgium vs. Wales match, as well as the latest information coming out of the King Baudouin. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
If you want to watch it directly on streamig: Star +.
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Belgium vs Wales match for UEFA Nations League?
This is the kickoff time for the Belgium vs Wales match on September 22, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN 2 and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN 2 and Star+
Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star+
Chile: 2:45 PM on ESPN 2 and Star+
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN 2 and Star+<
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN 2 and Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Fubo TV
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Blue To Go
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN 2 and Star +
Perú: 1:45 PM on ESPN 2 and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN 2 and Star +
Key player - Wales
Wales is a team under construction. They reached the World Cup through a playoff after many years without being in the World Cup. The referent, leader and legend of Wales is the former Real Madrid, Gareth Bale. The striker, who currently plays for Los Angeles FC, is the player who puts his country in the spotlight and who could be the surprise of the World Cup.
Key player - Belgium
Belgium has always been characterized by the quality of its players. For a long time it was the best team in the world according to the FIFA Ranking, and although it has now been surpassed by Brazil, Belgium remains the second best team. Now, from that great squad, many names are being mentioned, among them, that of its goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtouis. He is currently one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is the hero of Real Madrid.
Wales
Contrary to Belgium, Wales is at the bottom of the table with only one unit. Their last match was against the Netherlands and they lost by a score of 3-2. In the World Cup, they will face the United States, England and Iran in Group B.
Belgium
Belgium's last match was against Poland and they won by the minimum difference. They are second in the table with seven points behind the Netherlands, which is the leader with 10 points. For the World Cup in November, Belgium will be part of group F with Canada, Croatia and Morocco.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is King Baudouin in Brussels, Belgium. This is usually the home of the Belgian national team and is also a multi-purpose venue. It was inaugurated on August 23, 1930 with a track cycling event and celebrated the country's independence. At that time, it was called Heysel Stadium. In 1995, it was renamed in honor of the monarch who died in 1993.
UEFA Nations League
This tournament started in 2018 and is played every two years on FIFA international dates. Its format consists of levels, that is, there are four leagues (A, B, C and D) and each one has four groups except D which has two groups: one of four teams and another of three. These leagues are formed according to the level of their teams, with A being the highest level and D the lowest. The winners of categories B, C and D are promoted to the next edition and those who lose in each category are relegated. In total, there are 55 selections.
