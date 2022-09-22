Morocco vs Chile: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Ranking FIFA
Currently, the Moroccan national team is better positioned in the list of national teams, Morocco is in 23rd position, while the Chilean national team is in 29th position.
Chile without World Cup
The Chilean national team will once again be left out of a World Cup after being left out in Russia 2018, this time they will not be in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, another failure of this South American country that with great players has not been able to have a successful management, and who will have to start working to reverse this situation and qualify for the World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada 2026.
Where to watch the game Morocco vs Chile?
The Morocco vs. Chile game will not be broadcast on TV, you will be able to follow it through the Star+ App.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Morocco Group
Morocco in the World Cup will be placed in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Croatia, undoubtedly one of the most complicated groups where Morocco is the weakest team, while the favorites to qualify to the next round are Belgium and Croatia, a group that will give much to talk about.
Absences
Neither team has any injured players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for tomorrow's Fifa preparation match.
Background
These two teams have never met in a friendly match, but according to the odds, Morocco is the favorite to win, as it is the team that comes with more preparation for the World Cup.
Key Player Chile
Alexis Sanchez:
33 year old Chilean striker, with his local club Marseille he has 7 games played and 4 goals scored, with the national team he has 148 games played and 48 goals scored, he is one of the most important players that unfortunately will not be able to be in Qatar since the Chilean national team was left out of the world cup, without a doubt a team that will be missed in the world cup.
Key Player Morocco
Midfielder of Morocco, currently playing for Chelsea, with the national team has 40 games played and 17 goals scored, with the blues has only played 2 games, will be one of the players to follow in the next World Cup in November.
RCDE Stadium
It is the stadium where Espanyol of Barcelona plays, has a capacity of 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 2, 2009. It will be the stadium where Morocco and Chile will play, a preparation match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Morocco vs Chile match, corresponding to the friendly match. The match will take place at the Power Stadium at 14:00.