Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Match International Friendly

Image: VAVEL

Don't miss a single detail of the Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador match live with VAVEL's comments.
If you want to watch Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador live on TV, your option is ESPN.
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Star+.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Ecuador Group

For its part, Ecuador will be in Group A, with the host team Qatar, Netherlands and Senegal, a strong group where it will surely fight with Senegal to be in the next round, since the favorite to be the leader is the Netherlands and the least favored team is the host Qatar, these are the groups of the two teams for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Saudi Arabian Group

Saudi Arabia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be placed in Group C, with the teams of Mexico, Argentina and Poland, undoubtedly a complicated group for the Arabian team who will seek to get points and qualify for the next round, but it is undoubtedly the least favorite team in this group.
Absences

Saudi Arabia will take its best players on this Fifa date to prepare for the World Cup, but there are no injuries, while the Ecuadorian national team has a last minute injury to midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento.
Background

These two teams have no previous history, it will be the first time they meet in a friendly match, despite that tomorrow the Ecuadorian team will be the favorite to win this friendly match, it is expected to be a very close match with two teams where their biggest factor is speed.
Key Player Ecuador

Enner Valencia:

Forward born in Ecuador, he is 32 years old and it will surely be his last World Cup, a historical player for the South American country, he has 72 games played with the national team and 35 goals scored, undoubtedly a very important player who had a stint in Mexican soccer, playing in teams like Tigres and Pachuca, he will have a tough test in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Key Player Saudi Arabia

Salem Al-Dawsari:

Midfielder 31 years old, he is one of the referents of the national team, and will surely be one of the players to follow in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the national team he has 53 games played and 14 goals scored, he currently plays with Al-Hilal with whom he has at the moment in the tournament 3 games played and one assist without goals, he will seek to make a worthy World Cup in the Arabian country.

Nueva Condomina Stadium

Located in the city of Murcia in Spain, it is a very small stadium with a capacity for 31 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on October 11, 2006. It is the stadium of the Real Murcia team and will be the venue where tomorrow Saudi Arabia and Ecuador will prepare for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the broadcast of the match Saudi Arabia vs Ecuador, corresponding to the friendly match on Fifa Date. The match will take place at the Nueva Condomina, at 13:00 hours.
