Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match
Image: VAVEL

1:28 AM

How to watch Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:23 AM

What time is Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors of September 23rd, 2022 in several countries: 

Argentina: 9:30 PM on and ViX
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 9:30 PM en NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN3
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+
Spain: 2:30 AM (24 de septiembre)
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ViX
Peru: 7:30 PM on ViX
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ViX

1:18 AM

Key player - Boca Juniors

At Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The 32-year-old striker has become the team's most important man in recent matches with his goals, and thanks to this, the xeneize is fighting for the title. In the whole season, he has 14 goals.

1:13 AM

Key player - Godoy Cruz

The presence of Martín Ojeda stands out in Godoy Cruz. The 23-year-old midfielder has become the most important man of the team in the last matches with his goals, and thanks to this, the tomba is fighting for the title. In the whole season, he has 14 goals.

1:08 AM

Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since the arrival of Tomba to the first division, we count 21 matches. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have won 11 times, while Godoy Cruz has won three times, leaving a balance of seven draws.
1:03 AM

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors has had a great resurgence since the arrival of Hugo Ibarra as coach. Although they have just drawn at home against Huracán, the xeneize have now gone 10 matches without defeat, with seven victories that have taken the team into the fight for the championship, in which they will have to maintain the positive path if they do not want to take advantage.
12:58 AM

Godoy Cruz

Godoy Cruz has just dropped several points in the fight for the championship. El Tomba has lost two of its last three matches and has practically no margin for error to continue aspiring to the title. The competition is very tight and they will even face a direct rival, so they will have to win at all costs in order not to give up their chances.
12:53 AM

The match will be played at Feliciano Gambarte Stadium

The Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Feliciano Gambarte Stadium, located in the city of Godoy Cruz in the province of Mendoza, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1959, has a capacity for 16,000 spectators.
12:48 AM

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo