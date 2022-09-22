Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on and ViX
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 9:30 PM en NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN3
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
Spain: 2:30 AM (24 de septiembre)
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ViX
Peru: 7:30 PM on ViX
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ViX
Key player - Boca Juniors
At Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old striker has become the team's most important man in recent matches with his goals, and thanks to this, the xeneize is fighting for the title. In the whole season, he has 14 goals.
Key player - Godoy Cruz
The presence of Martín Ojeda stands out in Godoy Cruz. The 23-year-old midfielder has become the most important man of the team in the last matches with his goals, and thanks to this, the tomba is fighting for the title. In the whole season, he has 14 goals.
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!