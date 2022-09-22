Estonia vs Malta: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Nations League Match
Tune in here Estonia vs Malta Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Estonia vs Malta live, as well as the latest information from A. Le Coq Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Estonia vs Malta live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Estonia vs Malta?

This is the kick-off time for the Estonia vs Malta match on September 23, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 13:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 12:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 11:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 11:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 6:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 11:00 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 11:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team

Referee: Daniel Siebert - GER
Assistant Referees: Jan Seidel - GER and Rafael Foltyn - GER
Fourth official: Christian Dingert - GER
VAR: Sören Storks - GER
AVAR: Mike Pickel - GER
Key player in Malta

One of the players to keep in mind in Malta is Matthew Guillaumier, the 24-year-old central midfielder is currently playing for Hamrun Spartans of Malta and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League, has played three games in which he already has an assist and a goal, this one against; San Marino.
Key player in Estonia

One of the most outstanding players in Estonia is Konstantin Vassiljev, the 38-year-old central midfielder is currently playing for Flora Tallinn of Estonia and so far in the 2022-2023 Nations League has played two games, in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Malta.
History Estonia vs Malta

In total, the two teams have met seven times, the record is dominated by Estonia with three wins, there have been two draws and Malta has won two matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Estonia with 10 goals to Moldova's nine.
Actuality - Malta

Malta is going through a good moment talking about the 2022-2023 Nations League, because after playing a total of two matches, it is placed in the second position in the standings of Group 2 of League D with six points, this after winning two matches, not drawing any and not losing any, it has also scored four goals and conceded two, for a goal difference of +2.
  • Last three matches

San Marino 0-2 Malta
Malta 1-2 Estonia
Malta 1-0 San Marino

Actuality - Estonia

Estonia throughout the Nations League 2022-2023 has had a very good performance, because after playing two games, it is located in the number 1 position in the standings of group 2 of League D with six points, this was achieved after winning two games, not drawing any and not losing any, also has a goal difference of +3, this after scoring four goals and conceding one.
  • Last three matches

Argentina 5-0 Estonia
Malta 1-2 Estonia
Albania 0-0 Estonia

The match will be played at the A. Le Coq Arena Stadium

The match between Estonia and Malta will take place at the A. Le Coq Arena Stadium in the city of Tallinn (Estonia), where the Football Club Flora Tallinn and sometimes the Estonian National Football Team play their home matches. The stadium was built in 2001 and has a capacity for approximately 9,700 spectators.
