Brazil vs Ghana: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly

How and where to watch the Brazil vs Ghana match live?
What time is Brazil vs Ghana match for Friendly
FRIENDLY REFEREEING
French referee Mikael Lesage, 47, will referee the friendly Brazil v Ghana. The professional already had friction with Neymar during a Paris Saint-Germain match in February this year.
PROBABLE GHANA LINE UP
BRAZIL RESERVE TEAM
Ederson; Danilo, Ibañez, Bremer e Renan Lodi; Fabinho e Bruno Guimarães (Fred); Antony, Matheus Cunha, Roberto Firmino e Rodrygo.
PROBABLE BRAZIL LINEUP
Alisson, Éder Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva e Alex Telles; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá e Neymar; Vini Jr, Raphinha e Richarlison. Técnico: Tite.
GHANA: TEAM NEWS
Probable lineup and news from Ghana are not yet available.
BRAZIL: TEAM NEWS
Coach Tite selected the Brazilian national team with Éder Militão at right-back. The defensive midfield was armed with Casemiro and Lucas Paquetá. The attack was scaled with Neymar, Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior and Richarlison.
LAST MATCH
In a friendly, Brazil beat Japan 1-0, with a goal from Neymar, on June 6 this year. For the third place match in the Kirin Cup, Ghana drew 0-0 with Chile in the match. However, they lost 3-1 on penalties.
EYE ON THE GAME
Brazil vs Ghana, live this Friday (23), at the Stade Océane Stadium, at 2:30 pm ET, for the Friendly. The match is valid for the penultimate match before the Catar World Cup 2022.
