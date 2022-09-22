Brazil vs Ghana: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly
Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

How and where to watch the Brazil vs Ghana match live?

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, be IN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Brazil vs Ghana match for Friendly

This is the start time of the game Brazil vs Ghana of 23th September 2022 in several countries:

Brazil 3:30 pm: Globo and SporTV

USA 2:30: beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español , beIN SPORTS XTRA , beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ghana 3:30: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, GTV Sports+

FRIENDLY REFEREEING

French referee Mikael Lesage, 47, will referee the friendly Brazil v Ghana. The professional already had friction with Neymar during a Paris Saint-Germain match in February this year.
PROBABLE GHANA LINE UP

BRAZIL RESERVE TEAM

Ederson; Danilo, Ibañez, Bremer e Renan Lodi; Fabinho e Bruno Guimarães (Fred); Antony, Matheus Cunha, Roberto Firmino e Rodrygo.
PROBABLE BRAZIL LINEUP

Alisson, Éder Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva e Alex Telles; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá e Neymar; Vini Jr, Raphinha e Richarlison. Técnico: Tite.
GHANA: TEAM NEWS

Probable lineup and news from Ghana are not yet available.
BRAZIL: TEAM NEWS

Coach Tite selected the Brazilian national team with Éder Militão at right-back. The defensive midfield was armed with Casemiro and Lucas Paquetá. The attack was scaled with Neymar, Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior and Richarlison.
LAST MATCH

In a friendly, Brazil beat Japan 1-0, with a goal from Neymar, on June 6 this year. For the third place match in the Kirin Cup, Ghana drew 0-0 with Chile in the match. However, they lost 3-1 on penalties.
EYE ON THE GAME

Brazil vs Ghana, live this Friday (23), at the Stade Océane Stadium, at 2:30 pm ET, for the Friendly. The match is valid for the penultimate match before the Catar World Cup 2022.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly match: Brazil vs Gana Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
